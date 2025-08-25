Masterpiece: X User Creates the PERFECT Troll for the Cracker Barrel Rebrand Brouhaha

Sometimes, a troll is so sublime that it qualifies as a piece of art.
This is one of those times. In the wake of the Cracker Barrel rebrand dustup, Legion Health CEO Arthur MacWaters created the perfect troll of the Leftist ideology that's working its way through major companies like a swarm of locusts.
Check it out:
I was fired from Cracker Barrel today. I ran our company’s rebranding team.— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) August 23, 2025
Turns out a small group of angry activists
didn’t like that we took the old guy off the logo and threw a fit
They blamed me for tanking the stock price 19% and fired me on the spot.
Taking some… pic.twitter.com/Zd0wNtX70k
Chef's. Kiss.
With that resume you should find a new job in no time 🫣— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2025
He'll do great!
Going for Disney next and all of everyone’s favorite IP— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) August 25, 2025
LMAO.
I don't care what anyone says, Clippy was 🔥— Kind Transparency (@Afrye262632) August 23, 2025
We miss Clippy.
hahahah the bud light one got me— Javi d'Erausquin (@javiderausquin) August 24, 2025
That cracked us up.
So many solid brands to destroy, so little time.,,,,— A.C. MacWaters (@ACMacWaters) August 25, 2025
Heh.
Impressive resume! 🤣— Ms. Deplorable (@MsDeplorable2) August 24, 2025
Most impressive.
This, my friends, is what a well crafted joke looks like. https://t.co/ZHIsRrBrMA— Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 25, 2025
Hang it in the Louvre, unironically this time.
This man trolled the entire internet today. He fooled other trolls, news organizations, and the biggest accounts on X.— InfantryDort (@infantrydort) August 25, 2025
We must celebrate this achievement, and hoist him over shoulder.
Fan him and feed him the finest grapes in the land. https://t.co/LzKuXAboR5
He really won the Internet.
Half the internet doesn’t know satire 🤦♀️ https://t.co/PKYGUsY5Hi— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) August 25, 2025
They do not.
Their loss.
Arthur is a victim after making this ill-advised decision. This was New Coke all over again. https://t.co/qnR2KULVKj— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 24, 2025
It sure was.
Next up: @GavinNewsom's campaign manager or @JBPritzker's dietician. https://t.co/xPNXpxUUIB— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 25, 2025
He'll do a bang-up job there, too.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member