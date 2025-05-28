Not So Brave Now, Huh? Watch James Comey SQUIRM When Asked About GOP...
Rep. Ro Khanna Has Some NEXT-LEVEL COPE As He Tells Fox News Dems Aren't Really Woke or Weak (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 28, 2025
This is some next-level cope from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. Then again, he's so out of touch he had no idea his party is the one that's pushing to remove honors and AP classes from schools (in the name of 'equity', of course). He's also the guy who wants to cap childcare costs at $10 a day and raise the minimum wage.

But watch as he tries to dismiss talk the Democratic party is 'woke and weak:'

What's your approval rating again, bub? South of 25% last we checked.

TRUTH.

They can run but they can't hid from it.

Every single word.

Now that's talent.

It sure does.

Here's what San Francisco -- in Khanna's state -- has planed for educational equity, by the way:

We wrote about that here.

A very unfunny joke.

Absolute trash.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: APPROVAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS FOX NEWS POPULAR VOTE WOKE

