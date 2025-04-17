RFK Jr. Raises Autism Concerns, Sparks Bizarre Bad-Faith Claims Downplaying Its Impact fro...
Harvard Imitates Harvard Parody in Real Life - Don't Cut Our Funding, or...
VIP
James Woods Notes Karmelo Anthony Is Halfway to Becoming a Millionaire
Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret...
Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal...
VIP
Of Deportations and Due Process
Teen Who Murdered Parents, Wanted to Assassinate Trump, Researched Moving to Ukraine
He's Got Him This Time! Tim Walz Tells X He's Found Trump's Latest...
Karmelo Anthony Family Spokesman Says Kyle Rittenhouse Shot Three People in the Back
VIP
The FSU Shooting Hits Close to Home and the Heartless Gun Control Remarks...
THIS: Thread Explains Why Whining About Trump and the Rule of Law ISN'T...
Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for...
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’

My Dinner with Kilmar: Dem Senator Scores Date with El Salvador Citizen Recently Deported from U.S.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen finally got what he wanted - a photographed sit-down date with a recently deported illegal alien now home in his native El Salvador. Best of all, there was not a single constituent in sight to bother him with any real issues plaguing Marylanders more than 1900 miles away. Bravo, Chris! You did it!

Advertisement

It feels like an epic troll courtesy of the President of El Salvador and President Donald Trump. (READ)

Our imaginations are simply not that powerful.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele dispelled lies that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was dead or tortured. He also sent a clear message to Van Hollen and his illegal alien-loving Democrat Party that his country’s recently returned citizen was staying put. Suck it, Dems!

Recommended

Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Brett T.
Advertisement

These images are sure to appear in official GOP ads before the midterm elections.

In the meantime, meme-makers are already having fun with them. (WATCH)

For those that don’t know, Garcia’s American wife has accused him of physically assaulting her in the past. This came out after Dems had already pledged their undying love to Garcia.

Commenters are disgusted that Democrats would go this far to honor an illegal alien while ignoring those at home who have been victims of them.

Advertisement

No, it’s not a good look at all, but Democrats are celebrating this travesty as a victory. The truth is, it just further solidifies the Democrats as the party of illegal aliens, not Americans.

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARYLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Brett T.
Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal Alien Criminals
Grateful Calvin
RFK Jr. Raises Autism Concerns, Sparks Bizarre Bad-Faith Claims Downplaying Its Impact from Leftists
justmindy
Harvard Imitates Harvard Parody in Real Life - Don't Cut Our Funding, or We'll Kill This Dog
Gordon K
Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret Speech
Brett T.
Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for the Death Penalty
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released Brett T.
Advertisement