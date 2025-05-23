CNN's Pentagon Reporter Clutches ALL THE PEARLS Over Pete Hegseth Hosting a Prayer Service

The Left has been against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth since President Trump nominated him to lead the Department of Defense.

On one hand, we get it: ORANGE MAN BAD, and the Left would stop at nothing to thwart his agenda. On the other hand, Hegseth is the only Cabinet member with 100% negative media coverage. Never mind that military recruitment is up, the media has zero interest in positively covering Hegseth's work.

Now the attacks continue because Hegseth hosted a prayer and worship service featuring -- gasp! -- a pastor.

Pete Hegseth hosted a "Secretary of Defense Christian Prayer & Worship Service" at the Pentagon today with his pastor from Tennessee, in what lawyers told us was a "clear violation" of the 1st Amendment’s prohibition on the US gov endorsing a religionhttps://t.co/GUniA9NjWa — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) May 21, 2025

CNN reports:

The service, which Hegseth told the audience would be a monthly event, was held in the Pentagon auditorium and broadcast live on the department’s internal TV network. Current and former defense officials told CNN it was highly unusual for the secretary to host a religious event during the workday for a particular religion. “This is precisely where I need to be, exactly where we need to be as a nation at this moment, in prayer, on bended knee, recognizing the providence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Hegseth said in opening remarks at the service. “This is something we plan to do on a monthly basis, on a voluntary basis, here in the auditorium. I hope you’ll let those you work with know about it.”

That monster.

Not.

There is no prohibition on the government endorsing a religion. There's only a prohibition on establishing a religion. And that prayer service doesn't establish anything.

You know who accompanied me when I had to do a casualty notification? A Chaplain. And he held me together for it. We prayed for the soul of our teammate with his wife. And we prayed for vengeance on those who committed the attack. This isn't it, Haley — Nameless G (@RealTmDaddy) May 22, 2025

Haley is clutching her pearls as we speak.

Haley, you know there are sanctioned religious services of many faiths on DoD property all the time. It has always been that way. Grow up child. — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) May 22, 2025

But Pete Hegseth!

Or something.

Barack Obama, during his presidency, annually hosted an Iftar dinner at the White House to celebrate Ramadan. — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) May 22, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

The U.S. tradition in law of secularism is not like French laïcté. It is not a new thing for government bodies to host religious events. Many liberal states and public institutions are formally honoring Islamic religious events, for example. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 22, 2025

Islam is 'diverse.'

Christianity offends them.

Have….have you ever read the first amendment? — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@William_E_Wolfe) May 22, 2025

She has not.

I'm pretty sure your lawyers are pushing a perspective, rather than accurately stating the law. How convenient their views coincide with your own. — KUHawkman (@KUHawkman) May 23, 2025

Total coincidence, we're sure.

If you’re a Christian, you can choose to see communism as a competing religion. Or not. Up to you.



But I promise you that’s how the communist sees it. https://t.co/ms4sMBUeLS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 22, 2025

YUP.

Boy. It's like these people have never heard the Battle Hymn of the Republic https://t.co/FIqzP9nlbl — Doc (@WarMed_117) May 23, 2025

They have not.

The word "endorsing" doesn't appear in the First Amendment. https://t.co/M0EK8r8ayj pic.twitter.com/coio3PKF4k — Pete Morrison 👑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚜️ (@PewsViews) May 23, 2025

Well, look at that.

I don’t know if you know this, Haley, but people are allowed to worship AND pray in America. Unless Hegseth coerced people to do the same, then his actions are protected by the Constitution. https://t.co/EU5zM6QK7V — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2025

This hurts their feelings, though.

This post gave me "entirely wrong, but supremely confident" fatigue. https://t.co/3UnECjV7y1 — Snake Plisskenish(RedheadAppreciator)🇮🇱 (@_CrotalusAtrox_) May 22, 2025

That's our media in a nutshell: entirely wrong, but never in doubt.

