Jessica Tarlov Tells Stephen Miller Why She Deleted Post Slamming DC Arrest of Criminal Illegal

Doug P. | 10:50 PM on August 20, 2025
Twitchy

Wednesday afternoon a video made the rounds on social media showing an arrest taking place in Washington, DC. The suspect was reportedly yelling "I'm not a criminal," which we discovered to many anti-Trump Dems and media types automatically means the person must be completely innocent no matter what.

Here's what got it all started

And just like that, with no other information available, the Left had found another narrative to push. 

Former ABC News journo Terry Moran posted this: "Anyone who celebrates or takes joy in this is wrong. You are hurting our country, not saving it."

Jessica Tarlov said the following: "This doesn’t make D.C. safer. It’ll just make people not come to D.C. The cruelty is always the point."

The cruelty is the point, eh? 

Naturally many didn't bother to wait to find out the whole story, and those comments aged badly in record time. Here's the rest of the story the Left didn't want to wait for because it might wreck the talking points: 

"He was arrested in Fairfax County in 2024 and charged with aggravated sexual battery against a minor under 13." 

In other words, some Dems had found another "model citizen" to defend all in the name of "Trump bad." 

Tarlov ended up deleting her post, and Trump adviser Stephen Miller asked her a question: 

Instead of just saying "I instinctively wanted to push a narrative on behalf of the Left," Tarlov kinda-sorta blamed the DHS for her initial defense of the suspect: 

There's a huge straw man in that post that you can probably easily spot. 

It's just an instinct at this point. 

Heaven forbid!

And amazingly Tarlov ended up telling Miller that "hopefully all the illegals you end up arresting end up being just like the guy I just defended in kneejerk anti-Trump fashion." 

She'll get back to doing that very same thing tomorrow. 

Update:

Tarlov responded to anyone claiming she would knowingly post false information:

Yeah, that's not really it...

And then she basically blamed DHS for not putting out the full context fast enough instead of her side for jumping the gun. This won't be the last time either. 

*****

