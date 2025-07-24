As the Russiagate Hoax Implodes Newsweek Finds the REAL Victim In All of It: Barack Obama

Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grie...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

DNI head Tulsi Gabbard leveled some pretty serious charges against former President Barack Obama, namely that he orchestrated the entire Russian hoax narrative after the 2016 election.

The media are in full on spin mode, framing Gabbard's evidence-rich accusations as 'unprecedented' and -- in the case of CNN -- ignoring them altogether.

Now Newsweek is chiming in, and the victim in all of this is ... Barack Obama.

Incredible.

Here's more:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been the subject of online death threats and calls for imprisonment after President Donald Trump and the director of national intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard accused him of treason regarding Russian influence in previous presidential elections.

According to a report by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE), social media comments calling for Obama's imprisonment or execution surged between July 17 and July 20, after the administration claimed Obama's administration 'manipulated and withheld' key information on the extent to which Russia was involved in the 2016 election. Obama has denied the allegations.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Newsweek: 'President Trump and the entire administration strongly condemn all forms of violence. The Trump administration also believes in accountability and that individuals who participate in criminal activity should be held to the fullest extent of the law.'

Grateful Calvin
This writer is old enough to remember a time not too long ago when not one, but two, men tried to assassinate President Trump. One of them almost succeeded.

That came after years of the Democrats calling President Trump Hitler, a fascist, a dictator, and an existential threat to our democracy and freedom.

The only difference is: Tulsi Gabbard has mounds of evidence to support claims of treason.

Yep.

 Might've been a good idea.

We won't hold our breath waiting for Newsweek to answer this.

And this writer wondered what Newsweek said in the wake of the Butler assassination attempt, and someone answered it:

Wow.

Just wow.

Obama's fingerprints are all over that.

Nope.

That's an actual threat to democracy, Leftists.

And Newsweek said there were 'questions' in the wake of that assassination attempt.

We don't hate the media enough.

