James Carville Says Democrats Must Destroy Democracy In Order to Save It

When the Democrats tell you who they are, believe them. And vote accordingly.

Longtime Dem advisor James Carville is spelling out exactly what the Democratic Party will do if it ever gains power again (and why we must never vote for them again):

Advertisement

Carville calls on Democrats to 'unilaterally' pack Supreme Court, create new blue states 'to save democracy' https://t.co/9TMrMjupoe — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 7, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Democratic strategist James Carville urged on Wednesday that Democrats open 'Pandora’s Box' and execute multiple controversial power grabs to 'save democracy,' including establishing a permanent electoral majority the next time they gain power. 'The Democrats talk about democracy – the importance of democracy and preserving democracy and saving democracy,' Carville said. 'Well, the truth of the matter is, people are right when they say this democracy is really imperfect.' Carville listed several perceived imbalances in the current system, including Texas attempting to redraw its congressional districts. He argued that if Democrats can pull off a resounding victory in 2028 – winning the presidency, the Senate, and the House – they should use it to enshrine their power in unprecedented ways. 'They are just going to have to unilaterally add Puerto Rico and District of Columbia states,' Carville said. 'They're going to have to do it. They're just going to have to do it. And they may have to expand the [Supreme Court] to 13 members,' he said.

This writer is going to say it right now: President Trump should propose packing the Supreme Court today.

He should say it's to 'save democracy' ... from the Democrats. And watch the freak-outs commence.

Also, why does Carville look like Temu Steve from 'Blue's Clues?'

Ya know how the entire planet hates DC democrats? You can thank James Carville — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) August 7, 2025

YUP.

The same people who scream about the end of our democracy seek to save it by destroying it. The same people who castigate others about disregarding norms are happy to totally disregard them when it serves their ends. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 7, 2025

As this writer told you the other day, Democrats actually hate democracy. And it shows.

Yes! Me must rig the process! For Democracy! LOL. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 7, 2025

For democracy!

Or something.

This is why I have no problem with red states gerrymandering mid cycle. Democrats only care about power. — Nic Z (@z649278) August 7, 2025

Nope. Not a problem at all.

Whenever they’re losing they seek to change the rulebook https://t.co/EKdADbLP8d — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 7, 2025

As always.

Nothing says saving democracy like packing a court and adding new states in the blind pursuit of total power. https://t.co/trfwnDaQxD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 7, 2025

Advertisement

Nothing like it at all.

Sane Person: "That doesn't sound like saving democracy, though." https://t.co/mD3lAgBMco — RBe (@RBPundit) August 7, 2025

Because it's not.

Despite the similar nomenclature, "democracy" is not just "Democrats win." https://t.co/OrjU12t3PB — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) August 7, 2025

Democrats sure think it is.

Basically, Carville's 2028 pitch is: elect Democrats so this can be the last election the country ever has. For democracy. https://t.co/viOzp5pizw — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 7, 2025

'If we elect Donald Trump, we'll never have another election in America.'

They were correct -- but they're the ones ending our elections.

That’s pretty much the opposite of democracy. https://t.co/wtZR0BblnP — ✝️Jimmy Pesnell✝️ (@jimmerjabberer) August 7, 2025

Yes it is.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



