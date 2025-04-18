While Trans Activist India Willoughby Whines About Supreme Court Ruling, J.K. Rowling Joyfully Trolls Him

John Harwood's Smear of J.D. Vance Reminds Us Why He's a Less Funny...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Garfitt

It's been a great few days for women. The U.K. Supreme Court said trans women are, in fact, men and that equality laws don't give those men rights to women's spaces. In other words, women have a specific biological definition worthy of protection under the law.

J.K. Rowling -- a tireless champion for women's rights -- has been joyfully celebrating the victory.

Trans activist India Willoughby, who seems to harbor a specific hatred for Rowling, has not been celebrating. This led him to try trolling Rowling and failing. Spectacularly.

He's zero for five.

Doing great, India!

No clue.

That would've been awkward.

He probably changed it because of Rowling.

Why stop with one lie, after all?

We'd love to see him try.

Never deleting the X app.

Willoughby wasn't done there, however. Check out the levels of cope on this:

He really is.

Is this the 'bargaining' or 'denial' stage of grief?

T

They also wouldn't be demanding affirmation with every other breath.

Women know they're women and we don't need people to tell us that.

The 'trans women make better women' argument is probably the most insulting of all of them.

And the competition is stiff, because they called us 'egg producers.'

Same.

Looks are all they have because they cannot change biological reality.

No one's husband is getting stolen by these men. Not one.

