Persistence Pays Off: WATCH Scott Presler's Interview With Fox News and His Message...
LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy...
Whitest Protest In the History of Mankind: Maine Leftists Kayak to John Roberts'...
Cincinnati Bluesky User Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Murder Kristi Noem and ICE...
That Thing That Wasn't Happening WAS Happening (AGAIN!): Chicago Tribune Admits Illegals D...
Answer the Question, Amy! Klobuchar Deflects Jake Tapper's Epstein List Query With CRINGE...
'President Reagan Would Want This for You': Some Tidbits About National Ice Cream...
THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming...
Brazil University Staff Fired and CRIMINALLY Charged for 'Transphobia' and 'Misgendering'...
Sovereignty Reigns Supreme: Trump Administration Officially REJECTS the WHO Global Pandemi...
'Can’t Be Created by the Government': Sen. Mike Lee Explains Free Markets
VILE: Watch As ICU Nurse Gleefully Tells TikTok She Hopes President Trump Has...
Oh, Tater! Brian Stelter Steps on ALL the Rakes Trying to White Knight...
Eating Their Own: AOC Gets Slammed by the Left for Voting Against Cutting...

And We Thought Tim Walz Was Bad! U.K. Primary School Takes 'Redefining Masculinity' to INSANE New Level

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 20, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer thought it was a mistake when the Democratic Party tried holding up Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff as examples of 'healthy masculinity.'

There's nothing less masculine than a guy who cheats on his wife with the nanny and slaps his girlfriends around, and Tim Walz is ... well, he's Tim Walz. Watch him try to load a gun, and you'll understand.

Advertisement

But the American Left's got nothing on its counterpart in the U.K.

In an effort to give young British boys a good example of masculinity, one primary school is citing Elliot Page as the definition of 'masculine.'

Elliot Page is a woman, formerly known as Ellen Page.

Here's more from the Telegraph (emphasis added):

A primary school has held up a trans man as a positive example of masculinity in teaching materials for its pupils.

Streatham Wells School, in south-west London, said Elliott Page, the Canadian actor who medically transitioned with cross-sex hormones along with gender surgery and now identifies as a man, showed that masculinity “can mean softness and strength”.

The school used the example of Page, along with the singer Harry Styles, to show children how men can be multi-dimensional. Page, who starred in Juno, Inception and X-Men, publicly came out as gay in 2014 and as transgender in 2020, using the pronouns he/they.

Recommended

LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy Even Martha Raddatz Was WTF?!
Warren Squire
Advertisement

What the Left did to Page, a lesbian, to convince her she needed to become a man is actual violence against women.

And the trans movement commits violence against women on a daily basis by demanding access to our private spaces, our sports, and our women's shelters.

There are no words.

In fairness, the Left also tells us that guys with penises in dresses are the ideal woman.

At least they're consistent, we suppose.

It's almost like men and women were meant to compliment one another.

They should be in asylums, frankly.

This writer has never seen a pic of Page post-transition where she actually looks happy.

Advertisement

It's amazing this school couldn't find one biological male to hold up as an example.

A fair point. We're assuming this teacher hasn't met Page and can't know if she's kind and soft.

Men can only be men.

Even lunatics want nothing to do with this insanity.

And stop them we must.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOUG EMHOFF EDUCATION TIM WALZ TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy Even Martha Raddatz Was WTF?!
Warren Squire
Persistence Pays Off: WATCH Scott Presler's Interview With Fox News and His Message to Republicans
Amy Curtis
Whitest Protest In the History of Mankind: Maine Leftists Kayak to John Roberts' Summer Home (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming in 5th Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
That Thing That Wasn't Happening WAS Happening (AGAIN!): Chicago Tribune Admits Illegals Did Get Medicaid
Amy Curtis
Cincinnati Bluesky User Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Murder Kristi Noem and ICE Agents
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy Even Martha Raddatz Was WTF?! Warren Squire
Advertisement