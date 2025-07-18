AMEN: Federal Judge BLOCKS Washington's Gross Anti-Catholic Confessional Law

Back in May, Washington state legislators and the supposed Catholic governor passed legislation that would require Catholic priests to violate their vows and the teachings of the Catholic Church by requiring priests to report cases of child abuse they learned of in Confession.

Advertisement

The DOJ launched an investigation into the legislation because it's a clear violation of the First Amendment, and priests in the state said they'd go to prison before risking excommunication (the punishment for knowingly breaking the Seal of the Confessional).

On June 23, the DOJ filed suit over the law.

Justice Department Sues Washington State Over its new anti-Catholic law, Senate Bill 5375



Read more: https://t.co/4nLCz1U6gm pic.twitter.com/di4pWTeU5j — DOJ Civil Rights Division (@CivilRights) June 23, 2025

Now, a federal judge has barred Washington from enforcing this law:

JUST IN: A federal judge has barred Washington state from enforcing a law that would have required priests to report evidence of child abuse learned during confession.



The Trump administration had intervened on the side of the Catholic clergy.https://t.co/CkAt8urSd4 pic.twitter.com/nP2rL2tBD9 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 18, 2025

The correct ruling.

Washington State decided that if a Catholic priest learned of such conduct during the sacrament of confession, he had to report it - breaking the seal of confession (the consequences of which include immediate excommunication)



Law enjoined. https://t.co/MnkDxqKCIw — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) July 18, 2025

Amen.

🚨 BIG WIN today for Free Exercise of Religion! Congratulations to Washington's Roman Catholic Priests! Good day for the Constitution and religious freedom. I am very happy that our bold, fearless leaders @HarmeetKDhillon and @PamBondi @CivilRights authorized us to join suit to… pic.twitter.com/fFYEuLaPL4 — Attorney Michael E. Gates (@MichaelGatesESQ) July 18, 2025

Yes, thank you!

BREAKING: A federal court just blocked a new Washington state law that would have forced Catholic priests to face jail time unless they break the sacred seal of confession. — Washington State Catholic Conference (WSCC) (@WACatholics) July 18, 2025

There was much celebrating, although the ruling isn't entirely a surprise.

Good (but hardly surprising) news for religious liberty: A federal district judge in Washington state has granted a preliminary injunction against a state law that would require Catholic priests to violate their absolute religious duty to keep confessions confidential. 1/ — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 18, 2025

The thread continues:

More precisely, the Washington state law would require priests to report child abuse or neglect regardless of how they learn about such information--including via confessions.

Credit to Biden appointee David G. Estudillo for granting the preliminary injunction. 2/ — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 18, 2025

A Biden appointee. Thank you, Judge Estudillo.

And here's a thread from AAG Harmeet Dhillon:

Religious freedom is not a privilege granted by government, it is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution. When Washington State passed a law targeting Catholic priests and the sacred seal of Confession, @CivilRights took action. — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) July 18, 2025

Advertisement

So to all the trolls screaming about pedophiles, take all the seats. This is about religious freedom.

Forcing clergy to violate core tenets of their faith is not only unconscionable, it’s unconstitutional. The federal court agreed, issuing a preliminary injunction that protects priests from this anti-religious law. — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) July 18, 2025

And it was specifically targeted against Catholics.

No government, federal, state, or local, has the authority to trample the First Amendment. Under my leadership, this Civil Rights Division will defend every American’s right to worship freely and without fear. — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) July 18, 2025

Amen.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



