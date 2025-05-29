PETTY TYRANTS: California to Raise MILLIONS by Ticketing Parked Cars (Other Crime Is Okay, Though!)

If you go to California and rob the nearest Walgreens or Target, you'll get -- at best -- a slap on the wrist.

But if you park just an inch too close to a crosswalk, the authorities will make sure to fine you.

It's in the name of 'public safety,' of course, and we should just ignore the fact local municipalities issuing the fines will raise millions from the tickets.

California is handing out thousands of tickets to residents who park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, even if they're parked against a white curb.



This is criminal.



Instead of painting the curbs red, California cities are raking in millions of dollars by handing out tickets… pic.twitter.com/4MspF0CNz1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2025

The entire post reads:

Instead of painting the curbs red, California cities are raking in millions of dollars by handing out tickets thanks to a new sneaky "daylighting" law that went into effect on January 1st. In just the first 4 months, for example, San Diego has already handed out 4200 tickets and is expected to make $3M a year. "No one can park within 20 ft of an unmarked or marked crosswalk on the approach side of the crosswalk," said parking enforcement supervisor Erin Longen. The law is supposedly in place to "provide more visibility to drivers and pedestrians." (NBC) Tickets were initially proposed to be $117 each; however, the city of San Diego, for example, will be raising prices to make more money.

This'll last until some Lefty decides to base the fines on 'economic equity,' of course.

But the big crimes? Nah. They can't be bothered with that.

It's proof that they can enforce laws.

They just choose not to enforce the important ones.

I think they need to rethink their priorities a bit and stop looking to fleece people because they need money due to their wasteful spending.



Maybe arrest some criminals? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 29, 2025

That might be unfair.

Paint the curbs red and nobody can complain.



This is just stupid. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) May 29, 2025

It's government. Of course it's stupid.

If everyone started challenging the tickets in court, they would cause their money making scheme to breakdown.

But the vast majority won't and that is what they are counting on. — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) May 29, 2025

Yes. That's exactly what they're counting on.

Pretty sure California lawmakers are just running an experiment to see how miserable they can make life before people finally leave. — Matt Schuck (@MattSchuckDC) May 29, 2025

And then they'll tax you on the way out the door.

It would be, if they enforced the other laws against theft, drug use, public defecation, and homicide with the same zealotry.

California residents getting what they vote for. https://t.co/wUIrK7ZXrR — Bobo from Texas (@BoboFromTexas) May 29, 2025

The entire state is governed by an HOA.

This is one of the worst parts of living in California. The parking police grift. The ticket fines are egregious and punitive and impact low income folks the most. Total bulls**t. https://t.co/iaOZmh3o5v — Fillmore (@misterfillmore) May 29, 2025

As we said, they'll eventually stop fining low-income residents, who will then park within 20 feet of the curb, and this will all be for naught.

