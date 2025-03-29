Let's GO! Speaker Mike Johnson Says the Adults Are Back In Charge and...
In the Twitter Sleepover Showdown, I’m Team Hard Nope ... Hop on Board,...
What Are They Afraid Of? Wisconsin's Dem AG Sues to BLOCK Elon Musk's...
Hakeem Jeffries Explains What Dems Have Planned If They Win the WI Supreme...
The 'Leftist Harpy' Strikes Again: Follow-Up Rant on Dating Righties Will Leave You...
Sky News Managed to Find a Way to Make the Myanmar Quake About...
Lefties Condemning Billionaires' Involvement in Politics REALLY Hope Everybody's Stupid

A THIRD of WI Kids Can't Read on Grade Level, So OF COURSE the Dem Gov Just Vetoed Higher Ed Standards

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 29, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers used to be a teacher, and he was the head of the Superintendent of Public Instruction for many years.

So you'd think he'd want higher standards for Wisconsin students, especially after reports that 31% of Wisconsin kids can't read on grade level and that our Black students test at the bottom nationally in both reading and math.

You'd think wrong.

Great job electing this clown, Wisconsin.

This writer voted for her opponent.

Tony Evers hates Wisconsin's children.

Solid advice.

He can't let the Republicans have any sort of win.

Bingo.

Because he's a Left-wing lunatic who won't help Republicans win even if that means hurting kids.

He sure does.

They might vote Republican if they did.

They not only embrace the soft bigotry of low expectations, they want everyone to be equal in mediocrity.

This is correct.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

