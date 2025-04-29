Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Gospel Truth

Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 29, 2025
meme

Lefties in the U.K. have decided that Netflix's fictional series 'Adolescence' -- about a white boy who is 'radicalized' by social media -- is a documentary on which they want to base their entire political agenda. They're showing it in British schools and grilling politicians who don't base policy on it, all in an attempt to gaslight the population on who commits crimes in the U.K. (hint: it's not white teenage boys)

Both boring and dangerous.

Everyone reading this has outlived the British empire. A sad day.

Oh, look. Facts.

Pointing this out is racist, because reality is racist.

It is real. Sadly.

The race of the kid in 'Adolescence' is.

Good luck with that.

Oh, they're serious about ending their culture and country in the name of wokeness.

+1000 for the Monty Python reference.

The adults are not running things in the U.K. these days.

Yes, it has.

Bingo!

And it won't end well for them. They're going to demonize white boys and radicalize them because acknowledging the truth offends their woke sensibilities.

