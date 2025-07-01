Lia Thomas’ Medal Haul Gets Flushed as UPenn Finally Gives Female Athletes Their...
AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’
‘I Hate America! I Love America!' Dem Ilhan Omar Went from Despising the...
Delusional: 'Vagina Monologues' Playwright Pens Dramatic Anti-American Screed In the Guard...
Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The...
Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July...
D.C. Schools Think Your Kids Belong to Them: District Ends Delayed Enrollment Under...
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart Dead at 90
DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump and Ron DeSantis Team Up to Expedite Florida Deportations...
WTF? Parents Are Suing Fairfax School For Expelling Children Who Objected to HATEFUL...
BREAKING: Big Beautiful Bill Passes Senate, Vice President Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote
Your Autopen Pardon Has No Power Here! Rand Paul Is Preparing to Subpoena...
Breaking: Leader John Thune Says There's a Deal on the Big Beautiful Bill
'Dishonesty Off the CHARTS!' JD Vance Legit Nukes Matt Yglesias for Cowardly Subtweeting...

Jason Bateman Plays the 'Fox News' Card to Shame Trump Voters, Shows How Out of Touch He Is Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 01, 2025
Hopper Stone/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

This writer cannot tell you how many times a Lefty has told her to 'stop watching Fox News' during a debate. Joke's on them, because she doesn't watch any news networks.

Advertisement

But the Left keeps coming back to this line of argument like it's some 'gotcha.' Spoiler alert, Lefties: it's not.

Actor Jason Bateman didn't get that memo, however.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

Because they’re not getting the truth over on Fox, a $787M lawsuit is proof of it

Oh, really? He's referring to Gavin Newsom's lawsuit, of course. Which was just filed and hasn't been adjudicated yet.

CNN, on the other hand, was found liable for defamation in a lawsuit with Navy veteran Zachary Taylor back in January.

ABC settled a lawsuit with President Trump to the tune of $15 million in December. And NBC settled a $30 million defamation lawsuit with a Georgia doctor they accused of performing hysterectomies on illegal immigrants

So by Bateman's logic, viewers who watch NBC, CNN and ABC News aren't getting the truth, either.

Recommended

AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’
Brett T.
Advertisement

And they keep doubling down on being elitist.

All of this.

Trust in media is at an all-time low for a reason.

This writer's son was more articulate and educated on politics at the age of 14 than all Leftists.

Advertisement

He was.

All of this.

It's projection.

And that bubble is small.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS HOLLYWOOD LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’
Brett T.
Delusional: 'Vagina Monologues' Playwright Pens Dramatic Anti-American Screed In the Guardian
Amy Curtis
‘I Hate America! I Love America!' Dem Ilhan Omar Went from Despising the USA to Embracing It In One Month
Warren Squire
Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July Tradition (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The Projects’
Warren Squire
WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

AOC Says JD Vance’s Tiebreak Was an ‘Utter Betrayal of Working Families’ Brett T.
Advertisement