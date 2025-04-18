VIP
Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow In His Country Club

April 18, 2025
The Democrats have decided to hang their political future on going to the defense of illegal immigrants over American citizens.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is in El Salvador, where he met with deported illegal immigrant Abrego Garcia. President Nayib Bukele said now that Van Hollen has confirmed Abrego Garcia is fine, Abrego Garcia will remain in El Salvador.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse thinks this isn't enough and he wants Judge Boasberg -- who has no authority over President Donald Trump or immigration policy -- to give Abrego Garcia millions of our tax dollars and permanent residency.

WATCH:

Only if the order also requires Whitehouse's country club let Abrego Garcia join as a member.

That's (D)ifferent.

Yeah, Democrats think only illegal immigrants do that manual labor.

Nailed it.

He did not.

He doesn't care, FWIW.

They sure do.

It was never about due process. It was about flooding the system to make it impossible to deport and then fix immigration.

The ads write themselves.

Very Kafkaesk.

