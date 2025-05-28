Rep. Ro Khanna Has Some NEXT-LEVEL COPE As He Tells Fox News Dems Aren't Really Woke or Weak (WATCH)

This is some next-level cope from Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna. Then again, he's so out of touch he had no idea his party is the one that's pushing to remove honors and AP classes from schools (in the name of 'equity', of course). He's also the guy who wants to cap childcare costs at $10 a day and raise the minimum wage.

But watch as he tries to dismiss talk the Democratic party is 'woke and weak:'

No, Democrats are not woke and weak.



We are a great party and should be proud of that.



We industrialized America and delivered Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.



We have a concrete vision of a new economic patriotism to build in America again and deliver 21st-century… pic.twitter.com/4aLEmCK28T — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 28, 2025

What's your approval rating again, bub? South of 25% last we checked.

You are woke and weak — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 28, 2025

They can run but they can't hid from it.

It took all of seven words for you to lie in this tweet. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) May 28, 2025

Based on this post, the “D” stands for delusional. — PatriotSnail🇺🇸 (@PatriotSnail) May 28, 2025

Here's what San Francisco -- in Khanna's state -- has planed for educational equity, by the way:

We wrote about that here.

Ro, the Democrats are extremely woke and weak.



Your party stands for terrorists and anti-semities.



Your party is obsessed with the color of one’s skin



Your party is a joke Ro. — the camopapa whom laughs! (@camopapa041069) May 28, 2025

Pro-slavery✅

Indigenous genocide✅

Pro-global-government✅

Pro-welfare State✅

Pro-eugenics✅

Created fiat currency, income tax, poll taxes✅



Pro-segregation✅

Pro-socialist✅

Pro-war✅

Anti-free markets✅

Anti-2A✅ https://t.co/TZerY6oKOW — Mike (@itsapsyopbro) May 28, 2025

Hey Ro, you're talking about many years ago. In the present, the Democrats are very weak and in disarray. https://t.co/LbUIFevLgY pic.twitter.com/cXurcEZqsI — Impeach Trump (@cam294cam) May 28, 2025

Sorry, during the Civil War, which side was industrialized and which side used slaves for its agricultural economy? https://t.co/u6YduorP77 — Sarc Gasm (@SarcGasm1) May 28, 2025

You’re absolutely right, Ro.



Do not change course at all. Keep going and doing exactly what you are doing now. Do even more of it. Hell, go ahead and nominate Que Mala and Tampon Tim again.



It’s going to work out GREAT for you!!! https://t.co/y6pOi2upuT — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 28, 2025

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



