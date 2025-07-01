Jason Bateman Plays the 'Fox News' Card to Shame Trump Voters, Shows How Out of Touch He Is Instead

This writer cannot tell you how many times a Lefty has told her to 'stop watching Fox News' during a debate. Joke's on them, because she doesn't watch any news networks.

But the Left keeps coming back to this line of argument like it's some 'gotcha.' Spoiler alert, Lefties: it's not.

Actor Jason Bateman didn't get that memo, however.

WATCH:

Jason Bateman on Trump supporters and Fox News: “Do you think Trump would have gotten the same number of votes if the people who voted for him had access to or the curiosity to seek out and find the truth? Because they’re not getting the truth over on Fox, a $787M lawsuit is… pic.twitter.com/q9GRT3qtkA — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 30, 2025

The entire post reads:

Because they’re not getting the truth over on Fox, a $787M lawsuit is proof of it

Oh, really? He's referring to Gavin Newsom's lawsuit, of course. Which was just filed and hasn't been adjudicated yet.

CNN, on the other hand, was found liable for defamation in a lawsuit with Navy veteran Zachary Taylor back in January.

ABC settled a lawsuit with President Trump to the tune of $15 million in December. And NBC settled a $30 million defamation lawsuit with a Georgia doctor they accused of performing hysterectomies on illegal immigrants

So by Bateman's logic, viewers who watch NBC, CNN and ABC News aren't getting the truth, either.

One of the biggest problems for the Democrats is this kind of elitist thinking. It's just killed the party. And Hollywood. — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) July 1, 2025

And they keep doubling down on being elitist.

We don’t watch Fox 😉 A majority of us seek out different media outlets

X, YouTube, longform podcasts, TikTok, Reddit, substack etc.

I like Jason Bateman as an actor. I’m not really interested in his opinion about Trump voters. — KMS (@musickristine) July 1, 2025

All of this.

But yet he believes that CNN and MSNBC are the bastions of Truth? I don't watch any of it. They all lie! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) July 1, 2025

Trust in media is at an all-time low for a reason.

Exactly why I never listen to celebrities about anything other than their art.



Vapid, slanted, ignorant, and devoid of context or wisdom.



Might as well listen to 14 year old talk about politics. — 1st_Principles (@1stPrinciples76) July 1, 2025

This writer's son was more articulate and educated on politics at the age of 14 than all Leftists.

It's wise to not GAF about what actors think outside of their wheelhouse, regardless of their views. Hitchcock was so very right about them. https://t.co/1HXkJ7CtFc — Spencer Corbyn (@spencercorbyn1) July 1, 2025

He was.

What you have to realize about actors and people like this is they live in an echo chamber.



All he is around and all he knows are other liberal actors.



No clue what goes on in the real world. https://t.co/mNIY6ofWUw — Wire Falls (@wirefalls) July 1, 2025

All of this.

I’m fine with people disliking Trump or being democrat in general but suggesting that the right is somehow more uninformed than the left is crazy https://t.co/u5zJkdC0eb — Michael Dvornek (@MikeDvornek) July 1, 2025

It's projection.

They think only they know the truth. Everyone else is bamboozled. Inside the bubble thinking. https://t.co/o9HQpUk6bA — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 1, 2025

And that bubble is small.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



