It Was NEVER About Safety! One Week In, Here's What's Blocked by the U.K.'s Orwellian Online Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 1:00 PM on August 02, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday marked a week since the U.K. began enforcing its 'Online Safety Bill' (OSB), legislation that was sold as 'protecting children' from inappropriate content.

We all know that was a lie. Right after the implementation of the OSB, we learned the U.K. had an 'elite police force' that will monitor social media for 'anti-immigrant sentiments' and Labour MP Barry Gardner admitted the OSB would target adults, too.

The use of virtual private networks (VPNs) skyrocketed after the OSB went into effect, with Brits hoping to circumvent their tyrannical government. The U.K. Tech Minister warned citizens that doing so would 'harm children' (sure, Jan).

And now here's a thread that shows all the websites, X posts, and apps that have been blocked so far:

Stifling free speech was always the goal.

Including censorship of thought.

Grateful Calvin
Scary, scary stuff.

Can't have gang rape survivors being all racist and stuff.

That was sarcasm, of course. 

But in the U.K., they think criticizing the gang rapes is more offensive than being raped and trying to hold their attackers (and the government that enables them) accountable.

If people don't hear about gang rapes, they stop happening. Or something.

This is thought control. This is tyranny.

J.D. Vance was right about Europe and free speech. In fact, he wasn't harsh enough.

Britain is an authoritarian state.

Satire speaks truth to power, and the authorities in the U.K. don't like that.

This is ridiculous.

Jeez. What a Orwellian dystopia.

The U.K. might as well just go ahead and block the entire Internet.

In fact, as people use VPNs to skirt theri tyranny, they probably will.

Even music.

Labour are the predators.

