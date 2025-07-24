As the Russiagate Hoax Implodes Newsweek Finds the REAL Victim In All of It: Barack Obama

DNI head Tulsi Gabbard leveled some pretty serious charges against former President Barack Obama, namely that he orchestrated the entire Russian hoax narrative after the 2016 election.

The media are in full on spin mode, framing Gabbard's evidence-rich accusations as 'unprecedented' and -- in the case of CNN -- ignoring them altogether.

Now Newsweek is chiming in, and the victim in all of this is ... Barack Obama.

A new report has documented the rise in death threats that the former president has received since Donald Trump accused him of treason. https://t.co/EJaLnOnMud — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 24, 2025

Incredible.

Here's more:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been the subject of online death threats and calls for imprisonment after President Donald Trump and the director of national intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard accused him of treason regarding Russian influence in previous presidential elections. According to a report by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE), social media comments calling for Obama's imprisonment or execution surged between July 17 and July 20, after the administration claimed Obama's administration 'manipulated and withheld' key information on the extent to which Russia was involved in the 2016 election. Obama has denied the allegations. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Newsweek: 'President Trump and the entire administration strongly condemn all forms of violence. The Trump administration also believes in accountability and that individuals who participate in criminal activity should be held to the fullest extent of the law.'

This writer is old enough to remember a time not too long ago when not one, but two, men tried to assassinate President Trump. One of them almost succeeded.

That came after years of the Democrats calling President Trump Hitler, a fascist, a dictator, and an existential threat to our democracy and freedom.

The only difference is: Tulsi Gabbard has mounds of evidence to support claims of treason.

Treason will do that. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 24, 2025

Yep.

Maybe y'all shouldn't have committed and excused and celebrated treason then? — Yobbo (@AussieYobbo55) July 24, 2025

Might've been a good idea.

Well, no one should be getting death threats. (And no one should actually be shot, either, as Trump was.)



Also true: He shouldn’t have fabricated false accusations to try to undermine his successor.



Why did he do that?



If he’s such a good guy, why did he do that? — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) July 24, 2025

We won't hold our breath waiting for Newsweek to answer this.

And this writer wondered what Newsweek said in the wake of the Butler assassination attempt, and someone answered it:

Wow.

Just wow.

President Trump was called a Russian Asset for years and people hated him because Barack Obama manufactured the fake Russian Collusion hoax to frame him. He has had several attempts on his life over lies told by Obama. pic.twitter.com/Mea4xfo2pG — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 24, 2025

Obama's fingerprints are all over that.

Did anyone try to shoot him at a rally yet? https://t.co/QmZuvbKAtJ — YitzTok (@MeerkatYitz) July 24, 2025

Nope.

Oh well. Committing treason to upend an election will have that effect https://t.co/YYNuSBzzGl — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2025

That's an actual threat to democracy, Leftists.

A bullet in Pennsylvania documented the rise in death threats that Donald Trump received since Newsweek accused him of being literally Hitler and the end of America. https://t.co/BHZtOEebSJ — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 24, 2025

And Newsweek said there were 'questions' in the wake of that assassination attempt.

We don't hate the media enough.

