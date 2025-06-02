They've Learned NOTHING: AP Runs ANOTHER Anti-Israel Headline a Day After Attack on Jews In Colorado

The day after the media ran false headlines claiming thousands of babies would starve to death in Gaza, a pro-Palestinian terrorist gunned down a young couple outside the D.C. Israel Embassy. Yesterday morning, the same media ran with stories that Israel opened fire on Gazans waiting for aid. This was a lie, too, but that same day, a terrorist firebombed a pro-Israel walk in Boulder, Colorado, injuring several people.

But the media -- who never miss a chance to lecture us about 'stochastic terrorism' when the Right says something they don't like -- seem wholly disinterested in figuring out their role in all of this and they keep running inflammatory headlines.

Like this one from the AP:

An Israeli strike on a residential building in the Gaza Strip killed 14 people, mostly women and children, according to health officials. https://t.co/IE3RG4XYeF — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2025

'Health officials' means 'Hamas operatives' who know how to play the Western media like a fiddle.

Here's more:

An Israeli strike on a residential building in the Gaza Strip on Monday killed 14 people, mostly women and children, according to health officials. The Shifa and al-Ahli hospitals confirmed the toll from the strike in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, saying five women and seven children were among those killed. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. It blames civilian deaths on Hamas because the militant group is entrenched in populated areas.

Hamas does entrench in populated areas to use civilians as human shields, knowing full well the Left will defend them and blame Israel.

"according to health officials"



Delete your disgusting propaganda account. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 2, 2025

They are so disgusting.

According to HAMAS. Why do you persist in that charade? — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) June 2, 2025

Because then they couldn't bash Israel.

Yesterday you claimed Israel murdered people trying to get food.

That was a lie.

Now we’re supposed to believe an outlet whose reporters participated in Oct 7th? — Luki (@hpygoluki) June 2, 2025

We do not believe them.

If AP reports this, it's more fake news. — Java nut 🇺🇸🇵🇦 (@java_karla) June 2, 2025

No one believes them.

A day later and they learned absolutely nothing. https://t.co/XpvrNX7HvE — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 2, 2025

Not a thing.

Yesterday the AP launched a false story citing the exact same, 'health officials,' and here they go again.@JuliePace is intentionally spreading Hamas propaganda and Jews are being attacked in public as a result. https://t.co/XpvrNX7HvE — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 2, 2025

It's intentional.

They learned nothing from yesterday. Jews will be attacked, again, for these unverified lies. https://t.co/fAmqfxDQAW — Zach זק (@ZachLewis3187) June 2, 2025

That's what they want.

