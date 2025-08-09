WNBA Coach Says Female Athletes Have Been Subjected to Adult Toy Projectiles for CENTURIES (Wut?!)

In the not-too-distant future, business schools will use this era of the WNBA as an example of how not to run a business. From tone-deaf protests that dump on the working class to easily mockable ad campaigns, dissertations will be written about how to implode your business model.

During several games, fans (yeah, people still buy tickets for these games) have taken to throwing adult toys on the court. So far, it's happened at least four times.

But if you listen to Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, it's been happening a lot longer.

Minnesota Lynx head coach says dildos have been being throw at female athletes for centuries, says it isn’t funny, and demands arrests. pic.twitter.com/EHQ0n0KPBj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2025

Pardon us, but what?

Centuries?!

Oh, honey, no.

Can we get a fact check on this @cnn? Were dildos raining down on female athletes in 1648? Did I miss this part of history? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 8, 2025

Politifact: do y'all want to weigh in on this or nah?

*dildí — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) August 8, 2025

LOL.

First of all, it is funny.



Second, embrace the publicity.



Third, consider a dildo mascot. — Ninja (@litig8ing) August 8, 2025

This would be the smart marketing play.

The WNBA is not smart, however.

They are the only league in the country where players frequently sexualize each other and she's complaining about being sexualized when they're really being mocked and not sexualized — Scottergate (@Scottergate) August 8, 2025

They just don't get it.

I don't know. Maybe she doesn't have a sense of humor. We think it's d**ned funny.



You have a league of Amazon-sized, angry lesbians demanding millions to play poorly as they assault a straight player.



The dildos aren't what makes the WNBA a joke. They've done that themselves. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) August 8, 2025

They're a massive joke.

Question for my friends:



1.) have there been women’s sports for “centuries”?

2.) how long have dildi (credit @JoshPateCFB) been around? https://t.co/c5HQOllKtK — Joshy Manning, Esq. (Father of One) (@JoshyManningEsq) August 9, 2025

Excellent questions, both.

Hitler threw dildos at female athletes during the 1936 Olympics https://t.co/JGNERG0hk1 — Pericles (@PerryALPHA) August 9, 2025

Heh.

Any woman who complains about the nebulous "sexualization of women" is angry that she isn't getting the degree of male attention that she thinks she deserves. https://t.co/UHcLk4jUQ0 — Alex Wauck (@waucka) August 9, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

WNBA coach wants only cutelittle pink ELBOWS thrown, not glowing green dildos.



THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER https://t.co/H8ZW71tBKA — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) August 9, 2025

And usually against Caitlin Clark.

Yup, Molly Pitcher took a dildo to the head at the battle of Monmouth. https://t.co/A5A63rgpqb — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 9, 2025

We laughed out loud at this.

These people made their whole identity about violently demanding criminal justice reform for the last five years and now demand "arrests" even though she acknowledges that it's not really dangerous and just a joke she takes offense at. https://t.co/30d6QeCIFA — JKT™ (@justksthings3) August 9, 2025

It was never about justice reform, it was about using the justice system to criminalize ungoodthink.

Centuries. Wooden dildos were thrown at the witch burning competition in 1634. https://t.co/Knn5q4ZAut — CISO - Black Spire Outpost (@BelchSpeak) August 9, 2025

CENTURIES!

