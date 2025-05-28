David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per...
HE DIDN'T KNOW: Energy Advocacy Group Says There's NO EVIDENCE Biden Knew of...
President Trump's War Against Harvard Is Working
Democrats Drop $20M to Learn How to Talk to Men, Get Roasted by...
Joe Scarborough Got Cornered About 'Best Biden Ever' Claim and Guess Whose Name...
Broadway's Patti LuPone’s Explosive Tirade: Calls for Kennedy Center to Be Blown Up...
LIGHT 'EM UP! Ron DeSantis TORCHES Congress for Inaction on DOGE Spending Cuts
VIP
'Beyond Parody' Alert! Here's the San Francisco Public Schools 'Grading for Equity' Plan
For Pete’s Fake! Buttigieg Sounds Strangely Republican on COVID and the Border in...
MSNBC Host and Analyst Seem Big Mad About FBI's J6 Pipe Bomb, WH...
Time Magazine's Writers: Climate Change Is to Blame for Everything Bad That’s Happening...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Brags About Defeating Trump's Effort to Save New York Workers...
The 4th of July Is Kaput? That's Disconcerting: Libtards Say We Can't Celebrate...
Have You Met You? X Mocks Hypocritical House Minority Whip for Saying Trump...

Milwaukee Public Schools Plans 'Pride Week of Action' Instead of Teaching Kids Reading and Math

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

This writer has covered Wisconsin education and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) before. A third of Wisconsin students can't read on grade level, and Black students in the state -- the majority of them in MPS -- score at the bottom nationally on standardized reading and math tests.

Advertisement

With all that in mind, you'd think the priority of MPS would be to improve educational standards.

You'd be wrong.

MPS is instead holding a 'Pride Week of Action' -- it's very first.

And they're not telling parents. Or, at least, they tried not to.

Just insane.

On the other hand, only 9% of Milwaukee 4th graders read at grade level (and it's just 15% in 8th grade), so they won't be able to read or comprehend any of the pride materials.

We all know why the public wasn't informed.

It's somewhere between 60% and 65%. So, not only are kids not graduating from MPS, but those who do are illiterate.

Nah, MPS doesn't educate kids. It indoctrinates them.

Recommended

David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)
justmindy
Advertisement

Don't hold your breath.

The district is in trouble. 

But literacy is white supremacy, remember?

Because priorities.

Dan O'Donnell does great work.

One of the worst, most corrupt, and mismanaged.

Our children deserve better.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: MILWAUKEE PRIDE PUBLIC SCHOOL PUBLIC SCHOOLS WISCONSIN PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH)
justmindy
Joe Scarborough Got Cornered About 'Best Biden Ever' Claim and Guess Whose Name Came Up Repeatedly
Doug P.
HE DIDN'T KNOW: Energy Advocacy Group Says There's NO EVIDENCE Biden Knew of Green EO's His Admin Issued
Amy Curtis
Democrats Drop $20M to Learn How to Talk to Men, Get Roasted by NRSC for Missing the Grill—and the Point
justmindy
The 4th of July Is Kaput? That's Disconcerting: Libtards Say We Can't Celebrate Independence Day
Grateful Calvin
LIGHT 'EM UP! Ron DeSantis TORCHES Congress for Inaction on DOGE Spending Cuts
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Hogg Drops a Bombshell: Jill Biden’s Aide Secretly Ran White House, Per Veritas Bombshell (WATCH) justmindy
Advertisement