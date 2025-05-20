Scott Jennings Drops ANOTHER Truth Bomb: Dems NEVER Fight for Americans As Hard As They Do for Illegals

Yesterday, we told you that U.S. Attorney Alina Habba charged Rep. LaMonica McIver over her involvement in a 'protest' at a New Jersey ICE facility.

McIver faces federal charges of obstruction and assault, and President Trump praised the prosecution.

On CNN last night, Scott Jennings pointed out that the charges are not only warranted, but that Rep. McIver demonstrates this truth: Democrats will never fight this hard for Americans.

WATCH:

Feds well within rights to charge Rep. McIver for assaulting law enforcement at ICE facility in Newark.



The video doesn’t lie - it ain’t no cheap fake! Amazing how much energy Dems put into illegal aliens. Week after week. They’d never fight that hard for the American people. pic.twitter.com/yjP0GiJSdr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 20, 2025

BOOM.

The same people who told you not to believe your own eyes when watching Joe Biden now are telling you the same thing about this tape of McIver. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 20, 2025

Remember when the Left pushed for body cams so they could 'prove' police brutality? And how quickly that tune changed when people saw what cops faced?

Yeah, that.

They don't want us to believe what we see. They want us to blindly believe them.

As they lie to us.

The Democrat Party is the party of violence. That’s all that needs to be said. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 20, 2025

Yep.

They are everything they accuse the Right of being.

Because PROJECTION.

For anyone who argues against you, just ask them then what would happen to them if they put their hands of a cop?

Guarantee you that person would be put on the ground, handcuffed, charged and there would be jail time.

She was lucky they didn't treat her like a normal person. — Chris Connor (@LastCallwChrisC) May 20, 2025

No one is above the law.

Not even Congressional reps.

The entitlement and lack of accountability is astounding. He simply dismisses the fact that an assault to law enforcement happened. — AllInWithMyOpinion (@IAmOnXToSee) May 20, 2025

Leftists, thanks to George Soros-funded DAs and AGs, are not used to facing consequences for their blatant law-breaking.

It actually has a lot to do with her interfering with the arrest of the Mayor. Thats is called obstruction of justice. That is probably the major genesis of the charge. — TheBeerBrewer (@ATLBeerBrewer) May 20, 2025

This is a big legal no-no, too.

lefty's always think their in the right to use violence... its their smug arrogance that makes them dangerous https://t.co/MGQCDtBv3M — Ang (@Ang847288) May 20, 2025

Their violence is 'speech', so they think they have a right to be violent.

How quickly they forgot nobody is above the law. https://t.co/oxL1ywFuOh — @Misguided 81Z (@msjeannerogers) May 20, 2025

They never forgot. They believe they are.

Explaining reasonable to those who are unreasonable is like explaining ethics to the unethical… it just seems quaint, outdated, and naive to them. https://t.co/9lYGklJlWd — Wes Earl (@WesEarlHouck) May 20, 2025

Truth.

It’s no cheap fake.

she assaulted a police officer

Accountability is required to stop this bad behavior https://t.co/Z85xkeekQm — Klo2566 (@klo2566) May 20, 2025

The second there are consequences for this behavior, it stops.

