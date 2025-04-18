Sheldon Whitehouse Runs to the Defense of Illegal Immigrant Who He Wouldn't Allow In His Country Club

The Democrats have decided to hang their political future on going to the defense of illegal immigrants over American citizens.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is in El Salvador, where he met with deported illegal immigrant Abrego Garcia. President Nayib Bukele said now that Van Hollen has confirmed Abrego Garcia is fine, Abrego Garcia will remain in El Salvador.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse thinks this isn't enough and he wants Judge Boasberg -- who has no authority over President Donald Trump or immigration policy -- to give Abrego Garcia millions of our tax dollars and permanent residency.

Senator Whitehouse wants Boasberg to award Abrego Garcia with millions and permanently bring him back to America because he's been deported to his home country.



Do you understand who the Democrats are now? pic.twitter.com/KYMM8TmWAp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 17, 2025

Only if the order also requires Whitehouse's country club let Abrego Garcia join as a member.

Senator Whitehouse wants an illegal alien brought back, but wouldn't allow him or anyone who isn't white into his country club. — cindi c (@cindicheever) April 17, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

The country club that @SenWhitehouse belongs to wouldn’t allow that guy to do anything except mow the grounds…maybe — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) April 18, 2025

Yeah, Democrats think only illegal immigrants do that manual labor.

Dem.S -13. Your new gang loving dems pic.twitter.com/XexGTEvlc6 — Common Sense Is Dead (@commonsense1191) April 17, 2025

Nailed it.

@SenWhitehouse Did you fail to read the SC ruling which states that Boasberg has no jurisdiction on this case? — BabyBoy9999 (@Boy9999Baby) April 17, 2025

He did not.

He doesn't care, FWIW.

Criminals only care for their own. https://t.co/84L12LLVhW — Toni (@toniartist61) April 18, 2025

They sure do.

This is nuts.



He gets to come back, get his process, and then he goes back. Process doesn't change the outcome, just shuts the complaints down. Precedents matter. https://t.co/KyGkwD3umw — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) April 18, 2025

It was never about due process. It was about flooding the system to make it impossible to deport and then fix immigration.

They're just an ad campaign a minute. I hope the @GOP is keeping track.😂 https://t.co/TJ0VM9AAsO — Sonja (@wazuberance) April 18, 2025

The ads write themselves.

Very Kafkaesk.

