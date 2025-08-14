YOU VOTED FOR THIS! David French Gets Stark Reminder HE Supports the 'Folks' Attacking Catholic Nuns

Trump’s Done with Biden’s Ukraine Fiasco: Ready to Push Putin Toward Peace
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 14, 2025
NBC

Yesterday, a federal court ruled in favor of Pennsylvania and New Jersey that the Little Sisters of the Poor must provide birth control and abortion coverage in their employee health plans. This comes years after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Sisters in 2014 and again in 2020.

It's a ridiculous attack on religious freedom, and the Sisters have been in court for a decade and a half to preserve their religious freedom.

Anti-Trump Scold David Frech -- who voted for Kamala Harris -- has chimed in:

Kamala Harris called the 2020 ruling 'shameful,' David. And you knew this when you voted for her in 2024, and you knew Joe Biden vowed to restore the rule if elected in 2020.

He also loved Shapiro:

Yes, David. Care to rethink that?

Worse than this.

Literally.

Insulting readers is what French does best.

Yeah. Ask Shapiro, David.

How quickly he's forgotten.

And when he inevitably endorses the 2028 Democratic Party nominee for POTUS.

Own it, French.

He's writing the article as we speak.

French endorsed this.

The only one surprised by this is ... David French.

Those are his people now.

The people David French tell us we should vote for, that's who.

