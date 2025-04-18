John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny Temu Keith Olbermann

John Harwood, who hasn't met a media outlet that won't keep him employed, really doesn't like our Vice President. A couple of days ago, he called VP J.D. Vance 'smarmy' and 'low character.' In March, Vance was a 'worm' and in February, the GOP was:

friend to angry white guys, authoritarian governments, rich people trying to avoid taxes, Nazi sympathizers

enemy of science, education, religious charity, affordable health care, rule of law, defense of democracy



Harwood is an enemy of capitalized letters and punctuation, it seems.

And now he's back to call the VP more names:

you're not crazy.



you're a sleazy lying demagogue. https://t.co/Pu0itFvNcG — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 18, 2025

You're doing great, John.

Keep up the good work.

You’re a journalist? So civil of you. Did you label this as “commentary”? Forget to capitalize? — LR Barnes (@LRBarnes2) April 18, 2025

Harwood undoubtedly thinks he's clever.

He is not.

This guy’s bio says “journalist”. LMAO — IronicImmigrant (@DataAvenger) April 18, 2025

It is funny.

do you feel better now? — Sunny Jim (@sunnyjim4) April 18, 2025

Probably not.

Oh John Harwood. You used to be so credible. What happened? — David Coryer (@dcoryer) April 18, 2025

Trump broke his brain.

So you admit he’s right, you just don’t want him to be right — CCCough (@cough6609) April 18, 2025

Correct.

I love the fact this person actually moderated a presidential debate before becoming the poor man’s Olbermann… https://t.co/5d7QRRlu3t — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 18, 2025

The GOP should never agree to debates moderated by these partisan hacks.

None.

Another...(wait for it)..."JoUrNaLiSt"



🤣🤡



Clowns are gonna clown. https://t.co/IRdZ0Viz8j — Rollo T. (@ItsRolloTbaby) April 18, 2025

He's the circus ringmaster.

