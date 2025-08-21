Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant Criminals

Yesterday, we told you about Aimee Cho, a reporter for NBC in Washington, and her pushing of a narrative surrounding the ICE arrest of a man in D.C. Before she even knew why ICE detained the man, Cho was insinuating he was innocent and caught up in President Trump's crime crackdown.

Turns out the man in question, David Perez-Teofani, was not only in the country illegally he was arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 for aggravated sexual battery against a minor. He also had a final deportation order and entered the U.S. illegally three times.

That didn't stop various Lefties from pushing the narrative. Some, like Jessica Tarlov, deleted their posts. Others did not.

Like Politico's Josh Gerstein.

Yes, Josh. Arresting criminals is the new normal.

Sorry that it hurts your feelings.

He's currently got an epic ratio going, too: 500+ replies to 75 reposts.

Bad sign for "norms" if Politico's legal correspondent thinks a child sex predator belongs on the streets — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2025

A very bad sign.

Why do you not want people previously arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child removed from the street? https://t.co/bJkUO3cGCQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 20, 2025

Because Orange Man Bad.

So you want foreign pedos roaming our streets?? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2025

YUP.

Great catch, Josh.



It is indeed a fact that the #newnormal you reference is indeed underway. We're not going to let illegal alien child rapists run around free in this country, we're going to arrest them.I hope that doesn't upset you — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) August 21, 2025

It does upset Josh.

Yes, I believe pedos should be arrested. You don't? — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) August 21, 2025

He does not.

However much you hate the media it isn’t enough. https://t.co/AOevKOfJRV — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 21, 2025

Not nearly enough.

Yes, Josh — arresting and deporting illegals charged with sex crimes against minors is, in fact, the "new normal." https://t.co/xvC9CDZt1e — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 21, 2025

It should have always been the norm.

Grateful to President Trump for this new normal.



Detaining someone that was arrested last year and charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13 + 3X illegal entry into the U.S.



That is a very welcome type of new normal. https://t.co/0yZee2tHTD — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) August 21, 2025

Very welcome indeed.

If arresting violent criminal pedophiles and taking them off the street is the new normal, then good. https://t.co/PlLi3U1Jg4 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 21, 2025

Good is an understatement.

Mr. Politico correspondent believes it is a bad thing police arrest pedos.



As I said this morning, journos wake up wanting to be find new ways to be hated by everyone, and they consistently succeed in their goal. https://t.co/WL0Zm0frF7 — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) August 21, 2025

Yup. We all despise them.

Dude has been charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13 and had entered the US illegally 3 times. New normal in which criminal can’t roam our streets indeed. https://t.co/uGOvMSo1lZ — Ace Ratzon (@AceRatzon) August 20, 2025

Democrats think we just have to tolerate this.

Another ‘journalist’ lamenting that criminal illegal alien child predators are being arrested and deported. Again, Democrats will always prioritize ALL illegal aliens over you and your family. Also, savor and celebrate all ‘journalism’ layoffs.🎉 https://t.co/BUKWyYA9ac pic.twitter.com/hOVYibV1AW — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 21, 2025

Journalism layoffs are entirely self-inflicted.

Josh is a prime example of that.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

