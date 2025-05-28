What It's Like to Date a HORSE?! X Users React to WEIRD Zoophile Story With Unbridled Passion (and Humor)

Sometimes, there are stories where no amount of introduction will do it justice, because it's that insane.

That's the Left for you, however. No matter how bizarre or taboo an issue is, they'll figure out a way to try and normalize it.

Like zoophiles. 'Cause that's a thing, apparently.

I thought this was a really good interview. Zoophiles are a group that could do with considerably more humanization and sympathy — there is just no fundamental reason that what they want must harm anyone or anything at all. https://t.co/CPugOEHJJz pic.twitter.com/qvtZyW6Qjl — Nicholas Decker 🏳️‍🌈🌐🇺🇦 (@captgouda24) May 27, 2025

That's a nope from us.

This is not a roundabout argument for veganism. I think people who are attracted to animals are profoundly mistreated by society, that their sexuality is as real as mine, and that we should legalize and pardon. https://t.co/bcbDWj90mH — Nicholas Decker 🏳️‍🌈🌐🇺🇦 (@captgouda24) May 27, 2025

Yeah, the hardest nope in the history of nopes.

He earned that frogging.

These are the people who told you JD Vance was weird. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) May 27, 2025

Right.

This is maybe a worse idea than your “I guess we have to kill republicans” idiocy.



Legit, more people love animals, and hate animal abusers, than have ever loved republicans.



You lost your home last time, all for a bad take.



Buckle up. This is going to be far worse. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) May 27, 2025

Yeah -- we told you about this guy before. He called for the outright murder of Trump administration officials and ended up getting evicted for it.

FAFO, buddy.

... no pun intended.

JUST STOP IT. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 28, 2025

He'd be smart to heed this advice.

Unfortunately, he's not intelligent.

No, they could do with considerably more trips through industrial woodchippers.



Animals are incapable of conesnt. Stop trying to normalize mental illness and sick perversion. — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) May 28, 2025

Amen.

Laughed out loud at this one.

Just be normal challenge:



Republicans: no.

Democrats: lol, no.

Libertarians: roflmao, impossible. https://t.co/JMeJw3nboF — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 27, 2025

TRUTH.

"Okay, fellow Democrats. How will we reach young men?"



"Stop pushing trans ideology on children?"

"Shut up, bigot."



"Stop telling them they're horrible people?"

"Shut up, Nazi!"



"Let's tell them to have sex with animals."

"Brilliant!" https://t.co/vzjmLLep7G — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) May 27, 2025

This'll surely bring men back to the Democratic Party!

Not.

Not everything needs to be defended and celebrated. There is a point where we say "no more, here is the line" https://t.co/03oJ4D7Vn8 — Dr. Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) May 27, 2025

THIS.

Actually lets stigmatize them even more. Throw them straight to jail and lose the key. ☠️ https://t.co/t2DQ5UHtaD — Lin 🇫🇮 (@Lfromthenorth) May 28, 2025

We’re on board with this.

The anti-trans backlash has justly been massive, even gay acceptance is showing signs of retreat from its peak, and this guy thinks the moment is opportune to push beastiality acceptance. https://t.co/iGwdToQYLX pic.twitter.com/aqmSuUUHop — Duffyevsky ☦ (@TheIllegit) May 27, 2025

Nick isn't getting into Mensa anytime soon, that's for sure.

