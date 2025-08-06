Denver Can't Fund Police, but It CAN Find Money to Host the 2030 Gay Games (WATCH)

DHS Trolls CNN's 'Practically Nonexistent' Viewership, Flips the Script on 'South Park'
Amy Curtis
August 06, 2025
Meme screenshot

Over the last couple of years, this writer has told you how Denver, Colorado, has cut police and fire department budgets, DMV services, and the parks and rec department to pay for illegal immigrants. And spend it does: the city spends over $350 million on illegals, according to at least one report.

But now they've found the money to host the 'Gay Games' in 2030.

WATCH:

Priorities.

In Suzanne Collin's Hunger Games series, the Capitol is likely in or around Denver. Which tracks.

A divisive waste of money that Denver cannot afford to spend.

He's awful.

We're better off not knowing, frankly.

This writer visited briefly several years ago. Lovely city run into the ground by Democrats.

The WNBA fans are ready to compete.

Denver wins the gold medal in virtue signaling.

Very curious, no?

They don't give flyover country a second thought.

Which is fine by us.

Heh.

You get the government you vote for. Sometimes good and hard.

