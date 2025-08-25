DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes...
'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her...
We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home...
Bill Melugin Notes CNN's Determined to Ensure 'the Maryland Man Brand Lives On'
Maryland Gov Wes Moore Unintentionally Pins Baltimore’s Crime Woes on Decades of Democrat...
Florida Weigh Stations Now Doubling As ICE Sting Ops to Snag Non-Citizen Truckers...
Tim Walz Openly Fantasizes About What America Would Look Like If Kamala Had...
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment...
Undercover Journo BUSTS School Counselor Coaching Parent About Getting Her Son Into Girls'...
Take a Chill Pill, Timmy! Watch Walz Lose His Mind at the DNC...
Guys, Take the L! Cracker Barrel Releases 'Apology' About Rebranding, Manages to Make...
Keith Ellison’s DNC Summer Meeting Dumpster Fire: Transgender Tantrums and Viral Cringe Ga...
Of All the Posts Abigail Spanberger SHOULD Delete, the Fact She Deleted THIS...
VIP
Dems Issue Threat of Maryland Governor Redrawing Congressional Maps (Yeah, About That...)

Masterpiece: X User Creates the PERFECT Troll for the Cracker Barrel Rebrand Brouhaha

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 25, 2025
Twitter

Sometimes, a troll is so sublime that it qualifies as a piece of art.

This is one of those times. In the wake of the Cracker Barrel rebrand dustup, Legion Health CEO Arthur MacWaters created the perfect troll of the Leftist ideology that's working its way through major companies like a swarm of locusts.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Chef's. Kiss.

He'll do great!

LMAO.

Too late for that, sadly.

We miss Clippy.

That cracked us up.

Heh.

Most impressive.

Recommended

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hang it in the Louvre, unironically this time.

He really won the Internet.

They do not.

Their loss.

It sure was.

He'll do a bang-up job there, too.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT FLORIDA FREE SPEECH WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'You're Not Getting Me!' NC Mom Tracks Down Venice Pickpocket to Get Her Stuff Back (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
DNC Meeting Speaker Asks Dems NOT to Take the Bait About These Crimes That Don't Matter to Most Americans
Doug P.
Maryland Gov Wes Moore Unintentionally Pins Baltimore’s Crime Woes on Decades of Democrat Party Neglect
Warren Squire
The Internet Is Forever: ABC's Jonathan Karl Gets the 'Then and Now' Treatment on FBI Raids
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Will Not Comply: Lefty WRECKED for Telling People to 'Cooperate' With Home Invaders Amy Curtis
Advertisement