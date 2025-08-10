Dem LOSER Francis O'Rourke Vows Dems Will Grant Illegals Blanket Amnesty If They Regain Power (WATCH)

Earlier, we told you how Francis O'Rourke said Democrats don't 'bend the knee' (ha!). He's only doing that because he's in hot water for aiding and abetting his fellow Texas Democrats with fleeing the state to prevent a vote on redistricting.

While that assertion is adorbs, Francis made some other remarks that should make our ears perk up, because he's the second Democrat in as many days to say exactly what Dems will do if they ever regain power. James Carville got the ball rolling with promises to pack the Supreme Court, add Puerto Rico and D.C. as states, and give Dems a permanent majority.

Francis also vows to give illegals amnesty, thus cementing the Democratic Party as a permanent ruler over all of us.

WATCH:

Beto O'Rourke says when Democrats take back power, they're going to "drive that car like we stole it" to give amnesty to illegal aliens.



O'Rourke: Illegal immigrants are "what makes this country so G**d**ned great in the first place." pic.twitter.com/CYpN1JsQTi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2025

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Seriously beginning to think he’s a right wing plant because that s**t is insane lololool — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) August 10, 2025

Possibly, but the Left is that insane.

Remember that banger?

This writer still has her AR-15.

They really are determined to learn absolutely nothing — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 10, 2025

Absolutely determined.

Best campaign ad for republicans for 26 — ❤Auntie Doodles❤ (@Queen0fcups) August 10, 2025

It sure is.

Beto and Kamala should run in 2028. That’s ticket of the future. — Chris tha Great (@CGotch519) August 9, 2025

LOL. We'd love to see that happen.

Why was it necessary to take the Lord's name in vain?



It is believed if you can't control your tongue, you have few boundaries. — Rick Cashman (@RCCash1111) August 10, 2025

The Democrats think swearing makes them 'relatable.'

Spoiler alert: it does not.

Absolute bang-up job, Dems.

They did that in 2021 through 2024. Didn't work out for them. https://t.co/a0PT3wW2kw — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) August 10, 2025

Why stop them now?

This is an example of why deportations must be accelerated exponentially. You can't give amnesty to or count them is the census if the illegal alien has been DEPORTED! https://t.co/anUT53547E — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) August 10, 2025

YUP.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

