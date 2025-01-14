Raging Hypocrite Tim Kaine Has (D)ifferent Views on Conduct in Marriage When It Comes to Doug Emhoff

Earlier, we told you about the slimy, personal questions Tim Kaine asked Pete Hegseth during Hegseth's confirmation hearing. The Democrat's approach to this hearing seems to be attacking Hegseth, rather than questioning him on policies and the assets he'd bring to the Department of Defense.

As always, the Democrats are also hypocrites, because Kaine was singing a very different tune about marital conduct when it came to Doug Emhoff.

Tim Kaine has a lot to say about Pete Hegseth’s conduct during his marriage



Here’s Tim Kaine campaigning with Doug Emhoff, who - while married - impregnated his nanny and forced her to get an abortion pic.twitter.com/0UJQkjQ3Ti — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 14, 2025

Weird how that conduct isn't disqualifying.

(Caveat: the abortion thing was, to this writer's knowledge, never confirmed or refuted).

And yes, Hegseth is running for a cabinet position while Emhoff wasn't. But remember how the Left attacked the cane-using, Bible-holding husband of Senator Deb Fischer? Yeah, we do.

So their rules.

Original Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/sM5FKDVvI0 — David D. Chapman (@DavidD_Chapman) January 14, 2025

This made us chuckle.

What is up with that hair?

It’s almost as if they don’t believe what they preach, Will. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 14, 2025

Narrator: they do not.

Marital fidelity is of utmost importance to Tim Kaine. pic.twitter.com/iIi9UFKmCD — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 14, 2025

So much so he ran for VP with Bill's wife.

Tim Kaine was Hillary Clinton's running mate, so he should sit so far down he's through the floor. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) January 14, 2025

Thank you!

See, I personally don’t care about what either of them do with their personal lives..



But when you try to destroy someone else’s character, and you have skeletons in your closet..



That’s when I start to care. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) January 14, 2025

That's how it should be.

But that's not how it is.

Don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house Tim. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) January 14, 2025

Always solid advice.

Question all you want, but stop pretending you have the moral leverage and are outraged over cheating. https://t.co/KefBVUggVi pic.twitter.com/8jitGwIC2o — Grieta 😂🎶 🇺🇸 🇳🇱🇵🇱 (@ThatGrieta) January 14, 2025

They have none. None whatsoever.

Kaine is a bug.



His hypocrisy is naked and insulting.



No surprise. Wash. Rinse. Repeat. https://t.co/BI82BeU7Fz — ⓋoxⓆuindaro † (@VoxQUINDARO) January 14, 2025

No surprise at all.

Says a lot about the kind of people Tim Kaine hangs around with. And he was also Hillary’s running mate. Maybe Kaine’s character needs to be questioned. https://t.co/4JM9CJrLGK — NCFlag_Girl (@NCFlag_Girl) January 14, 2025

It speaks VOLUMES.