FBI Investigating Deadly Explosion Near Palm Springs Fertility Clinic

The FBI is investigating after an explosion near a California fertility clinic on Saturday morning around 11 am local time. At least one person was killed in the blast, the number of injuries has not yet been reported.

Advertisement

The FBI is responding with police & fire partners to the scene of an explosion on N Indian Canyon Dr in PalmSprings. FBI assets being deployed include investigators, bomb technicians & an evidence response team. Please contact local authorities for safety precautions in the area. pic.twitter.com/ZOQykrlln0 — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) May 17, 2025

We are aware of the explosion that occurred this morning in Palm Springs. FBI is on scene and will be investigating whether this was an intentional act. We will release as much information as possible once we are able to confirm details.https://t.co/l7h60WlzSJ — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) May 17, 2025

The American Reproductive Centers Facility on North Indian Canyon Dr in Palm Springs was heavily damaged in the blast. The company released a statement that implied that a car had exploded in their parking lot. The origin of the blast has NOT been confirmed by investigators.

None of the company's employees were injured.

The American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic said no staff members were harmed, and while the building was damaged, the IVF lab — including eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were spared. "This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building," the company wrote in a Facebook post. "We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected." olice officials said it appears there was at least one fatality, according to a report from the Desert Sun. The number of injuries has not yet been released. The company said it is conducting "a complete safety inspection," and confirmed operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast.

Local news station KTLA 5 reported that Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte confirmed that the explosion was an 'Intentional act of violence.'

#BREAKING: Shortly before 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Palm Springs Mayor Ron DeHarte confirmed to KTLA that the explosion was “a blast in or near a vehicle parked at the building” and that it was "an intentional act of violence." https://t.co/lJOb1nDMZ6 pic.twitter.com/rdDi6DHNUW — KTLA (@KTLA) May 17, 2025

Multiple buildings in the area were also damaged in the blast.

BREAKING #PalmSprings / #California



Reports are coming in of a large explosion in Palm Springs, there are reports of injuries. Initial video after the blast can be seen below. This is a developing story with more to follow pic.twitter.com/lunHGb9AoF — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) May 17, 2025

AG Pam Bondi released this statement.

I have been briefed on the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California that took place today. Federal agents are on the ground now responding alongside local law enforcement.



We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) May 17, 2025

The rest of the post:

We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable.

Advertisement

California Governor Gavin Newsom's statement.

I’ve been briefed on the explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs.



Jen and I are keeping everyone affected in our hearts.



The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 17, 2025

As this is a developing story the 24-hour rule applies and all information should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed.

We will be keeping an eye on this story and will keep you up to date as more information becomes available.