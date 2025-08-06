Denver Can't Fund Police, but It CAN Find Money to Host the 2030 Gay Games (WATCH)

Over the last couple of years, this writer has told you how Denver, Colorado, has cut police and fire department budgets, DMV services, and the parks and rec department to pay for illegal immigrants. And spend it does: the city spends over $350 million on illegals, according to at least one report.

But now they've found the money to host the 'Gay Games' in 2030.

WATCH:

Denver is pitching to host the 13th Gay Games event in 2030.



Wasting tax dollars on divisive events like this is criminal.



Especially when Denver has serious issues to address.pic.twitter.com/xevox8Aizh — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 6, 2025

Priorities.

In Suzanne Collin's Hunger Games series, the Capitol is likely in or around Denver. Which tracks.

What the hell is that? — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) August 6, 2025

A divisive waste of money that Denver cannot afford to spend.

Butt Bug @jaredpolis just wants us to remember what a TERRIBLE Governor he is even years after he has moved on! — cindi c (@cindicheever) August 6, 2025

He's awful.

I’m curious what events will be included since I’ve never heard of this. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) August 6, 2025

We're better off not knowing, frankly.

Denver used to be my favorite big city. I would travel there once a year and enjoy, spending money. Now, I don't get near Denver. — Dave Lalande (@davelalande) August 6, 2025

This writer visited briefly several years ago. Lovely city run into the ground by Democrats.

And my favorite event is green dildo chucking!😜🤪 — Mark Who blocks simps & tards 🇺🇸 (@mchen0919) August 6, 2025

The WNBA fans are ready to compete.

Acknowledging people publicly for what they are doing privately behind closed doors...Why do they get prizes for this? enough already — angela (@agbear71) August 6, 2025

Denver wins the gold medal in virtue signaling.

Very curious, no?

It’s like they never heard of the redneck games. https://t.co/LueXnwrVoy pic.twitter.com/c5hMYvhZCt — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) August 6, 2025

They don't give flyover country a second thought.

Which is fine by us.

So what do the Gay Games look like?



Synchronized mincing?



Stellar hair flipping?



Drag walking for 500, 1000, and 1500 meters? https://t.co/aPCjO4w6ZO — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) August 6, 2025

Heh.

Denver people are the only ones who can fix Denver. Don’t ask us to fix your mistakes! https://t.co/t9DMzk6pr9 — Shon Slaight (@shon_slaight) August 6, 2025

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

