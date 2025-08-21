Report: Trump Admin Reviewing All 55 Million People With US Visas for Violations
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant Criminals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 21, 2025
Meme

Yesterday, we told you about Aimee Cho, a reporter for NBC in Washington, and her pushing of a narrative surrounding the ICE arrest of a man in D.C. Before she even knew why ICE detained the man, Cho was insinuating he was innocent and caught up in President Trump's crime crackdown.

Turns out the man in question, David Perez-Teofani, was not only in the country illegally he was arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 for aggravated sexual battery against a minor. He also had a final deportation order and entered the U.S. illegally three times.

That didn't stop various Lefties from pushing the narrative. Some, like Jessica Tarlov, deleted their posts. Others did not.

Like Politico's Josh Gerstein.

Yes, Josh. Arresting criminals is the new normal.

Sorry that it hurts your feelings.

He's currently got an epic ratio going, too: 500+ replies to 75 reposts.

A very bad sign.

Because Orange Man Bad.

YUP.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is
Amy Curtis
It does upset Josh.

He does not.

Not nearly enough.

It should have always been the norm.

Very welcome indeed.

Good is an understatement.

Yup. We all despise them.

Democrats think we just have to tolerate this.

Journalism layoffs are entirely self-inflicted.

Josh is a prime example of that.

