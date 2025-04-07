No One Is Above the Law, Except In San Francisco Where Speeding Tickets Are Now Based on Economic Status

The Left loves the word 'equity', and the love to toss around that stupid cartoon of the kids watching the ballgame standing on boxes to 'prove' equity is the best way to run a society.

Except it isn't.

Because by 'equity', the Left means 'We get to discriminate and punish the groups we don't like, and protect the groups we do.'

They try to govern that way. Remember when California let businesses reopen post-COVID based on 'equity', which meant White business owners had to wait to get back to work? Good times.

San Francisco is rolling out 'equity' in speeding tickets and fines.

‘Equity’ Speed Cameras Go Live in California



SF drivers caught in traffic violations face fines, but low-income residents pay significantly less—sometimes as little as $5—while others face fines up to $500.



Speeding fines depend on your income pic.twitter.com/6udx17cTy9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 7, 2025

This writer is unsure if such laws are Constitutional, but when has that ever stopped Democrats?

This is why crime flourishes in blue cities and states. There are almost no consequences for any crime: theft, speeding, drug dealing, or even homicide.

And that's all thanks to the Left's warped ideology.

What ever happened to justice based on equality?



Did that just go away? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 7, 2025

Justice is no longer blind, at least in California.

Hmmm. Wonder if the same thing applies to other more severe crimes? Is this to accommodate illegals? — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 7, 2025

Give it time. They'll follow the U.K.'s openly racist two-tier justice system.

And yes, probably to accommodate illegal aliens.

The concept is a good one



The $5 is obviously too low (if you own a car, fuel it, and maintain it, you won't be broken by a higher fine) but it's kind of academic anyway, since the real hit will be in the increased insurance rates — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) April 7, 2025

The assumption these drivers have insurance is a bold one.

On the surface, this sounds stupid, but it actually makes sense.



A $100 fine can be devastating to someone living paycheck to paycheck.



That same fine is pocket change for a wealthy person, so it offers no deterrent against traffic violations.



You don't want to break a poor… — The Tim (not that Tim) 🇺🇲 (@Tradindad) April 7, 2025

The solution here is to obey the speed limit.

Fines are supposed to hurt. They're supposed to deter behavior that's dangerous, like speeding.

Sounds like a 14th amendment violation, treating people different not based on the crime/violation but on other factors... the fact that those other factors have everything to do with generating money just feed into the sad fact that it's all a cash grab. — Eric (@CurlyRunnerEric) April 7, 2025

That's this writer's question: how does this not violate anti-discrimination laws?

Nothing says “equality under the law” like charging people different fines for the exact same offense. San Francisco’s new motto: crime, but make it progressive. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 7, 2025

That's worked out so well for San Francisco, hasn't it?

Marxist soft communist California’s preferential treatment of protected classes a new CA policy. Probably unconstitutional, there may be a lawsuit, but not sure if there are any level-headed judges in CA who will protect the constitution. Bizarre place that state has turned into. https://t.co/XxXM3wm1AJ — S D Picker /🇺🇸~~ (@PicAxe6) April 7, 2025

California is a case study in what happens with Democrat supermajorities.

A sliding fine only assures the State gets thier money, and makes the crime only relevant to those the State deems should pay the maximum. (Middle Class)

The elites as usual will find the fine "inconvenient" at best.

The Left hates the Middle class, they want you poor, or else. https://t.co/Whxw8YVRX5 pic.twitter.com/rZHYh3a3IM — Arkarayne (@Arkarayne) April 7, 2025

All of this.

This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. I’m tired of the government making successful people foot the bill for everyone else! America runs on a “the more you make the more we take” system & it’s bullshit!



You’re penalized for achieving the American dream! #MAGA https://t.co/lNCKjtFHaB — Steve Bailey (@SteveBailey80) April 7, 2025

And when they don't get enough revenue from this 'equitable' system, they'll raise the fines.

Traffic fines are meant to deter people from driving in a manner which endangers themselves and others, but SF clearly sees them as a revenue stream and nothing more. https://t.co/eGei3PYVLH — Pontius Pirate (@twarmuth261) April 7, 2025

Nailed it.

