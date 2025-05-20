Scott Jennings Drops ANOTHER Truth Bomb: Dems NEVER Fight for Americans As Hard As They Do for Illegals

Toady Chris Cillizza Pushes Naomi Biden to 'Name Names' As He White Knights...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 20, 2025
meme

Yesterday, we told you that U.S. Attorney Alina Habba charged Rep. LaMonica McIver over her involvement in a 'protest' at a New Jersey ICE facility.

McIver faces federal charges of obstruction and assault, and President Trump praised the prosecution.

Advertisement

On CNN last night, Scott Jennings pointed out that the charges are not only warranted, but that Rep. McIver demonstrates this truth: Democrats will never fight this hard for Americans.

WATCH:

BOOM.

Remember when the Left pushed for body cams so they could 'prove' police brutality? And how quickly that tune changed when people saw what cops faced?

Yeah, that.

They don't want us to believe what we see. They want us to blindly believe them.

As they lie to us.

Yep.

They are everything they accuse the Right of being.

Because PROJECTION.

No one is above the law.

Not even Congressional reps.

Leftists, thanks to George Soros-funded DAs and AGs, are not used to facing consequences for their blatant law-breaking.

This is a big legal no-no, too.

Their violence is 'speech', so they think they have a right to be violent.

They never forgot. They believe they are.

Truth.

The second there are consequences for this behavior, it stops.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

