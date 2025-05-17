FBI Investigating Deadly Explosion Near Palm Springs Fertility Clinic

ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:45 PM on May 17, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The FBI is investigating after an explosion near a California fertility clinic on Saturday morning around 11 am local time. At least one person was killed in the blast, the number of injuries has not yet been reported.

The American Reproductive Centers Facility on North Indian Canyon Dr in Palm Springs was heavily damaged in the blast. The company released a statement that implied that a car had exploded in their parking lot. The origin of the blast has NOT been confirmed by investigators.

None of the company's employees were injured.

The American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic said no staff members were harmed, and while the building was damaged, the IVF lab — including eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were spared.

"This morning, an unexpected and tragic incident occurred outside our Palm Springs facility when a vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building," the company wrote in a Facebook post. "We are heartbroken to learn that this event claimed a life and caused injuries, and our deepest condolences go out to the individuals and families affected."

olice officials said it appears there was at least one fatality, according to a report from the Desert Sun. The number of injuries has not yet been released.

The company said it is conducting "a complete safety inspection," and confirmed operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast.

Local news station KTLA 5 reported that Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte confirmed that the explosion was an 'Intentional act of violence.'

Multiple buildings in the area were also damaged in the blast.

AG Pam Bondi released this statement.

The rest of the post:

We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's statement.

As this is a developing story the 24-hour rule applies and all information should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed.

We will be keeping an eye on this story and will keep you up to date as more information becomes available.

