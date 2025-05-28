Stephen Miller's ICE Turbocharge Challenge: 3,000 Arrests a Day to Undo Biden's Border...
What It's Like to Date a HORSE?! X Users React to WEIRD Zoophile Story With Unbridled Passion (and Humor)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 28, 2025
Imgflip

Sometimes, there are stories where no amount of introduction will do it justice, because it's that insane.

That's the Left for you, however. No matter how bizarre or taboo an issue is, they'll figure out a way to try and normalize it.

Like zoophiles. 'Cause that's a thing, apparently.

That's a nope from us.

Yeah, the hardest nope in the history of nopes.

He earned that frogging.

Right.

Yeah -- we told you about this guy before. He called for the outright murder of Trump administration officials and ended up getting evicted for it.

FAFO, buddy.

... no pun intended.

He'd be smart to heed this advice.

Unfortunately, he's not intelligent.

Amen.

Laughed out loud at this one.

TRUTH.

This'll surely bring men back to the Democratic Party!

Not.

THIS.

We’re on board with this.

Nick isn't getting into Mensa anytime soon, that's for sure.

