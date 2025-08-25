Masterpiece: X User Creates the PERFECT Troll for the Cracker Barrel Rebrand Brouhaha

Sometimes, a troll is so sublime that it qualifies as a piece of art.

This is one of those times. In the wake of the Cracker Barrel rebrand dustup, Legion Health CEO Arthur MacWaters created the perfect troll of the Leftist ideology that's working its way through major companies like a swarm of locusts.

Advertisement

Check it out:

I was fired from Cracker Barrel today. I ran our company’s rebranding team.



Turns out a small group of angry activists

didn’t like that we took the old guy off the logo and threw a fit



They blamed me for tanking the stock price 19% and fired me on the spot.



Taking some… pic.twitter.com/Zd0wNtX70k — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) August 23, 2025

Chef's. Kiss.

With that resume you should find a new job in no time 🫣 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 25, 2025

He'll do great!

Going for Disney next and all of everyone’s favorite IP — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) August 25, 2025

LMAO.

Too late for that, sadly.

I don't care what anyone says, Clippy was 🔥 — Kind Transparency (@Afrye262632) August 23, 2025

We miss Clippy.

hahahah the bud light one got me — Javi d'Erausquin (@javiderausquin) August 24, 2025

That cracked us up.

So many solid brands to destroy, so little time.,,,, — A.C. MacWaters (@ACMacWaters) August 25, 2025

Heh.

Impressive resume! 🤣 — Ms. Deplorable (@MsDeplorable2) August 24, 2025

Most impressive.

This, my friends, is what a well crafted joke looks like. https://t.co/ZHIsRrBrMA — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) August 25, 2025

Hang it in the Louvre, unironically this time.

This man trolled the entire internet today. He fooled other trolls, news organizations, and the biggest accounts on X.



We must celebrate this achievement, and hoist him over shoulder.



Fan him and feed him the finest grapes in the land. https://t.co/LzKuXAboR5 — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) August 25, 2025

He really won the Internet.

Half the internet doesn’t know satire 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/PKYGUsY5Hi — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) August 25, 2025

They do not.

Their loss.

Arthur is a victim after making this ill-advised decision. This was New Coke all over again. https://t.co/qnR2KULVKj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 24, 2025

It sure was.

He'll do a bang-up job there, too.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.



