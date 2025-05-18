REPORT: Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomber Was 'Anti-Natalist' Identified As 25-Year-Old Edward Bartkus

Yesterday, we told you about the bombing outside a Palm Springs, CA fertility clinic. While damage to the clinic and surrounding buildings was extensive, there was apparently only one fatality: the bomber himself.

Advertisement

Now it appears authorities have identified the bomber.

Breaking: The suspect in the fertility clinic bombing is Guy Edward Bartkus, 25 of Twentynine Palms, California. He left a rambling message about how he never consented to being born. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 18, 2025

And here's more:

BOMBING: The bomber of the Palm Springs fertility clinic was a Democrat named Guy Edward Bartkus, a member of a anti-natalist cult who believes that it’s wrong to have more children. He’s also an abolitionist vegan and an atheist who prefers satan. pic.twitter.com/xiQbI3bT0T — @amuse (@amuse) May 18, 2025

That's the second time this week the term 'anti-natalist' has appeared. The last time was in a New Yorker article that this writer covered here. To quote Sir Ian Fleming: 'Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.'

Have the Left found their next political cause?

BOMBING: Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, Akil Davis, confirmed the Palm Springs explosion was deliberate: “Make no mistake, this was an act of terrorism, and the FBI is investigating it as such.” pic.twitter.com/IGtgzj5Ern — @amuse (@amuse) May 18, 2025

Someone should talk to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan -- here's that Left-wing terrorism he just can't seem to find.

All you had to say was democrat. All the other malcontent is assumed.... — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) May 18, 2025

Where's the lie?

This non-conforming to their narrative story will disappear in 3, 2, 1... — Theodore II (@RefDemo2) May 18, 2025

Listen: that sound you hear?

Media sweeping this under the rug.

So in other words - mainstream media is going to bury this story and move on to something that hurts conservatives — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) May 18, 2025

YUP.

So, they caught the Palm Springs Fertility Clinic b0mber,and shocker, it turns out to be a Democrat that hates children. Anyone surprised, Anyone??? Didn't think so! pic.twitter.com/dKbm4EHdr3 — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) May 18, 2025

Not a single person.

The car bomb was so impactful that it could be felt 2 miles away. pic.twitter.com/tDg0y4qEnu — Jammles (@jammles9) May 18, 2025

He meant to harm people.

Funny that this didn't make national news, I'm sure if it was a different type of clinic it would be 24/7 for 7 days https://t.co/GptMvZYwgF — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) May 18, 2025

Or if they could blame the Right for it. Then it would be headline news for a month.

The Left is inherently violent. https://t.co/GDxmQvRAkG — GenXLadyVeteran (@NorCalStoic) May 18, 2025

Inherently violent.

And here's his manifesto:

The man who died bombing the fertility clinic in Palm Springs, Calif. allegedly did it as an act of war against the pro-life and pro-natalist movement. A manifesto allegedly written by the man was posted online before the bombing.



It has some similarities to the rantings of the… pic.twitter.com/30FaRJdoS0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 18, 2025

The entire post reads:

It has some similarities to the rantings of the far-left, who also hate Christianity and view being pro-life as fascist.

Advertisement

He was far-Left. That is far-Left ideology.

More details about the Palm Springs, Calif. terror attack: https://t.co/grvdfTcgv8 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 18, 2025

All on-brand for the Left.

“And these people call themselves Christians?”



The alleged manifesto of the suicide bomber explicitly says he rejects God and would choose Satan if he believed in any of it. pic.twitter.com/tk62RDHCVQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 18, 2025

The Left really wanted this to be Right-winger, didn't they?

Nope. It's one of your own, Lefties.

So just to recap: a man radicalized by anti-natalism, satanism, and leftist death cult logic bombed a fertility clinic to stop people from… creating life. And the media still thinks the real threat is moms who pray outside Planned Parenthood. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 18, 2025

That's all projection.

On purpose: they keep telling people the world is going to end because of climate change, humans are a scourge, life is meaningless and empty, etc. etc.

What did they think would happen?

This. This is what they wanted to happen.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.