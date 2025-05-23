TDS-Addled Hillary Clinton Suggests a Memorial Day Mission, Proves Again Why She Turns...
CNN's Pentagon Reporter Clutches ALL THE PEARLS Over Pete Hegseth Hosting a Prayer Service

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 23, 2025
Twitchy

The Left has been against Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth since President Trump nominated him to lead the Department of Defense.

On one hand, we get it: ORANGE MAN BAD, and the Left would stop at nothing to thwart his agenda. On the other hand, Hegseth is the only Cabinet member with 100% negative media coverage. Never mind that military recruitment is up, the media has zero interest in positively covering Hegseth's work.

Now the attacks continue because Hegseth hosted a prayer and worship service featuring -- gasp! -- a pastor.

CNN reports:

The service, which Hegseth told the audience would be a monthly event, was held in the Pentagon auditorium and broadcast live on the department’s internal TV network. Current and former defense officials told CNN it was highly unusual for the secretary to host a religious event during the workday for a particular religion.

“This is precisely where I need to be, exactly where we need to be as a nation at this moment, in prayer, on bended knee, recognizing the providence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Hegseth said in opening remarks at the service. “This is something we plan to do on a monthly basis, on a voluntary basis, here in the auditorium. I hope you’ll let those you work with know about it.”

That monster.

Not.

There is no prohibition on the government endorsing a religion. There's only a prohibition on establishing a religion. And that prayer service doesn't establish anything.

Haley is clutching her pearls as we speak.

But Pete Hegseth!

Or something.

That's (D)ifferent.

Islam is 'diverse.'

Christianity offends them.

She has not.

Total coincidence, we're sure.

YUP.

They have not.

Well, look at that.

This hurts their feelings, though.

That's our media in a nutshell: entirely wrong, but never in doubt.

