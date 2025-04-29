Dem Strategist Tells MSNBC the Party of Walz, Emhoff, and Hogg Needs a 'Muscular, Masculine Champion'

The Left really tried to redefine what it means to be masculine by holding up Tim Walz, Doug Emhoff, and David Hogg as examples of what it means to be a man.

And then they wonder why actual men are leaving the Democratic Party in droves.

So it's hilarious that a Democratic strategist would go on MSNBC and talk about the need for a manly champion for the DNC:

A Democratic strategist on MSNBC claimed Democrats seek a "muscular, masculine" champion.



This follows the Democrat party electing David Hogg as DNC vice chair.



Not very masculine if you ask us. pic.twitter.com/fIP93bpKzu — Media Lies (@MediasLies) April 28, 2025

You really can't make this stuff up.

This is amazingly funny. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 28, 2025

It really is.

They want someone who can play masculine on TV. — The Intersect (@mburm201) April 28, 2025

This writer sat for a good five minutes and racked her brain about who that could be, and couldn't name a single Democratic who fits that bill.

They’ll have to settle for tampon Tim — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) April 28, 2025

And cheater Emhoff and ... whatever David Hogg is.

The Democrat platform does not allow that type of "muscular, masculine" man to exist in their party. 😂🤣🤦‍♂️ — Bruce Lee (@weardown) April 28, 2025

They called it 'toxic' and wondered why all the muscular, masculine men left the party.

Why are they so superficial — Eliz (@Eliz040748) April 29, 2025

Because they have no intellectual, political, or spiritual depth. Everything is feels, and feels requires you be superficial.

Muscular and masculine is not the problem. Coherent and sane world be a good place to start. — Keenly (@keenlyelsewhere) April 29, 2025

They have a dearth of coherent and sane, too.

Noodle arms has Low T. https://t.co/8WuNC4jsr7 — Nick Morris (@nickmorris_33) April 28, 2025

Yep.

Masculine men want nothing to do with the modern Democrats because they're pathetic losers. https://t.co/BIAo0HUNqh — Observant JC (@JcObservant) April 28, 2025

The Democrats are losers, in every sense of the word.

I think the Democrats have way too many problems to even think about winning any elections in the foreseeable future. https://t.co/qXBDZ2ykR9 — Joe Giovanni (@JoeGinArizona) April 28, 2025

They sure do.

They think they're losing because they're not...muscular enough? https://t.co/8KD9zKsHVc — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 28, 2025

That's not it, but let them run with it.

It'll be entertaining, if nothing else.

