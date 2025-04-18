John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny Temu Keith Olbermann

It Turns Out Few People Want to Pay $300K to Have Joe Biden...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on April 18, 2025
Townhall Media

John Harwood, who hasn't met a media outlet that won't keep him employed, really doesn't like our Vice President. A couple of days ago, he called VP J.D. Vance 'smarmy' and 'low character.' In March, Vance was a 'worm' and in February, the GOP was:

friend to angry white guys, authoritarian governments, rich people trying to avoid taxes, Nazi sympathizers
enemy of science, education, religious charity, affordable health care, rule of law, defense of democracy

Harwood is an enemy of capitalized letters and punctuation, it seems.

And now he's back to call the VP more names:

You're doing great, John.

Keep up the good work.

Harwood undoubtedly thinks he's clever.

He is not.

It is funny.

Probably not.

Trump broke his brain.

Correct.

The GOP should never agree to debates moderated by these partisan hacks.

None.

He's the circus ringmaster.

