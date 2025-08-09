WNBA Coach Says Female Athletes Have Been Subjected to Adult Toy Projectiles for CENTURIES (Wut?!)

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Forgets Maps Exist When Slamming Anti-Democracy GOPers Over Redi...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 09, 2025
Twitchy

In the not-too-distant future, business schools will use this era of the WNBA as an example of how not to run a business. From tone-deaf protests that dump on the working class to easily mockable ad campaigns, dissertations will be written about how to implode your business model.

During several games, fans (yeah, people still buy tickets for these games) have taken to throwing adult toys on the court. So far, it's happened at least four times.

But if you listen to Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, it's been happening a lot longer.

Pardon us, but what?

Centuries?!

Oh, honey, no.

Politifact: do y'all want to weigh in on this or nah?

LOL.

This would be the smart marketing play.

The WNBA is not smart, however.

They just don't get it.

They're a massive joke.

Excellent questions, both.

Heh.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

And usually against Caitlin Clark.

We laughed out loud at this.

It was never about justice reform, it was about using the justice system to criminalize ungoodthink.

CENTURIES!

