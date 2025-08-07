WNBA's Diana Taurasi Gets Slam DUNKED for Whining That Arena Janitor Made More Than She Did (WATCH)

The WNBA hasn't exactly been covering itself in glory these days. Not that it was doing a great job before, mind you. Last month, the league -- heavily subsidized by the NBA -- demanded players get paid more and then launched a tone-deaf 'Let Her Cook' campaign that backfired.

Advertisement

Now Diana Taurasi (don't worry, this writer had to look her up, too), is lamenting the fact the janitor got paid more than she did:

Diana Taurasi goes scorched earth on WNBA pay: ‘The f–king janitor made more than me’ https://t.co/vbFmpiUrFm pic.twitter.com/QHoeK3lKWt — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Diana Taurasi kept it real.

The self-titled three-episode docuseries premieres on Thursday, and Prime Video teased fans on Wednesday with a clip from the series where Taurasi details the struggle and grind of WNBA salaries during the days of her playing career. 'The f--king janitor at the arena made more than me,' she said.

Here's video of her remarks:

“I’m the best player in the world, and I have to go to a communist country to get paid like a capitalist… the f*cking janitor in the arena made more than me.” 😳



Taurasi premieres August 7 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/Csi5TthxAN — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 6, 2025

And hoo boy, did Taurasi get ratioed into orbit for this.

Yeah, shidding on hard working janitors will certainly get you that undeserved pay raise. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 6, 2025

That'll win her fans and sympathy.

She's gaslighting everyone, she makes more than $234k pic.twitter.com/htrmkaLyVY — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) August 7, 2025

Oh, look at that.

The janitor is actually doing something. — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) August 7, 2025

Something of value.

The janitor doesn’t work 40 days a year.

The janitor works for a company that doesn’t lose 20 million dollars a year.

The janitor isn’t subsidized by big bro (NBA) https://t.co/JfWaIOVdKY — Joey? (@LMartini9357) August 6, 2025

Bingo.

Because you're the best player in a sport that doesn't have a profitable fan base. 👁️ I depise this attitude more than I have words to describe. The WNBA is not even real. It's a social-engineering experiment for Equity revolution. 🧙✊🦄



Diana Taurasi can piss off! What a brat. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 7, 2025

It sure does come off as bratty.

In fairness, most janitors are probably better than her. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2025

The janitors could probably beat some of her fellow players at their own game, too.

Advertisement

Growing up is understanding almost all coverage surrounding the WNBA is total bulls**t. https://t.co/L5K0kpmyvT pic.twitter.com/g66Kq678lL — Alex (@Ajsoti) August 7, 2025

So, Diana, show us the janitor who has six-figure endorsement deals with Nike.

The janitor is worth more. https://t.co/kVHWZWe5TT — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 7, 2025

YUP.

Seems like confusion over how capitalism works…



It’s not a guarantee of a large salary.



If you’re the best at something that people value less than cleaning services, then you get paid less than that. https://t.co/vYSi9lgVFo — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2025

There are far too many people who don't understand how value works.

Diana is one of them.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.



