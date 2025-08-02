It Was NEVER About Safety! One Week In, Here's What's Blocked by the U.K.'s Orwellian Online Bill

Yesterday marked a week since the U.K. began enforcing its 'Online Safety Bill' (OSB), legislation that was sold as 'protecting children' from inappropriate content.

We all know that was a lie. Right after the implementation of the OSB, we learned the U.K. had an 'elite police force' that will monitor social media for 'anti-immigrant sentiments' and Labour MP Barry Gardner admitted the OSB would target adults, too.

The use of virtual private networks (VPNs) skyrocketed after the OSB went into effect, with Brits hoping to circumvent their tyrannical government. The U.K. Tech Minister warned citizens that doing so would 'harm children' (sure, Jan).

And now here's a thread that shows all the websites, X posts, and apps that have been blocked so far:

The Online Safety Act has been in force for one week, and it’s already censoring rape victims, protest footage, and even lactose intolerance.



Starmer says it’s about protecting children. In reality, it’s stifling free speech.



Here's what's been censored so far🧵 pic.twitter.com/v3jv4l3Lvf — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

Stifling free speech was always the goal.

The Act gives Ofcom powers to slap platforms with fines of up to 10% of global turnover for “harmful” content.



“Harmful” is so vague that companies are over-censoring in order to avoid trouble.



It’s not protecting kids. It’s incentivising mass censorship. — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

Including censorship of thought.

Scary, scary stuff.

A rape gang survivor’s testimony? Blocked.



Sammy Woodhouse (@officialsammyuk) says “the UK’s Online Safety Act—put in place by our government—has done nothing but silence the victims.”



How does silencing survivors “protect” anyone?https://t.co/7orgbBQ8x2 — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

Can't have gang rape survivors being all racist and stuff.

That was sarcasm, of course.

But in the U.K., they think criticizing the gang rapes is more offensive than being raped and trying to hold their attackers (and the government that enables them) accountable.

MP @Katie_Lam_MP says content on rape gangs is being suppressed.



Her take: “The state won’t stop mass gang rape but will stop adults hearing about it.”



This isn’t a safety feature. This is how states hide their own failures.https://t.co/HURgJaRWwL — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

If people don't hear about gang rapes, they stop happening. Or something.

Protests against the government outside migrant hotels? Censored.@MorgothsReview reports footage of dissent being blocked.



Blocking videos of people protesting the government under legislation called the “Online Safety Act” is truly Orwellian.https://t.co/y0fzFq4Gum — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

This is thought control. This is tyranny.

J.D. Vance was right about Europe and free speech. In fact, he wasn't harsh enough.

The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) backs this up: A video of police arresting a protester on X was quickly blocked for UK users.



This used to be something we mocked in authoritarian states. Now it’s happening in Britain.https://t.co/TfbzJ7yFwl — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

Britain is an authoritarian state.

It gets more absurd. @kunley_drukpa says @MythoYookay, an account that ironically enough, satirises the UK’s decline, is also being censored.



When even satire is being restricted in the UK, things have clearly gone too far.https://t.co/nv1PZ2CiMT — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

Satire speaks truth to power, and the authorities in the U.K. don't like that.

But it doesn’t stop there.



According to @cremieuxrecueil, their content on lactose intolerance, donkeys, and Neanderthals has been blocked.



This is what happens when MPs who can’t open a PDF start regulating global tech.https://t.co/uMQMS5kqWo — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

This is ridiculous.

Even baby name stats aren’t safe. @ZiaYusufUK says an article noting no UK babies were named “Keir” last year also got blocked.



Over-censorship that is so ridiculous it would be funny if it wasn’t so serious.https://t.co/LinJx2P0Nf — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

Jeez. What a Orwellian dystopia.

It’s not just X. Reddit is also blocking content far beyond the scope of pornography.@freddienew reports that users cannot view the r/beer subreddit without submitting their ID.https://t.co/WIM52mByYr — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

The U.K. might as well just go ahead and block the entire Internet.

In fact, as people use VPNs to skirt theri tyranny, they probably will.

And it’s not just social media.



Spotify now demands ID for “adult” content or risks suspending accounts, as reported by @visegrad24.



Music platforms are now digital ID checkpoints.https://t.co/fn2679nuHW — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

Even music.

The Online Safety Act is clearly not just about protecting children.



It is a poorly worded law, written by people who don't understand the internet.



Oh, and if you disagree with it, Labour says you’re “on the side of predators”.https://t.co/BnkmipDWDv — Chris Middleton (@ChrisMid) August 1, 2025

Labour are the predators.

