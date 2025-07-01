D.C. Schools Think Your Kids Belong to Them: District Ends Delayed Enrollment Under Threat of CPS

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart Dead at 90
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

A week ago, we told you about the Chicago Teachers' Union president who said kids belong to the Left, and not their parents. A few days after that, an Iowa school board member said the purpose of public education is to 'teach them what society needs them to know' and not what parents want.

Now it seems Washington D.C. public schools are melding these two ideologies and denying parents the right to delay public school enrollment, even if their child's doctor says delaying school is medically necessary.

The thread continues:

Who does this harm?

No one.

Except school budgets.

Sure, DCPS.

Whatever you say.

CPS is getting involved, and we know how fair and reasonable CPS is.

Not.

Just incredible.

They really think they own our children.

Pull your kids out of public school.

The Left doesn't care.

They don't care. They have an endless cache of taxpayer money to fight such a lawsuit.

We hope she catches wind of this.

It's always about the money and the control.

