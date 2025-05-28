Milwaukee Public Schools Plans 'Pride Week of Action' Instead of Teaching Kids Reading and Math

This writer has covered Wisconsin education and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) before. A third of Wisconsin students can't read on grade level, and Black students in the state -- the majority of them in MPS -- score at the bottom nationally on standardized reading and math tests.

With all that in mind, you'd think the priority of MPS would be to improve educational standards.

You'd be wrong.

MPS is instead holding a 'Pride Week of Action' -- it's very first.

And they're not telling parents. Or, at least, they tried not to.

EXCLUSIVE: Next week, Milwaukee Public Schools is launching its very first Pride Week of Action, but strangely doesn't seem to want anyone to know about it. We could find no mentions of it anywhere online, including at the District's "Gender and Identity Inclusion" page. pic.twitter.com/S5BBMEV7yC — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 27, 2025

Just insane.

On the other hand, only 9% of Milwaukee 4th graders read at grade level (and it's just 15% in 8th grade), so they won't be able to read or comprehend any of the pride materials.

The above flyer was sent to employees, but the public was apparently never informed about the weeklong action week, modeled after MPS' "Black Lives Matter Week of Action" each February. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 27, 2025

We all know why the public wasn't informed.

60% high school graduation rate — Tom (@TomO54246) May 27, 2025

It's somewhere between 60% and 65%. So, not only are kids not graduating from MPS, but those who do are illiterate.

Why dont they hand out multiplication tables or flash cards for various subjects. It would actually help their education. — RJ (@WIdigregorysj) May 27, 2025

Nah, MPS doesn't educate kids. It indoctrinates them.

One day, I hope MPS can be as good as Mississippi's school system — wiav8trgirl (@wiav8trflygirl) May 27, 2025

Don't hold your breath.

Maybe they should take some pride in better grades and lower crime rates in Milwaukee.....?



MPS can't even account for its ridiculously bad finances. — FullBreed ⚒️ 🔥 🇺🇸 🏈 🍺 🚘 (@breed_full) May 27, 2025

The district is in trouble.

Maybe teach how to read before you teach them to be a pretend gender. — Blutarsky🍷🇺🇸🏈 (@blutarskyOG) May 27, 2025

But literacy is white supremacy, remember?

It's nice to see that MPS makes time to groom children, despite its utter lack of ability to properly teach students, pass an audit, spend money wisely or keep its students and teachers safe. https://t.co/F7R2QG94bZ — Bayside John (@baysideview911) May 27, 2025

Because priorities.

Folks this guy is an absolute follow, not just for us in WI but nationwide. He has the pulse. Also. IHeart 3-6 WISN. So worth a listen https://t.co/V2NR8MKXAj — Jimmy (@Jommy8311980158) May 27, 2025

Dan O'Donnell does great work.

One of the worst, most corrupt, and mismanaged.

Our children deserve better.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

