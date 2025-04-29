Dem Strategist Tells MSNBC the Party of Walz, Emhoff, and Hogg Needs a 'Muscular, Masculine Champion'

VIP
Abortion by Any Other Name
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on April 29, 2025
Twitter

The Left really tried to redefine what it means to be masculine by holding up Tim Walz, Doug Emhoff, and David Hogg as examples of what it means to be a man.

And then they wonder why actual men are leaving the Democratic Party in droves.

So it's hilarious that a Democratic strategist would go on MSNBC and talk about the need for a manly champion for the DNC:

You really can't make this stuff up.

It really is.

This writer sat for a good five minutes and racked her brain about who that could be, and couldn't name a single Democratic who fits that bill.

And cheater Emhoff and ... whatever David Hogg is.

They called it 'toxic' and wondered why all the muscular, masculine men left the party.

Because they have no intellectual, political, or spiritual depth. Everything is feels, and feels requires you be superficial.

They have a dearth of coherent and sane, too.

Yep.

The Democrats are losers, in every sense of the word.

They sure do.

That's not it, but let them run with it.

It'll be entertaining, if nothing else.

