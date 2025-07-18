WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over Unhinged Cyber Stalking

There's something wrong with Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan. At the end of June, we told you about a heated back-and-forth with a journalist after Pocan told Trump adviser Stephen Miller, a Jew, to go back to 1930s Germany.

He's also the guy who got dragged for saying Social Security is 'our money' (it's not).

Turns out Rep. Pocan has an obsession with his Republican colleague, Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden:

EXCLUSIVE: It certainly appears that Wisconsin Congressman @MarkPocan has been cyberstalking fellow Wisconsin Congressman @DerrickVanOrden for several years, tagging him in 789 tweets since May of 2021. This month, Pocan has tweeted at Van Orden nearly three times per day. https://t.co/QNEHpvc6j3 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 17, 2025

This is luancy.

From the beginning of this year until mid-afternoon today, @MarkPocan has tweeted at, mentioned, or responded to a @DerrickVanOrden tweet 174 times--nearly once a day in the 198 days so far in 2025. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 17, 2025

Pocan needs a hobby.

Pocan tweeted at Van Orden 319 times in the past 365 days, an average of very nearly one per day for a full year. In 2024, he tweeted at him 273 times. In 2023, he tweeted at him 103 times, and did so 182 times in 2022. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 17, 2025

Like, he really needs a hobby.

We hear stamp collecting is nice and calming.

Pocan is acting like a jilted prom date. — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) July 18, 2025

Yes he is.

How does Porky keep getting elected? — Fishinerman (@fishinerman) July 17, 2025

Two words: Dane County.

It's where Madison's located, and that's a hive of Leftist lunacy.

Badge of honor pic.twitter.com/o3RTmZLzVz — Stand With Apu (@Investor4201) July 17, 2025

Well done.

Pocan responded to Dan O'Donnell like the petulant child he is:

EXCLUSIVE: Dan O’Donnell thinks he’s a journalist. 😝😂😜🤣 — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) July 17, 2025

And O'Donnell pushed back:

Since I'm obviously not, why are you so afraid of answering my questions? — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 17, 2025

Excellent question. O'Donnell wasn't finished with Pocan, either.

Congressman, I have repeatedly asked you to come on my show to explain why you have sent 789 tweets to Congressman Van Orden and you have declined. If I am not a journalist, then why are you so afraid to answer my questions? https://t.co/we8Iqq5Vn3 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 17, 2025

You also did not respond to my repeated offers to moderate the debate between you and Congressman Van Orden live on my show. Again, since I am obviously not a real journalist, what are you afraid of? — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 17, 2025

Van Orden will mop the floor with him, that's what.

Because you’re a right-wing advocate who peddles entertainment to kool-aid drinkers. You might as well wear clown shoes and a red nose. Same difference. (My apologies to legitimate clowns everywhere.) — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) July 17, 2025

Those 'kool-aid drinkers' are Wisconsin voters. Who Pocan allegedly represents.

Meanwhile, this writer will ask once again: where are the Republicans?

Pocan's behavior is unbecoming of a sitting Congressman, and his account bio says as much, and that it's affiliated with his office and candidacy. Why hasn't he been disciplined in the House for this?

