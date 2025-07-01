D.C. Schools Think Your Kids Belong to Them: District Ends Delayed Enrollment Under Threat of CPS

A week ago, we told you about the Chicago Teachers' Union president who said kids belong to the Left, and not their parents. A few days after that, an Iowa school board member said the purpose of public education is to 'teach them what society needs them to know' and not what parents want.

Now it seems Washington D.C. public schools are melding these two ideologies and denying parents the right to delay public school enrollment, even if their child's doctor says delaying school is medically necessary.

DC will no longer allow families to delay public school enrollment.



They aren't even allowing exceptions for kids with doctors' notes.



They're calling CPS on parents who delayed.



More enrollment means more immediate funding for the system.



They think they own your kids. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2025

The thread continues:

"D.C. is cracking down on families who want to enroll their kids late into kindergarten — a practice known as redshirting." pic.twitter.com/vPGHCUHlpj — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2025

Who does this harm?

No one.

Except school budgets.

"For kids who redshirted last year, DCPS is saying to skip kindergarten and go straight to first grade." pic.twitter.com/6AmMkgmVIM — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2025

Sure, DCPS.

Whatever you say.

"Families in similar situations have been contacted by the DC Child and Family Services Agency for not putting their kids in the right grade," pic.twitter.com/8HCCbE5fLa — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2025

CPS is getting involved, and we know how fair and reasonable CPS is.

Not.

"He suggested Monday that students should be evaluated once enrolled — that means starting school and being taken down a grade, if needed."



They want your kids, now. pic.twitter.com/p7qOlBWSFC — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2025

Just incredible.

They really think they own our children.

"D.C. officially ends redshirting for kindergartners" pic.twitter.com/ZJDvuRXYAA — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2025

Pull your kids out of public school.

This is especially bad for a lot of boys — StewMama- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) July 1, 2025

The Left doesn't care.

They just opened themselves up to class action lawsuits. That's a brazen civil rights violation in the heart of an area that has no shortage of trial attorneys that enjoy the taste of raw blood. This is a massive error. — ATL (@rocknrolldr74) July 1, 2025

They don't care. They have an endless cache of taxpayer money to fight such a lawsuit.

@HarmeetKDhillon this is a clear violation of civil rights law. FYI. Thanks for all you do. — ATL (@rocknrolldr74) July 1, 2025

We hope she catches wind of this.

The Council Chair gives away the game here. They're open to reevaluating kids but they must enroll in the system first.



More enrollment means more funding. https://t.co/uwZrC4qi1m pic.twitter.com/JAmNIcad9a — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2025

It's always about the money and the control.