WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over Unhinged Cyber Stalking

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 18, 2025
Meme

There's something wrong with Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan. At the end of June, we told you about a heated back-and-forth with a journalist after Pocan told Trump adviser Stephen Miller, a Jew, to go back to 1930s Germany.

He's also the guy who got dragged for saying Social Security is 'our money' (it's not).

Turns out Rep. Pocan has an obsession with his Republican colleague, Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden:

This is luancy.

Pocan needs a hobby.

Like, he really needs a hobby.

We hear stamp collecting is nice and calming.

Yes he is.

Two words: Dane County.

It's where Madison's located, and that's a hive of Leftist lunacy.

Well done.

Pocan responded to Dan O'Donnell like the petulant child he is:

And O'Donnell pushed back:

Excellent question. O'Donnell wasn't finished with Pocan, either.

Van Orden will mop the floor with him, that's what.

Those 'kool-aid drinkers' are Wisconsin voters. Who Pocan allegedly represents.

Meanwhile, this writer will ask once again: where are the Republicans? 

Pocan's behavior is unbecoming of a sitting Congressman, and his account bio says as much, and that it's affiliated with his office and candidacy. Why hasn't he been disciplined in the House for this?

