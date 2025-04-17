My Dinner with Kilmar: Dem Senator Scores Date with El Salvador Citizen Recently Deported from U.S.

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen finally got what he wanted - a photographed sit-down date with a recently deported illegal alien now home in his native El Salvador. Best of all, there was not a single constituent in sight to bother him with any real issues plaguing Marylanders more than 1900 miles away. Bravo, Chris! You did it!

Advertisement

It feels like an epic troll courtesy of the President of El Salvador and President Donald Trump. (READ)

Let me break down the trolling for everyone:

1. Bukele + Trump admin now prove Kilmar Garcia is bodily fine. Not mistreated.

2. A sitting Democratic senator is now on camera having margaritas with an illegal alien declared to be a member of MS-13. https://t.co/GgWNqgQGGE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Van Hollen’s choice of company speaks volumes about where his priorities lie. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) April 18, 2025

Imagine if Van Hollen worked that hard to help Americans. — Cory Corson (@Cory_Corson) April 18, 2025

Our imaginations are simply not that powerful.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele dispelled lies that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was dead or tortured. He also sent a clear message to Van Hollen and his illegal alien-loving Democrat Party that his country’s recently returned citizen was staying put. Suck it, Dems!

Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody 🇺🇸🤝🏼🇸🇻 https://t.co/2xVt4SNOGn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

You can't make this stuff up, Democrats crying “torture” while LITERALLY sipping cocktails with the guy. WTF. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) April 18, 2025

There goes the liberal losers lies — Brett Murphy (@brettmurphyx) April 18, 2025

Now that the world sees the Democrats having cocktails with convicts… master troll — Sergi 𝕏 AIBEAST (@SergiXPlaid) April 18, 2025

Troll masters Trump and Bukele.



The political ads write themselves. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) April 18, 2025

These images are sure to appear in official GOP ads before the midterm elections.

In the meantime, meme-makers are already having fun with them. (WATCH)

For those that don’t know, Garcia’s American wife has accused him of physically assaulting her in the past. This came out after Dems had already pledged their undying love to Garcia.

Commenters are disgusted that Democrats would go this far to honor an illegal alien while ignoring those at home who have been victims of them.

An illegal MS-13 suspect gets margaritas and photo ops while American families bury their daughters. This is the country Democrats are trying to build — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) April 18, 2025

Advertisement

A sitting Democratic senator having drinks with an MS-13 member. Talk about a perfect demonstration of how far gone the left is. The hypocrisy here is staggering. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) April 18, 2025

Yup. After thinking about this for a few minutes it's the only conclusion that makes sense.



They're letting the dems hang themselves. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 18, 2025

Not a good look for democrats. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) April 18, 2025

No, it’s not a good look at all, but Democrats are celebrating this travesty as a victory. The truth is, it just further solidifies the Democrats as the party of illegal aliens, not Americans.