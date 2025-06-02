They've Learned NOTHING: AP Runs ANOTHER Anti-Israel Headline a Day After Attack on Jews In Colorado

Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on June 02, 2025
Meme

The day after the media ran false headlines claiming thousands of babies would starve to death in Gaza, a pro-Palestinian terrorist gunned down a young couple outside the D.C. Israel Embassy. Yesterday morning, the same media ran with stories that Israel opened fire on Gazans waiting for aid. This was a lie, too, but that same day, a terrorist firebombed a pro-Israel walk in Boulder, Colorado, injuring several people.

But the media -- who never miss a chance to lecture us about 'stochastic terrorism' when the Right says something they don't like -- seem wholly disinterested in figuring out their role in all of this and they keep running inflammatory headlines.

Like this one from the AP:

'Health officials' means 'Hamas operatives' who know how to play the Western media like a fiddle.

Here's more:

An Israeli strike on a residential building in the Gaza Strip on Monday killed 14 people, mostly women and children, according to health officials.

The Shifa and al-Ahli hospitals confirmed the toll from the strike in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, saying five women and seven children were among those killed.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militant group is entrenched in populated areas.

Hamas does entrench in populated areas to use civilians as human shields, knowing full well the Left will defend them and blame Israel.

They are so disgusting.

Because then they couldn't bash Israel.

We do not believe them.

No one believes them.

Not a thing.

It's intentional.

That's what they want.

