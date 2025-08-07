WNBA's Diana Taurasi Gets Slam DUNKED for Whining That Arena Janitor Made More Than She Did (WATCH)

The WNBA hasn't exactly been covering itself in glory these days. Not that it was doing a great job before, mind you. Last month, the league -- heavily subsidized by the NBA -- demanded players get paid more and then launched a tone-deaf 'Let Her Cook' campaign that backfired.
Now Diana Taurasi (don't worry, this writer had to look her up, too), is lamenting the fact the janitor got paid more than she did:
Diana Taurasi goes scorched earth on WNBA pay: ‘The f–king janitor made more than me’ https://t.co/vbFmpiUrFm pic.twitter.com/QHoeK3lKWt— New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2025
Here's more from the New York Post:
Here's video of her remarks:
“I’m the best player in the world, and I have to go to a communist country to get paid like a capitalist… the f*cking janitor in the arena made more than me.” 😳— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 6, 2025
Taurasi premieres August 7 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/Csi5TthxAN
And hoo boy, did Taurasi get ratioed into orbit for this.
Yeah, shidding on hard working janitors will certainly get you that undeserved pay raise.— David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 6, 2025
That'll win her fans and sympathy.
She's gaslighting everyone, she makes more than $234k pic.twitter.com/htrmkaLyVY— Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) August 7, 2025
Oh, look at that.
The janitor is actually doing something.— Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) August 7, 2025
Something of value.
The janitor doesn’t work 40 days a year.— Joey? (@LMartini9357) August 6, 2025
The janitor works for a company that doesn’t lose 20 million dollars a year.
The janitor isn’t subsidized by big bro (NBA) https://t.co/JfWaIOVdKY
Bingo.
Because you're the best player in a sport that doesn't have a profitable fan base. 👁️ I depise this attitude more than I have words to describe. The WNBA is not even real. It's a social-engineering experiment for Equity revolution. 🧙✊🦄— Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 7, 2025
Diana Taurasi can piss off! What a brat.
It sure does come off as bratty.
In fairness, most janitors are probably better than her.— Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 7, 2025
The janitors could probably beat some of her fellow players at their own game, too.
Growing up is understanding almost all coverage surrounding the WNBA is total bulls**t. https://t.co/L5K0kpmyvT pic.twitter.com/g66Kq678lL— Alex (@Ajsoti) August 7, 2025
So, Diana, show us the janitor who has six-figure endorsement deals with Nike.
The janitor is worth more. https://t.co/kVHWZWe5TT— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 7, 2025
YUP.
Seems like confusion over how capitalism works…— AG (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2025
It’s not a guarantee of a large salary.
If you’re the best at something that people value less than cleaning services, then you get paid less than that. https://t.co/vYSi9lgVFo
There are far too many people who don't understand how value works.
Diana is one of them.
