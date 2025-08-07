VIP
James Carville Says Democrats Must Destroy Democracy In Order to Save It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

When the Democrats tell you who they are, believe them. And vote accordingly.

Longtime Dem advisor James Carville is spelling out exactly what the Democratic Party will do if it ever gains power again (and why we must never vote for them again):

Here's more from Fox News:

Democratic strategist James Carville urged on Wednesday that Democrats open 'Pandora’s Box' and execute multiple controversial power grabs to 'save democracy,' including establishing a permanent electoral majority the next time they gain power. 

'The Democrats talk about democracy – the importance of democracy and preserving democracy and saving democracy,' Carville said. 'Well, the truth of the matter is, people are right when they say this democracy is really imperfect.'

Carville listed several perceived imbalances in the current system, including Texas attempting to redraw its congressional districts. He argued that if Democrats can pull off a resounding victory in 2028 – winning the presidency, the Senate, and the House – they should use it to enshrine their power in unprecedented ways.

'They are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia states,' Carville said. 

'They're going to have to do it. They're just going to have to do it. And they may have to expand the [Supreme Court] to 13 members,' he said.

This writer is going to say it right now: President Trump should propose packing the Supreme Court today. 

He should say it's to 'save democracy' ... from the Democrats. And watch the freak-outs commence.

Also, why does Carville look like Temu Steve from 'Blue's Clues?'

YUP.

As this writer told you the other day, Democrats actually hate democracy. And it shows.

For democracy!

Or something.

Nope. Not a problem at all.

As always.

Nothing like it at all.

Because it's not.

Democrats sure think it is.

'If we elect Donald Trump, we'll never have another election in America.'

They were correct -- but they're the ones ending our elections.

Yes it is.

