I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring Imane Khelif to Undergo Sex Testing

A few days ago, we told you that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was barred from the upcoming Eindhoven Box Cup unless he submits to a sex test, and the Algerian Boxing Committee will have to prove Khelif has XX chromosomes.

During the Olympics, the Left painted Khelif as 'transgender' while others -- this writer included -- believed Khelif was a man from the beginning.

One of those people was J.K. Rowling, who just set the record straight over accusations she 'created' the narrative Khelif was trans (spoiler alert: she did not):

I never said and never believed Khelif was trans. I knew* he was a man. The gender activists who created a political climate in which sex testing was seen as 'bigoted' are as culpable as the IOC for the travesty that ensued.



*via a highly credible source who saw his test results pic.twitter.com/c9fcPRxwSf — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 2, 2025

She was right.

I’m sure you have journos lining up to apologize to you and you should probably invest in some stanchions to keep the queue orderly — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) June 2, 2025

We wouldn't hold our breath on this.

Of course, the trolls are out in force:

Khelif is intersex.



She can play in either men’s or women’s sports.



You are spreading hatred because you can’t resist transphobia. — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) June 2, 2025

This has nothing to do with 'transphobia' because Khelif isn't trans.

'Intersex' doesn't mean a third sex, a mixture of both sexes, or a hermaphrodite. Many people with DSDs (differences of sexual development) find the outdated term 'intersex' highly offensive, precisely because it means ignorant people like you suggest they aren't male or female. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 2, 2025

Ouch.

So was this some huge coverup? I recall there were lawsuits after the Olympics with the Khelif team suing various orgs that said he was a man. — Lisa Liberty 🦔✡️🕊️ (@lisa617) June 2, 2025

We remember that lawsuit.

He threatened to sue. It never happened. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 2, 2025

Hahahahahaha!

That's why this *is* a trans issue, regardless of his particular DSD status — Nebulous Cornish Dog Whistler 💜🤍💚 (@AlisonThisTime1) June 2, 2025

Another troll who tried to argue with Rowling.

Yes, he was a beneficiary of the men's rights movement lurking at the heart of gender activism. When sporting bodies embrace an ideology that claims sex differences don't matter, some men, trans-identified or not, will take advantage. He's one of them. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 2, 2025

Bingo.

So when is the Olympic medal Imane Khelif stole from a woman after beating her up going to be stripped from him? He clearly lied. The Algerian Olympic committee should be sanctioned as well. — ✝️✡️ (@dr3ddj) June 2, 2025

The IOC needs to change its rules.

Cue Willoughby claiming JK Rowling uses her billions to fake sex tests. https://t.co/IDvj8t1c3q — Stuart Macintosh (@StewieMaco) June 2, 2025

Heh.

When you can't attack J.K.Rowling directly, twist her words. This is how the far left operates. https://t.co/bJNKeZz6qR — NikMar (@NikMarTV) June 2, 2025

With everyone, on every single issue.

Once the LGBTQ+ activists see you as someone who even comes close to questioning their tenents, you are now forever pure evil and an enemy in their eyes, with no redemption possible. It's so stupid. https://t.co/GZOo1SHKSe — Nathan (@nathandickson) June 2, 2025

Stupid is one way of putting it.

It seems insane to me that we went from men going to jail for hitting women to it's okay for men to beat the hell out of women as long as he says he identifies as a woman. Equity 🤡 https://t.co/xQAkv0sptl — Vicki 🇺🇲 (@NoWarningShot_) June 2, 2025

'Equity' is so destructive.

More lies. What else is new? https://t.co/C0VSiCHgII — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 2, 2025

All they do is lie.

