A THIRD of WI Kids Can't Read on Grade Level, So OF COURSE the Dem Gov Just Vetoed Higher Ed Standards

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers used to be a teacher, and he was the head of the Superintendent of Public Instruction for many years.

So you'd think he'd want higher standards for Wisconsin students, especially after reports that 31% of Wisconsin kids can't read on grade level and that our Black students test at the bottom nationally in both reading and math.

You'd think wrong.

BREAKING: Democrat Governor Tony Evers just VETOED a bill to raise education standards in Wisconsin 🚨 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 28, 2025

Great job electing this clown, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction, Jill Underly, lowered the standards to make herself look better.



The bill would have brought standards back up to where they were before she took office.



She's running for reelection on TUESDAY.



Vote her out, Wisconsin. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 28, 2025

This writer voted for her opponent.

The bill passed the Wisconsin House 54 to 44.



It passed the Senate 18 to 14.



All Democrats voted against raising education standards.



All Republicans voted in favor.



Democrat Governor Tony Evers VETOED the bill. pic.twitter.com/7wIRSw47d7 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 28, 2025

Tony Evers hates Wisconsin's children.

Vote for @KinserforWI, Wisconsin.



She supports school choice.



She supports raising education standards.



Her opponent sent her kids to private school and wants to ELIMINATE school choice for others. pic.twitter.com/aK1Pbdw5eV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) March 28, 2025

Solid advice.

The governor missed a huge opportunity to help kids in WI: https://t.co/0AkDtYCxNf — WILL (@WILawLiberty) March 28, 2025

He can't let the Republicans have any sort of win.

People won’t support the Marxism if they’re educated. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) March 28, 2025

Bingo.

Because he's a Left-wing lunatic who won't help Republicans win even if that means hurting kids.

For a former educator, Evers really hates kids getting a good education, eh? — Zach in Wisco, 6x Grilled Cheese Champ (@Maytag_Zach) March 28, 2025

He sure does.

We wouldn't want kids to learn too much. https://t.co/BjAwEwYe5T — Principal Jon England (@Principal_Jon) March 28, 2025

They might vote Republican if they did.

There's nothing that scares a Democrat more the idea of being better. https://t.co/bfmeYA8N3T — Unity LeatherAl (@AllanKirkhart) March 28, 2025

They not only embrace the soft bigotry of low expectations, they want everyone to be equal in mediocrity.

This isn't about "the children," just the Teachers' unions. https://t.co/DJGqRgNol9 — Robert Italia (@robert_italia) March 28, 2025

This is correct.