While Trans Activist India Willoughby Whines About Supreme Court Ruling, J.K. Rowling Joyfully Trolls Him

It's been a great few days for women. The U.K. Supreme Court said trans women are, in fact, men and that equality laws don't give those men rights to women's spaces. In other words, women have a specific biological definition worthy of protection under the law.

J.K. Rowling -- a tireless champion for women's rights -- has been joyfully celebrating the victory.

Trans activist India Willoughby, who seems to harbor a specific hatred for Rowling, has not been celebrating. This led him to try trolling Rowling and failing. Spectacularly.

1. I don’t live in Merchiston.

2. I have never met Lord Hodge.

3. It really isn’t the 1950s.

4. India remains the funniest thing in my mentions.

5. India remains a man.#Entertainment pic.twitter.com/7LRPCRFWQF — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 18, 2025

He's zero for five.

Doing great, India!

Why this dude name himself after a country? Or like, is he from India or wot? — Dion (@BibiVidiVici) April 18, 2025

No clue.

I have no idea why he adopted India, but I'm glad he did. His first trans name was Joanne 😬 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 18, 2025

That would've been awkward.

He probably changed it because of Rowling.

Good for India. If you’re going to lie about your gender, might as well lie about everything else. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 18, 2025

Why stop with one lie, after all?

Go on India dox the judges of the supreme court I dare you! 🤪 https://t.co/YjKmKA8TPD — Chris (@ChrisTerfIsland) April 18, 2025

We'd love to see him try.

@jk_rowling helped my youngest daughter to become a voracious reader. She is brilliant and fearless - two traits I absolutely see in my daughters. She is one of the reasons I will never delete this app. https://t.co/fJRMzdUUb0 — Brent Smith (@CascadiaBrent) April 18, 2025

Never deleting the X app.

Willoughby wasn't done there, however. Check out the levels of cope on this:

‘The Supreme Court ruled I’m not a woman because women envy my gorgeousness.’



He truly is the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/r1p9HNXYWN — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 18, 2025

He really is.

Is this the 'bargaining' or 'denial' stage of grief?

Somebody tell him that being a woman is not about looks. https://t.co/cggCVSfzxO — Jacky Danton (@JacquelineDanto) April 18, 2025

T

If they didn’t know they were men, they wouldn’t be so obsessed with passing as a woman. Real women don’t have that concern. We just are. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 18, 2025

They also wouldn't be demanding affirmation with every other breath.

Women know they're women and we don't need people to tell us that.

Ugh I hate the “you’re just jealous of how woman-y I am” BS. — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) April 18, 2025

The 'trans women make better women' argument is probably the most insulting of all of them.

And the competition is stiff, because they called us 'egg producers.'

I wish there wasn't institutional collusion with these men so I could just ignore their existence. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 18, 2025

Same.

I mean, they all tend to think like this. "If you put me in the bathroom with your husband, I'll steal him" meanwhile his hairline is evaporating faster than rubbing alcohol in the desert. https://t.co/2jKiSVmyeQ — Alias_Rosie (@Alias_Rosie) April 18, 2025

No one's husband is getting stolen by these men. Not one.

