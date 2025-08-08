So-Called 'Expert' on 'Disinformation' Says South Park Is Only Media Outlet Ridiculing President Trump

This writer had no idea who Pekka Kallioniemi was. Thanks to Google, she learned he's an 'influencer' and an 'expert' in social media and 'disinformation.'

And thanks to this post, she also learned he's been living under a rock:

We’ve reached a point where South Park, a cartoon, is the only major media outlet openly ridiculing Trump. Everyone else has been sued, silenced, or scared into submission.



Might be because MAGA still thinks Matt Stone and Trey Parker are laughing WITH them, not AT them. https://t.co/vlFrlVDD2j — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) August 7, 2025

It took a while for this writer to figure out how to continue writing this piece because, well, how do you respond to something that is so categorically wrong and stupid?

Then she started laughing. Hard.

Because Pekka is an idiot or a tool. Or both.

This notion that 'South Park' is the only media outlet openly ridiculing President Trump is only something a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist could say with a straight face.

It's actually not about MAGA. Much of the modern "right" is libertarians and disaffected liberals. A lot of Bill Clinton voters went for Trump. They don't exactly like him, but they hate progressives, and they don't hate Trump.



Most of the leftist "comedians" only bash Trump.… — Cavalry Scout (@OldCavalry) August 7, 2025

The post continues:

That's all they have, and they aren't that funny. South Park does more than just that, and they're funny. Basically, all of left wing comedy became Samantha Bee, just reciting DNC talking points.

See: Colbert, Stephen.

The only major media outlet bashing Trump? Are you high?



South Park makes fun of everyone. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 7, 2025

Yes, he's high.

Yeah CNN and MSNBC never complain about Trump. Excellent point. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) August 7, 2025

Never. Not once in ten years.

In fact, Rachel Maddow routinely pulls out her pom-poms to cheer for the president.

Please tell me you are joking, or that you have no access to US domestic media. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) August 7, 2025

Acceptable answers also include, 'I was dropped on my head as a child' and 'I've been living in a cave.'

Imagine actually believing this. — Sir Harry Flashman VC, KCB, KCIE (@HFlashmanVCKCB) August 7, 2025

Imagine.

The big difference between the left and the right is that the right can take a joke.



It is just South Park. They will get to the left again sometime, and libs will try to cancel them.



The right just laughs. — Fredster (@asteroidsfred) August 7, 2025

Case in point: Vice President J.D. Vance responded to the latest 'South Park' episode with grace and good humor.

Meanwhile, Leftists go rabid over a hot girl in denim.

We are not the same.

No, it's because South Park bashes everyone. Being bashed by them means you're actually important.



The ones they sued are the ones who only bash Trump. — Moderately Political Moderate 🇺🇸 (@shdw_wolf7) August 7, 2025

YUP. If you didn't matter, 'South Park' wouldn't care.

“Only major media outlet ridiculing Trump” lmaoooooooo bro has been called Hitler by every single mainstream program for the past 8 years. You people are hilarious. — Big Joe (Your, Honor) (@TheWardenGator) August 7, 2025

Absolutely hilarious.

It's true. I can't think of a single media outlet, late-night show, or comedian who would still dare make fun of Trump https://t.co/h1PBo1F8OL — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) August 7, 2025

Not one.

It's not like Stephen Colbert didn't go on-air after news of 'The Late Show' cancellation dropped and hurl expletives at President Trump or anything.

I live in a country where lawsuits are used to silence critics.



If what you said about Trump were true, you’d have been sued into bankruptcy long ago, you wouldn’t have a legion of clapping seals cheering you on, and the world would tremble at the sound of Trump’s name.… https://t.co/Pd1E3ucrGm — Kit Sun Cheah (@thebencheah) August 8, 2025

99.9% of what they say about President Trump isn't true. Yet they remain on television and social media.

Worst. Dictator. Ever.

Grow up. CNN, MSNBC, and The View all still exist. This is such a naive thing to say. https://t.co/1eT4ayWnKx — Nathan Hale (@homonatian) August 7, 2025

We'd almost forgotten about 'The View' -- those harpies love President Trump.

Not.

