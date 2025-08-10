Trump to DC's Troublemakers: Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away—Homeless Get New...
Dem LOSER Francis O'Rourke Vows Dems Will Grant Illegals Blanket Amnesty If They Regain Power (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Earlier, we told you how Francis O'Rourke said Democrats don't 'bend the knee' (ha!). He's only doing that because he's in hot water for aiding and abetting his fellow Texas Democrats with fleeing the state to prevent a vote on redistricting.

While that assertion is adorbs, Francis made some other remarks that should make our ears perk up, because he's the second Democrat in as many days to say exactly what Dems will do if they ever regain power. James Carville got the ball rolling with promises to pack the Supreme Court, add Puerto Rico and D.C. as states, and give Dems a permanent majority.

Francis also vows to give illegals amnesty, thus cementing the Democratic Party as a permanent ruler over all of us.

WATCH:

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Possibly, but the Left is that insane.

Remember that banger?

This writer still has her AR-15.

Absolutely determined.

It sure is.

LOL. We'd love to see that happen.

The Democrats think swearing makes them 'relatable.'

Spoiler alert: it does not.

Absolute bang-up job, Dems.

Why stop them now?

YUP.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

