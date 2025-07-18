AMEN: Federal Judge BLOCKS Washington's Gross Anti-Catholic Confessional Law

BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski

Back in May, Washington state legislators and the supposed Catholic governor passed legislation that would require Catholic priests to violate their vows and the teachings of the Catholic Church by requiring priests to report cases of child abuse they learned of in Confession.

The DOJ launched an investigation into the legislation because it's a clear violation of the First Amendment, and priests in the state said they'd go to prison before risking excommunication (the punishment for knowingly breaking the Seal of the Confessional).

On June 23, the DOJ filed suit over the law.

Now, a federal judge has barred Washington from enforcing this law:

The correct ruling.

Amen.

Yes, thank you!

There was much celebrating, although the ruling isn't entirely a surprise.

The thread continues:

A Biden appointee. Thank you, Judge Estudillo.

And here's a thread from AAG Harmeet Dhillon:

So to all the trolls screaming about pedophiles, take all the seats. This is about religious freedom.

And it was specifically targeted against Catholics.

Amen.

