California State University's LA Campus Starts REMOTE Learning to Protect Illegal Students From ICE Raids

If you had 'ICE raid lockdowns' on your 2025 Bingo Card, come collect your winnings.

Because the Left has decided to go all-in on protecting illegal immigrants by reverting to the COVID-era policy of 'stay home, stay safe.'

The bishop of San Bernardino issued a dispensation for Sunday Mass, and now California State University Los Angeles is going to remote learning and work to protect students from ICE:

🚨 BREAKING: Fearing ICE raids, California State University Los Angeles shifts to ONLINE CLASSES and even allows faculty to work remotely.



WHAT ON EARTH?



The entire LA area is basically treating enforcing immigration law like COVID!



CLEARLY they know the jig is up. Tons and… pic.twitter.com/6eS5AIUcmA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 11, 2025

The post concludes:

CLEARLY they know the jig is up. Tons and tons of illegals are now in fear.

They can always self-deport.

The fact that there are so many illegal aliens that a university has to go into hiding tells me that we have WAY underestimated the number of illegal aliens in California. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) July 11, 2025

WAY underestimated the number.

I live in California and these ice raids have been an eye opener, starting to think a lot of our state is illegals, freeways are not as congested, keep it up ICE 👏 — so cal 🇺🇸 (@sylvesterc69) July 11, 2025

We voted for this.

The entire state of California is built on illegal activity. If we deport every illegal alien, the state would probably collapse (at least partially). — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 11, 2025

Sounds like that's Newsom's problem.

Let them try to keep this up for another 3-1/2 years. This will be hilarious. — eskomobar (@eskomobar) July 11, 2025

They'd still have us locked down from COVID if they could've gotten away with it.

They're in this for the long haul.

Wild how they’ll shut down a whole campus just to protect people who broke the law. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) July 11, 2025

The Democrats keep doubling down on the policies that got President Trump re-elected.

They're very dramatic.

sooo we’re just pivoting to Zoom every time something hard happens now? lmao

can’t tell if it’s 2020 or a Netflix satire#OnlyInCalifornia https://t.co/9yHqnRlN4n — Madison Davis (@Madison04261) July 11, 2025

Yep.

K-12 Fall classes start soon. LAUSD going to be online as well? https://t.co/6AZNyiWBMF — GRANNY SMITH 🍏 (@MayraBunnySmith) July 11, 2025

It'll be interesting to see if they try remote learning for public schools.

It wouldn't be surprising at all to me if Los Angeles is comprised of half illegal immigrants. https://t.co/OHyhSctYr7 — Joseph Baransky (@StubbornAmoeba) July 11, 2025

Not in the least.

To avoid following the law of the land California State University says hide in your homes while getting your degree. https://t.co/P3DV5YyQMe — MISTERFREEDOMSTICK (@mr_freedomstick) July 11, 2025

And taxpayers foot the bill.

Democrats are addicted to virtue signaling. https://t.co/rYaBBlN5iP — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) July 11, 2025

They sure are.

Turn off the $$$$ flow https://t.co/Tv2A1JSdNa — Stuttgart SWaE -- Offenbarung 19:11 (@SWaE1970) July 11, 2025

Any federal dollars should dry up today.

