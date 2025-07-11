That's NOT How This Works, Karen! Bass Issues Executive Order Demanding ICE Report...
California State University's LA Campus Starts REMOTE Learning to Protect Illegal Students From ICE Raids

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 11, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

If you had 'ICE raid lockdowns' on your 2025 Bingo Card, come collect your winnings.

Because the Left has decided to go all-in on protecting illegal immigrants by reverting to the COVID-era policy of 'stay home, stay safe.'

Advertisement

The bishop of San Bernardino issued a dispensation for Sunday Mass, and now California State University Los Angeles is going to remote learning and work to protect students from ICE:

The post concludes:

CLEARLY they know the jig is up. Tons and tons of illegals are now in fear.

They can always self-deport.

WAY underestimated the number.

Advertisement

We voted for this.

Sounds like that's Newsom's problem.

They'd still have us locked down from COVID if they could've gotten away with it.

They're in this for the long haul.

The Democrats keep doubling down on the policies that got President Trump re-elected.

They're very dramatic.

Yep.

Advertisement

It'll be interesting to see if they try remote learning for public schools.

Not in the least.

And taxpayers foot the bill.

They sure are.

Any federal dollars should dry up today.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CALIFORNIA ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES SANCTUARY CITIES

Advertisement

Advertisement

