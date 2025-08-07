VIDEO: Unarmed Soldiers Had to TACKLE the Ft. Stewart Gunman. It Is Time...
WNBA's Diana Taurasi Gets Slam DUNKED for Whining That Arena Janitor Made More Than She Did (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

The WNBA hasn't exactly been covering itself in glory these days. Not that it was doing a great job before, mind you. Last month, the league -- heavily subsidized by the NBA -- demanded players get paid more and then launched a tone-deaf 'Let Her Cook' campaign that backfired.

Now Diana Taurasi (don't worry, this writer had to look her up, too), is lamenting the fact the janitor got paid more than she did:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Diana Taurasi kept it real.

The self-titled three-episode docuseries premieres on Thursday, and Prime Video teased fans on Wednesday with a clip from the series where Taurasi details the struggle and grind of WNBA salaries during the days of her playing career.

'The f--king janitor at the arena made more than me,' she said.

Here's video of her remarks:

And hoo boy, did Taurasi get ratioed into orbit for this.

That'll win her fans and sympathy.

Oh, look at that.

Something of value.

Bingo.

It sure does come off as bratty.

The janitors could probably beat some of her fellow players at their own game, too.

So, Diana, show us the janitor who has six-figure endorsement deals with Nike.

YUP.

There are far too many people who don't understand how value works.

Diana is one of them.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump's leadership and bold policies, America's economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

