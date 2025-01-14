'Thank You, Ron!' Trump Praises DeSantis Special Session on Immigration, Tells Other Gover...
Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel...
CBS News Adds 'Suburban Sprawl' to List of What Caused L.A. Wildfires but...
206 Democrats Vote Against 'Cruel' House Bill Banning Men from Competing in Girls'...
SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in...
Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She...
Democrat Mazie Hirono Proves Why She's the Dumbest Senator
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified...
Pete Hegseth Vows to Reinstate Military Heroes Biden Booted Over COVID Vaccine Refusal
Raising Kaine: Senator Forgets Own Antifa Thug Son While Berating Pete Hegseth’s Fatherly...
Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was...
Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring...
VIP
Senator Who Lied His A*S Off About His Vietnam Service Questions Pete Hegseth...
ANOTHER 1 Bites the Dust: Pete Hegseth Does SO Well Schooling Tammy Duckworth...

Raging Hypocrite Tim Kaine Has (D)ifferent Views on Conduct in Marriage When It Comes to Doug Emhoff

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 14, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier, we told you about the slimy, personal questions Tim Kaine asked Pete Hegseth during Hegseth's confirmation hearing. The Democrat's approach to this hearing seems to be attacking Hegseth, rather than questioning him on policies and the assets he'd bring to the Department of Defense.

Advertisement

As always, the Democrats are also hypocrites, because Kaine was singing a very different tune about marital conduct when it came to Doug Emhoff.

WATCH:

Weird how that conduct isn't disqualifying.

(Caveat: the abortion thing was, to this writer's knowledge, never confirmed or refuted).

And yes, Hegseth is running for a cabinet position while Emhoff wasn't. But remember how the Left attacked the cane-using, Bible-holding husband of Senator Deb Fischer? Yeah, we do.

So their rules.

This made us chuckle.

What is up with that hair?

Narrator: they do not.

So much so he ran for VP with Bill's wife.

Thank you!

Recommended

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's how it should be.

But that's not how it is.

Always solid advice.

They have none. None whatsoever.

No surprise at all.

It speaks VOLUMES.

Tags: CONFIRMATION HEARING DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE SENATE TIM KAINE DOUG EMHOFF

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings: Taxpayers Should Not Give California Democrats a ‘Blank Check’ to Fuel More Wildfires
Warren Squire
So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified Candidate for DOD EVER (Watch)
Sam J.
206 Democrats Vote Against 'Cruel' House Bill Banning Men from Competing in Girls' Sports
Brett T.
Senator Gary Peters Reaches for Aloe as Pete Hegseth Delivers Scorching CEO Hiring Retort
justmindy
SCARY STUFF: HVAC Worker Finds Cache of Weapons, Explosives, and FAKE IDs in Chicago Apartment (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement