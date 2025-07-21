House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All...
No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over Ending Department of Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

This story hits close to home for this writer. She lives in Wisconsin and has a vested interest in the state of education here.

And here's some more background: Before becoming governor, Tony Evers was the state Superintendent of Public Instruction from 2009 to 2019.

For ten years, Tony Evers was the head of Wisconsin's public schools. So to see him vow to fight President Trump over ending the DoE is maddening:

As this writer told you here, it was Tony Evers who vetoed a bill that would have toughened educational standards in the state. An alarming 31% of Wisconsin students can't read on grade level, and Wisconsin's Black students (primarily in the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) system) score dead last nationally on standardized tests.

But those MPS kids got to celebrate a 'Pride Week of Action' this past June. As someone told this writer, the silver lining there is that the MPS students can't read the LGBTQ+ materials, because they're illiterate.

Be glad you don't you live here.

The DOE did wonders for Wisconsin, clearly.

And those numbers this writer mentioned earlier are even worse, it seems:

Yikes.

This writer is glad her kids go to Catholic schools.

That's what he's saying.

But he's fighting Trump!

He did. He vetoed tougher educational standards.

ORANGE MAN BAD!

That's his argument.

All of this.

