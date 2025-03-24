John Harwood Drops the Journalism Charade, Slithers Out to Dub JD Vance a Worm

Remember when John Harwood would pretend like he was a journalist and not a partisan. He didn't do a very good job, but he pretended. Now, he's totally dropped the facade.

Tell us how you really feel, Johnny boy!

John, Temu Keith Oberman isn't the winning path that someone sold you on.



But enjoy torching any future you had with deranged takes!



Sucks to be you! — Will Sinner (@Will_Sinner_) March 24, 2025

Like Temu, John is probably also owned by the Chinese Communist Party.

John is a journalist. pic.twitter.com/9AgvOkaJZP — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) March 24, 2025

I still remember when John Harwood used to pretend to be a unbiased "journalist" - even though everyone with a brain knew he was just a partisan Democrat hack. — Cthulhu Loves You (@EyerotGaming) March 24, 2025

Worst kept secret in history.

It's all starting to hurt, isn't it. It's not your fault that you were raised so poorly, that's why you're you, a supporter of the only party in the world that ever started a civil war for slavery. You didn't choose your crappy family, don't blame yourself. — Myrtle Schwenker (@SchwenkerM) March 24, 2025

Hard to believe there are so many former employers in your bio — Seppie (@Seppie123456) March 24, 2025

Why? He seems like such a likable guy. Heh.

You shouldn’t talk about yourself this way. — Bobby Soolittle (@BSoolittle) March 24, 2025

That's an insult to worms everywhere. They serve a purpose, at least. You can use them for fishing and they have benefits in the garden. What good does John serve?

Do you do news anymore? — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) March 24, 2025

Did he ever?

Vance is actually doing something unlike Kamala who literally did nothing for four years. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) March 23, 2025

Plus, Vance doesn't need a fifth of liquor to get his work done. That's another difference. Allegedly.

Tell us…how deep in the bottle are you right now? There are programs, John. It doesn’t have to be like this, you don’t have to hit rock bottom. — BDUB (@Voluntear1997) March 24, 2025

Maybe that's why John likes Kamala so much!





I really enjoy seeing you so unhappy — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) March 24, 2025

It really is delightful.

i like vance more now — J Mathews (@OldandUnpopular) March 24, 2025

Same!

You’ve lost your mind to the cult. Enjoy hanging out with people who hate you! — Linda Quinn (@ljquinn) March 24, 2025

What has happened to you? You used to be a serious journalist. — x (@LAGatorGal) March 24, 2025

Hard Hitting "journalism" by Harwood.

Good grief — Jim Staffa (@JRStaffa) March 24, 2025

There's not enough appreciation about how John Harwood went from a mainstream journalist and debate moderator to a low rent Keith Olbermann impersonator. https://t.co/KrEzNE2kJo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2025

It's a sad descent to see.

What an immature and unprofessional post from someone that calls himself a journalist. Are you proud of your post, @JohnJHarwood? https://t.co/O5TOfPvimj — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) March 24, 2025

He's lost his mind and can no longer think straight.