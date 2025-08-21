'You Didn't Earn That:' British Journo Insists on 100% Inheritance Tax Because It'll...
After Years of Girl-Boss Garbage, Disney Wonders How It Can Win Back Young Men

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 21, 2025
Townhall Media

Hollywood in general, and Disney in particular, has spent the last decade taking beloved movies and turning them into vehicles for feminist woke nonsense. From Indiana Jones to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), every story had to have a girl-boss or two saving the day and telling the men what to do.

Now that box offices are hemorrhaging cash and audiences are turning away, Disney is hoping to win back young men.

Here's more from Variety:

Leadership at Walt Disney Studios has been pressing Hollywood creatives in recent months, multiple sources tell Variety, for movies that will bring young men back to the brand in a meaningful way. “Young men” is defined here by sources as ages 13-28, aka Gen Z.

First, duh. Every film studio is looking for better ways to convert young audiences into habitual moviegoers. Numerous studies show that Gen Z men in particular are a lonely, gaming-obsessed group who were hampered in their formative years by COVID-19 lockdowns — not the easiest segment to grasp. But what’s surprising producers, writers and other partners in the larger industry is that Disney has been calling for original concepts to lure the demo back to the movies.

This is the same Disney whose multibillion-dollar content engines, Marvel and Lucasfilm, have sated men of all ages over almost two decades since the company acquired them. The sources say Disney has been seeking new IP and pitches such as splashy global adventures and treasure hunts, as well as seasonal fare like films for the Halloween corridor. The calls come as the Star Wars machine struggles to produce any film project and the superhero genre sheds audiences by the minute.

It's very simple: make good movies with strong male characters.

It's been breathtakingly costly.

Who knew?

Oh, that's right -- EVERYONE.

They do not like men, and therein lies the problem.

The VAST majority.

This writer doubts they've ever spoken to a normal young man.

They thought women would turn out in droves for these movies.

This writer can tell you, as a cinephile and MCU fan, that what she liked about the MCU was the same things that drew men to the movies -- big action sequences, hot female heroes, and strong male characters.

They sure are.

Easy-peasy.

They really do not know. They think the rest of the world feels the same way as they do.

Total mystery.

That's exactly what's happened.

It really is amazing.

