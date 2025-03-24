DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing...
Joe Concha Has an Update 1 Month After James Carville Said the Trump...
Bernie Sanders Rage Quits Interview: Dems in Dissaray!
VIP
Didn't Think It Was Possible but Kash Patel Just Made the Biden Admin...
ABOVE THE LAW? NY Gov. Hochul Says State Police Will Not Cooperate With...
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order...
Don't Look Now, But ANOTHER Fearmongering Prediction From Al Gore Is Aging Wonderfully
Jasmine Crockett’s Fight Club? Punching Opponents and 'Threatening' Ted Cruz’s Noggin
ARGLE BARLE REEE! Cue the Lefty, Never-Trump SHRIEKING Because LOL Trump Just Proved...
Tom Homan Shreds Sanctuary Dems for Trying to Protect Criminal Illegals Like These...
'One of My BIGGEST Regrets': Doctor and Obama Voter DECIMATES Both Barack and...
'Democrats' JESTER': Attorney and Human Wrecking-Ball Mike Davis UNMASKS Anti-Trump Judge...
VIP
Axios Says There's No Consensus Among Dems About Why They Lost in November...
Mark, BRO, Take the L! X User MAZE Straight-Up ENDS Mark Cuban in...

John Harwood Drops the Journalism Charade, Slithers Out to Dub JD Vance a Worm

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Remember when John Harwood would pretend like he was a journalist and not a partisan. He didn't do a very good job, but he pretended. Now, he's totally dropped the facade. 

Advertisement

Tell us how you really feel, Johnny boy!

Like Temu, John is probably also owned by the Chinese Communist Party. 

Worst kept secret in history.

Recommended

WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY
Sam J.
Advertisement

Why? He seems like such a likable guy. Heh.

That's an insult to worms everywhere. They serve a purpose, at least. You can use them for fishing and they have benefits in the garden. What good does John serve? 

Did he ever?

Plus, Vance doesn't need a fifth of liquor to get his work done. That's another difference. Allegedly.

Maybe that's why John likes Kamala so much!

It really is delightful. 

Same!

Advertisement

It's a sad descent to see.

He's lost his mind and can no longer think straight.

Tags: JOHN HARWOOD JOURNALISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CORPORATE MEDIA JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DEFAMATION: JD Vance DROPS Bishop Talbert Swan Pushing AI Recording of Him Trashing Elon Musk and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Joe Concha Has an Update 1 Month After James Carville Said the Trump Admin Would Collapse in 30 Days
Doug P.
ARGLE BARLE REEE! Cue the Lefty, Never-Trump SHRIEKING Because LOL Trump Just Proved Dems Wrong AGAIN
Sam J.
Someone Set the Comments Section Under Snow White to Music and We Can't ... Stop ... LAUGHING!
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA! Check Out the Fatal Flaw with DC Obama Judge James Boasberg's Order Because You Guys, It's a DOOZY Sam J.
Advertisement