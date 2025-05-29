J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charit...
Florida Will Be Family-Friendly: Gov. Ron DeSantis TORCHES Judges for Allowing Kids to...
Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Elon Musk Is 'Skulking Away in Complete Disgrace'
AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ......
THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins...
San Francisco School District Does a QUICK About-Face After Grading Equity Plan Receives...
VIP
More Whiny than Formidable, Michelle Obama Proves She Could Only Be Complainer-in-Chief
David French Tries Shaming Christians for Not Being OUTRAGED Over Trump's 'Mission from...
So Much for a 'Fair Plan!' James Woods ROASTS Cali Government for Raising...
Tulsi Gabbard Drops HUGE Receipt Proving Biden Admin Viewed Millions of Americans As...
Excuse Us, but WTF?! 'Expert' News Site Tries to Explain How Many Revered...
VIP
Mark Warner Is a Moron. That's it. That's the Headline (and Elon Musk...
THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves...
James Comey Is in Deep Trouble: FBI Drops 'Comey Files' Bombshell

PETTY TYRANTS: California to Raise MILLIONS by Ticketing Parked Cars (Other Crime Is Okay, Though!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

If you go to California and rob the nearest Walgreens or Target, you'll get -- at best -- a slap on the wrist.

But if you park just an inch too close to a crosswalk, the authorities will make sure to fine you.

Advertisement

It's in the name of 'public safety,' of course, and we should just ignore the fact local municipalities issuing the fines will raise millions from the tickets.

The entire post reads:

Instead of painting the curbs red, California cities are raking in millions of dollars by handing out tickets thanks to a new sneaky "daylighting" law that went into effect on January 1st.

In just the first 4 months, for example, San Diego has already handed out 4200 tickets and is expected to make $3M a year.

"No one can park within 20 ft of an unmarked or marked crosswalk on the approach side of the crosswalk," said parking enforcement supervisor Erin Longen.

The law is supposedly in place to "provide more visibility to drivers and pedestrians." (NBC)

Tickets were initially proposed to be $117 each; however, the city of San Diego, for example, will be raising prices to make more money.

Recommended

AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ... Finally
justmindy
Advertisement

This'll last until some Lefty decides to base the fines on 'economic equity,' of course.

But the big crimes? Nah. They can't be bothered with that.

It's proof that they can enforce laws.

They just choose not to enforce the important ones.

That might be unfair.

It's government. Of course it's stupid.

Yes. That's exactly what they're counting on.

Advertisement

And then they'll tax you on the way out the door.

It would be, if they enforced the other laws against theft, drug use, public defecation, and homicide with the same zealotry.

The entire state is governed by an HOA.

As we said, they'll eventually stop fining low-income residents, who will then park within 20 feet of the curb, and this will all be for naught.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CALIFORNIA LAW ENFORCEMENT SAN DIEGO SAN FRANCISCO TRAFFIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ... Finally
justmindy
THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves Trump Admin and Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charity
Amy Curtis
THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins Antifa Harassment of Christians
Amy Curtis
So Much for a 'Fair Plan!' James Woods ROASTS Cali Government for Raising Gas Tax As LA Tries to Rebuild
Amy Curtis
Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Elon Musk Is 'Skulking Away in Complete Disgrace'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ... Finally justmindy
Advertisement