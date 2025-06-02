The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala...
From the NFL to Congress?
Tim Walz Trips Over Beyonce While Explaining That Trump Won Young Men With...
LOL! Lester Holt Says 'Facts Matter' As He Signs Off From a Career...
Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing
New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case...
DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their...
No One Is Above the Law? CBS News Reports 130 Judges Signed Brief...
NBC News Correspondent Found a Way to Make the Boulder Terrorist Attack About...
VIP
YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT
The Media's Lies About the Colorado Attack Are So Much Worse Than We...
'New Democrat Lineup Just Dropped!' DHS Spotlights Criminal Illegals the Left's Been Tryin...
THIS! -> Erick Erickson RIPS CNN for Amplifying Fake News In EPIC Rant...
Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for...

I Knew He Was a Man: J.K. Rowling Responds to World Boxing Requiring Imane Khelif to Undergo Sex Testing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

A few days ago, we told you that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was barred from the upcoming Eindhoven Box Cup unless he submits to a sex test, and the Algerian Boxing Committee will have to prove Khelif has XX chromosomes.

Advertisement

During the Olympics, the Left painted Khelif as 'transgender' while others -- this writer included -- believed Khelif was a man from the beginning.

One of those people was J.K. Rowling, who just set the record straight over accusations she 'created' the narrative Khelif was trans (spoiler alert: she did not):

She was right.

We wouldn't hold our breath on this.

Of course, the trolls are out in force:

This has nothing to do with 'transphobia' because Khelif isn't trans.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Ouch.

We remember that lawsuit.

Hahahahahaha!

Another troll who tried to argue with Rowling.

Bingo.

The IOC needs to change its rules.

Heh.

Advertisement

With everyone, on every single issue.

Stupid is one way of putting it.

'Equity' is so destructive.

All they do is lie.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BOXING J.K. ROWLING OLYMPICS TRANS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Memo's Gone Out: THREE News Outlets Run Stories Dumping on Possible Kamala Harris Run for CA Governor
Amy Curtis
New Details About Mohamed Soliman As He Is Indicted in Boulder Firebombing Case (With LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
Tim Walz Trips Over Beyonce While Explaining That Trump Won Young Men With Entertainment, Not Policy
Doug P.
Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing
Amy Curtis
LOL! Lester Holt Says 'Facts Matter' As He Signs Off From a Career of Lying for Democrats on NBC News
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement