YOU VOTED FOR THIS! David French Gets Stark Reminder HE Supports the 'Folks' Attacking Catholic Nuns

Yesterday, a federal court ruled in favor of Pennsylvania and New Jersey that the Little Sisters of the Poor must provide birth control and abortion coverage in their employee health plans. This comes years after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Sisters in 2014 and again in 2020.

It's a ridiculous attack on religious freedom, and the Sisters have been in court for a decade and a half to preserve their religious freedom.

Anti-Trump Scold David Frech -- who voted for Kamala Harris -- has chimed in:

It’s absolutely insane that this is still going on. How about folks just go ahead and leave the Little Sisters of the Poor alone? https://t.co/xW1KzfoqZV — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 13, 2025

Kamala Harris called the 2020 ruling 'shameful,' David. And you knew this when you voted for her in 2024, and you knew Joe Biden vowed to restore the rule if elected in 2020.

He also loved Shapiro:

This you saying that PA Governor Josh Shapiro would be a President we could feel “unambiguously good about”, David? Care to revisit? pic.twitter.com/ehLvt6D7g3 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 13, 2025

Yes, David. Care to rethink that?

How would the Little Sisters of the Poor be getting treated under a Kamala Harris administration, David? — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) August 13, 2025

Worse than this.

You literally voted for this to keep happening. pic.twitter.com/lrHQanouJR — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) August 14, 2025

Literally.

Dude, you literally endorsed the guy harassing them. You're readers aren't this stupid, David, and it's insulting that you think they are. — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) August 14, 2025

Insulting readers is what French does best.

Why don’t you ask Josh Shapiro when you’re not busy fanboying over him. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) August 14, 2025

Yeah. Ask Shapiro, David.

Then-Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro made it his yearslong mission to harass the Little Sisters of the Poor. It was a whole thing. Yet you endorsed Shapiro for POTUS in a talk for NYT last year & made no mention of this shameful part of his record in your effusive comments. Oh well. https://t.co/tD1UgAIByK pic.twitter.com/8cGemZzJdE — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 14, 2025

How quickly he's forgotten.

Bookmark this for four years from now when he can't fathom why the Little Sisters are still fighting https://t.co/XU6KYxq0nu — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) August 13, 2025

And when he inevitably endorses the 2028 Democratic Party nominee for POTUS.

That's the side you support now. https://t.co/4116cLZs1F — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 13, 2025

Own it, French.

tomorrow: “the conservative case for forcing the little sisters of the poor to fund abortion & contraception” https://t.co/1JufxvqDNJ — Nino (@baldingschemer) August 13, 2025

He's writing the article as we speak.

They won’t go ahead and leave the Little Sisters the Poor alone because they haven’t been defeated yet, and they haven’t been defeated yet in part because you’ve been helping them you invertebrate sissy joke. https://t.co/cK7E0tQ8FL — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 13, 2025

French endorsed this.

If anyone is surprised that these lawsuits have continued, then they’ve simply ignored the Left’s true nature



Yes, the lawsuits are cruel and unjust…that’s Progressivism for you. It tolerates no religion but itself https://t.co/1OwTP4GrV4 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 14, 2025

The only one surprised by this is ... David French.

Those "folks" have more in common with you nowadays than they do the Little Sisters of The Poor. https://t.co/FPNIeNUSUJ — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) August 14, 2025

Those are his people now.

They are Catholic nuns who help old people. I mean what nutcases think contraception depends on forcing these nuns? https://t.co/pbyJmSkGAQ — Maggie Gallagher (@MaggieGallaghe) August 14, 2025

The people David French tell us we should vote for, that's who.

