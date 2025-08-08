So-Called 'Expert' on 'Disinformation' Says South Park Is Only Media Outlet Ridiculing President Trump

Cuomo Unleashes Fierce Attack on Mamdani’s Rent Control Hypocrisy in NYC Mayoral Showdown
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 08, 2025
imgflip

This writer had no idea who Pekka Kallioniemi was. Thanks to Google, she learned he's an 'influencer' and an 'expert' in social media and 'disinformation.'

And thanks to this post, she also learned he's been living under a rock:

It took a while for this writer to figure out how to continue writing this piece because, well, how do you respond to something that is so categorically wrong and stupid?

Then she started laughing. Hard.

Because Pekka is an idiot or a tool. Or both.

This notion that 'South Park' is the only media outlet openly ridiculing President Trump is only something a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist could say with a straight face.

The post continues:

That's all they have, and they aren't that funny. South Park does more than just that, and they're funny.  Basically, all of left wing comedy became Samantha Bee, just reciting DNC talking points.

See: Colbert, Stephen.

Yes, he's high.

Never. Not once in ten years.

In fact, Rachel Maddow routinely pulls out her pom-poms to cheer for the president.

Acceptable answers also include, 'I was dropped on my head as a child' and 'I've been living in a cave.'

Imagine.

Case in point: Vice President J.D. Vance responded to the latest 'South Park' episode with grace and good humor.

Meanwhile, Leftists go rabid over a hot girl in denim.

We are not the same.

YUP. If you didn't matter, 'South Park' wouldn't care.

Absolutely hilarious.

Not one.

It's not like Stephen Colbert didn't go on-air after news of 'The Late Show' cancellation dropped and hurl expletives at President Trump or anything.

99.9% of what they say about President Trump isn't true. Yet they remain on television and social media.

Worst. Dictator. Ever.

We'd almost forgotten about 'The View' -- those harpies love President Trump.

Not.

