Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Gospel Truth

Lefties in the U.K. have decided that Netflix's fictional series 'Adolescence' -- about a white boy who is 'radicalized' by social media -- is a documentary on which they want to base their entire political agenda. They're showing it in British schools and grilling politicians who don't base policy on it, all in an attempt to gaslight the population on who commits crimes in the U.K. (hint: it's not white teenage boys)

My God this country has become so unbelievably boring. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) April 29, 2025

Both boring and dangerous.

The UK has fallen. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) April 29, 2025

Everyone reading this has outlived the British empire. A sad day.

Oh, look. Facts.

In response to such fiction, I bring up reality: pic.twitter.com/nv5zv6NJ4g — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) April 29, 2025

Pointing this out is racist, because reality is racist.

No way they’re holding a hearing over a show’s (and streaming service known for purposely depicting Whites in a negative light and manner) character… there’s just no way this is real… — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) April 29, 2025

It is real. Sadly.

And they say “adolescence” is just a fiction lmao pic.twitter.com/n59Ob21OC9 — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) April 29, 2025

The race of the kid in 'Adolescence' is.

Stephen Graham's antiwhite Netflix show, Adolescence, wants you to believe this is the face of knife crime in the UK. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bHXmEvjR1V — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) April 29, 2025

Good luck with that.

England is an unserious country. https://t.co/LRzJ516mpQ — Allen (@AllenIn2112) April 29, 2025

Oh, they're serious about ending their culture and country in the name of wokeness.

Let’s not go to the UK. It is a silly place. https://t.co/HCkA76u82J pic.twitter.com/kbOSVgIFUL — Chrissie Mayr’s Boobs (@chrissiemayrsb1) April 29, 2025

+1000 for the Monty Python reference.

The elected officials are not serious people... where is the adult that says "why are we discussing a fictional movie in parliament?" https://t.co/AgTjFxHu4A — 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕋𝕪𝕡𝕖𝕄 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@KatTypeM) April 29, 2025

The adults are not running things in the U.K. these days.

If only the UK were as obsessed with border enforcement as they are with this made-up Netflix show.



It's literally become a national rite of passage for them. https://t.co/CU8ytdABEL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 29, 2025

Yes, it has.

They have to use fiction ...to deflect from reality .. https://t.co/Wda2JSMlSt — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 29, 2025

Bingo!

And it won't end well for them. They're going to demonize white boys and radicalize them because acknowledging the truth offends their woke sensibilities.