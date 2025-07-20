And We Thought Tim Walz Was Bad! U.K. Primary School Takes 'Redefining Masculinity' to INSANE New Level

This writer thought it was a mistake when the Democratic Party tried holding up Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff as examples of 'healthy masculinity.'

There's nothing less masculine than a guy who cheats on his wife with the nanny and slaps his girlfriends around, and Tim Walz is ... well, he's Tim Walz. Watch him try to load a gun, and you'll understand.

But the American Left's got nothing on its counterpart in the U.K.

In an effort to give young British boys a good example of masculinity, one primary school is citing Elliot Page as the definition of 'masculine.'

A primary school has decided they need to counter the harm that calling masculinity toxic does to boys. So they’re holding up Elliot Page as a good example of masc.



“if the first time we teach and name masculinity is calling it toxic, that could do more damage than good”



1/ pic.twitter.com/c6063vFhFL — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 20, 2025

Elliot Page is a woman, formerly known as Ellen Page.

Here's more from the Telegraph (emphasis added):

A primary school has held up a trans man as a positive example of masculinity in teaching materials for its pupils. Streatham Wells School, in south-west London, said Elliott Page, the Canadian actor who medically transitioned with cross-sex hormones along with gender surgery and now identifies as a man, showed that masculinity “can mean softness and strength”. The school used the example of Page, along with the singer Harry Styles, to show children how men can be multi-dimensional. Page, who starred in Juno, Inception and X-Men, publicly came out as gay in 2014 and as transgender in 2020, using the pronouns he/they. In an article for the online newsletter Teachwire, Sarah Wordlaw, the head teacher, wrote about her school’s efforts to tackle issues such as toxic masculinity and violence against women.

What the Left did to Page, a lesbian, to convince her she needed to become a man is actual violence against women.

And the trans movement commits violence against women on a daily basis by demanding access to our private spaces, our sports, and our women's shelters.

“It is extremely important to teach about positive masculinities. We need to encourage empathy, kindness, showing emotions, listening to alt points of view and developing emotional literacy.”



Those are quotes. Those are not my words. I will just leave this here. No comment. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 20, 2025

There are no words.

Telling little boys that a damaged woman is the ideal of manhood? — Maeve (@Maeve0330) July 20, 2025

In fairness, the Left also tells us that guys with penises in dresses are the ideal woman.

At least they're consistent, we suppose.

Yeah, that's what good woman is supposed to be. Softness and strength. Maybe tell the young men that's the kind of chick they should court and marry. — Evil Angry Tom (@EvilAngryTom_45) July 20, 2025

It's almost like men and women were meant to compliment one another.

These people shouldn’t be teaching anything, to anybody. — Paul Sullivan (@sullivanpaul22) July 20, 2025

They should be in asylums, frankly.

Imagine thinking that an unhappy woman is a role model for healthy manhood.

Geez. — Karen Russo (@kaykayrusso) July 20, 2025

This writer has never seen a pic of Page post-transition where she actually looks happy.

AHH yes upholding a woman as a positive male influence. Like honestly it's no wonder our boys are becoming more f***ed off. There's plenty of amazing men out there to uphold, Jason Mamoa for example — SwerfyTerfy (@SavingSnails) July 20, 2025

It's amazing this school couldn't find one biological male to hold up as an example.

Ignoring the gender grooming here how does the teacher know she is kind and empathetic? She might be a right old b***h. — Yellow (@yellowchair4) July 20, 2025

A fair point. We're assuming this teacher hasn't met Page and can't know if she's kind and soft.

Nope—she’s a woman pretending to be a man. Men cannot pretend to be men. https://t.co/TiiEoGbKts — markchristenson (@markchristenson) July 20, 2025

Men can only be men.

To call this lunacy is insulting to lunatics. https://t.co/tJb099wALQ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 20, 2025

Even lunatics want nothing to do with this insanity.

The left simply cannot help themselves. There are no limiting principles in leftism, so they will never stop until they are stopped. https://t.co/OpJ7hggGra — HabitualLinestepper (@HabitualLinest) July 20, 2025

And stop them we must.

