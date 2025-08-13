Court Rules That the Little Sisters of the Poor Provide Abortion Coverage

S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, file

We checked back in our archives and found the Little Sisters of the Poor being handed a win in the courts against the Obamacare contraceptive and abortifacient mandate back in January of 2014. The Little Sisters of the Poor have been fighting this fight for more than 10 years now, since the Obama administration. In July of 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the nuns, allowing them an exemption for religious or moral objections. Kamala Harris called it "a shameful decision by the Supreme Court that will deny up to 126,000 employees birth control coverage." Joe Biden released a statement saying that as president, he would “restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the Hobby Lobby ruling."

The Little Sisters are still in court. On Wednesday, a federal district court ruled in favor of Pennsylvania and New Jersey in forcing them to provide contraceptive and abortion coverage in their health care plans. Here's a history of the court battle:

The post continues:

… Poor to provide contraceptive and abortion coverage in their healthcare plans. Today’s ruling keeps that effort alive, and the Little Sisters have vowed to appeal the decision.

… week-after pill in their healthcare plan or pay tens of millions of dollars in fines.

… insurance plans. The mandate did not provide a religious exemption.

… sued over the rule, attempting to strong-arm the Little Sisters into either providing contraceptives or paying tens of millions in fines.

… in peace.

Between the Little Sisters of the Poor and Masterpiece Cake Shop, they just won't give up.

It's not a good look for New Jersey and Pennsylvania to still be tying up nuns in court even after a Supreme Court ruling. Give it up, guys.

***

