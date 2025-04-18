John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny Temu Keith Olbermann

John Harwood, who hasn't met a media outlet that won't keep him employed, really doesn't like our Vice President. A couple of days ago, he called VP J.D. Vance 'smarmy' and 'low character.' In March, Vance was a 'worm' and in February, the GOP was:
Harwood is an enemy of capitalized letters and punctuation, it seems.
And now he's back to call the VP more names:
you're not crazy.— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 18, 2025
you're a sleazy lying demagogue. https://t.co/Pu0itFvNcG
You're doing great, John.
Keep up the good work.
You’re a journalist? So civil of you. Did you label this as “commentary”? Forget to capitalize?— LR Barnes (@LRBarnes2) April 18, 2025
Harwood undoubtedly thinks he's clever.
He is not.
This guy’s bio says “journalist”. LMAO— IronicImmigrant (@DataAvenger) April 18, 2025
It is funny.
do you feel better now?— Sunny Jim (@sunnyjim4) April 18, 2025
Probably not.
Oh John Harwood. You used to be so credible. What happened?— David Coryer (@dcoryer) April 18, 2025
Recommended
Trump broke his brain.
So you admit he’s right, you just don’t want him to be right— CCCough (@cough6609) April 18, 2025
Correct.
I love the fact this person actually moderated a presidential debate before becoming the poor man’s Olbermann… https://t.co/5d7QRRlu3t— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 18, 2025
The GOP should never agree to debates moderated by these partisan hacks.
What lie was told? https://t.co/2veEXmqZaE— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 18, 2025
None.
Another...(wait for it)..."JoUrNaLiSt"— Rollo T. (@ItsRolloTbaby) April 18, 2025
🤣🤡
Clowns are gonna clown. https://t.co/IRdZ0Viz8j
He's the circus ringmaster.
