No One Is Above the Law, Except In San Francisco Where Speeding Tickets Are Now Based on Economic Status

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on April 07, 2025
imgflip

The Left loves the word 'equity', and the love to toss around that stupid cartoon of the kids watching the ballgame standing on boxes to 'prove' equity is the best way to run a society.

Except it isn't.

Because by 'equity', the Left means 'We get to discriminate and punish the groups we don't like, and protect the groups we do.'

They try to govern that way. Remember when California let businesses reopen post-COVID based on 'equity', which meant White business owners had to wait to get back to work? Good times.

San Francisco is rolling out 'equity' in speeding tickets and fines.

This writer is unsure if such laws are Constitutional, but when has that ever stopped Democrats?

This is why crime flourishes in blue cities and states. There are almost no consequences for any crime: theft, speeding, drug dealing, or even homicide.

And that's all thanks to the Left's warped ideology.

Justice is no longer blind, at least in California.

Give it time. They'll follow the U.K.'s openly racist two-tier justice system.

And yes, probably to accommodate illegal aliens.

The assumption these drivers have insurance is a bold one.

The solution here is to obey the speed limit.

Fines are supposed to hurt. They're supposed to deter behavior that's dangerous, like speeding.

That's this writer's question: how does this not violate anti-discrimination laws?

That's worked out so well for San Francisco, hasn't it?

California is a case study in what happens with Democrat supermajorities.

All of this.

And when they don't get enough revenue from this 'equitable' system, they'll raise the fines.

Nailed it.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

