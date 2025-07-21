No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over Ending Department of Education

This story hits close to home for this writer. She lives in Wisconsin and has a vested interest in the state of education here.

And here's some more background: Before becoming governor, Tony Evers was the state Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2009 to 2019.

Advertisement

For ten years, Tony Evers was the head of Wisconsin's public schools. So to see him vow to fight President Trump over ending the DoE is maddening:

I will fight every effort by President Trump and his administration to sell out our kids and schools and mess with their futures. That's a promise.https://t.co/HskU2cfZPt — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 20, 2025

As this writer told you here, it was Tony Evers who vetoed a bill that would have toughened educational standards in the state. An alarming 31% of Wisconsin students can't read on grade level, and Wisconsin's Black students (primarily in the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) system) score dead last nationally on standardized tests.

But those MPS kids got to celebrate a 'Pride Week of Action' this past June. As someone told this writer, the silver lining there is that the MPS students can't read the LGBTQ+ materials, because they're illiterate.

You get to run your own schools without Federal intervention. Serious question: Why the f**k would you fight every effort in that? You're a governor. Don't you know your own state? Don't you want it to be the best in the country? You seem stupid. I'm glad I don't live there… — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) July 21, 2025

Be glad you don't you live here.

Yeah about that… pic.twitter.com/dHsNwq47p6 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 21, 2025

The DOE did wonders for Wisconsin, clearly.

And those numbers this writer mentioned earlier are even worse, it seems:

Yikes.

This writer is glad her kids go to Catholic schools.

“I promise I will fight for our nation to remain 40th out of 40 countries in education, and I will fight for Wisconsin kids to receive the education they deserve so they can contribute to that fine record. My gosh d**n motto is ‘Keep Wisconsin Kids Stupid’ and I’m proud of it!” — SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) July 21, 2025

That's what he's saying.

10% of all public high school kids in #WI don’t graduate high school.



8000 a year.



Your numbers. — Tom (@TomO54246) July 21, 2025

But he's fighting Trump!

Education in your state is YOUR responsibility. Own it. Stop blaming and start doing something about it. https://t.co/Km9liy5Saw — Prathermom (@prathermom) July 21, 2025

Advertisement

He did. He vetoed tougher educational standards.

Well, kids are not being educated, money is being wasted, and the teachers union is corrupt. What exactly is the basis of your argument? https://t.co/an4KW6X3Nd — Jack Warnick (@Warnjac) July 21, 2025

ORANGE MAN BAD!

That's his argument.

Gov Evers is the individual who brought educational equity, DEI, to the national forefront within K-12 education!



Wisconsin was the testing ground. Teachers' unions wrote case studies of its effectiveness!



Wisconsin is ground zero. He can never admit defeat, that is why… https://t.co/gySnO4eyNW — Colbey Decker (@ColbeyDecker) July 21, 2025

All of this.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



