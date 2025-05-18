The Guardian Decided the Problem With the Biden Decline Scandal Is Media Didn't...
REPORT: Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomber Was 'Anti-Natalist' Identified As 25-Year-Old Edward Bartkus

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 AM on May 18, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Yesterday, we told you about the bombing outside a Palm Springs, CA fertility clinic. While damage to the clinic and surrounding buildings was extensive, there was apparently only one fatality: the bomber himself.

Now it appears authorities have identified the bomber.

And here's more:

That's the second time this week the term 'anti-natalist' has appeared. The last time was in a New Yorker article that this writer covered here. To quote Sir Ian Fleming: 'Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.'

Have the Left found their next political cause?

Someone should talk to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan -- here's that Left-wing terrorism he just can't seem to find.

Where's the lie?

Listen: that sound you hear?

Media sweeping this under the rug.

YUP.

Not a single person.

He meant to harm people.

Or if they could blame the Right for it. Then it would be headline news for a month.

Inherently violent.

And here's his manifesto:

The entire post reads:

It has some similarities to the rantings of the far-left, who also hate Christianity and view being pro-life as fascist.

He was far-Left. That is far-Left ideology.

All on-brand for the Left.

The Left really wanted this to be Right-winger, didn't they?

Nope. It's one of your own, Lefties.

That's all projection.

On purpose: they keep telling people the world is going to end because of climate change, humans are a scourge, life is meaningless and empty, etc. etc.

What did they think would happen?

This. This is what they wanted to happen.

