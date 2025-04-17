CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'

The Democrats have made a martyr of 'Maryland dad' Kilmar Ábrego García, with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen currently in El Salvador aiming to bring Garcia back 'home' to the United States.

As always, Democrats find the worst people to turn into their sympathetic heroes. Not only has

As our colleague Aaron explained yesterday:

But in any case, in 2019, he was as an illegal immigrant and the first Trump administration attempted to throw him out. After living here for years, he suddenly decided that he needed asylum, not because the government of El Salvador was going to persecute him, but because allegedly these gangs would persecute him and somehow another country’s inability to control crime is our problem. So, an immigration judge put a hold on his deportation. He wasn’t supposed to be deported—although our understanding is that this was only until the judge could hold a hearing to determine if he could validly invoke an anti-torture treaty in order to stay.

That was part of a column in which we learned Garcia's wife took out a protection order against him in 2021, citing domestic violence.

Give Aaron's piece a read, because it's thoughtful, and concludes with the following:

He shouldn’t have been deported but as a practical matter, he won’t come back unless the government of El Salvador releases him and even if he does return, it doesn’t seem like he is likely to stay here in America. None of those facts change if he is a wife-beater, or if he isn’t. But maybe we can stop with the canonization?

Amen.

The Left has turned him into this poor victim and have failed -- once more -- to read the room. People are fed up with the unfettered immigration and the unwillingness of the government to do anything about it before President Trump came along.

But CBS News, late to the game as always, decided to report on the domestic violence allegations, too.

The wife of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador last month filed a protective order against him back in 2021 over allegations of domestic violence, according to court records obtained by CBS News. https://t.co/0ZUW8Bg54z — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2025

And now they're getting absolutely ratioed for it.

Wife of an illegal alien from El Salvador " in her own hand writing. pic.twitter.com/uSkNq9qhql — Perry Bullock (@PerryBullock) April 17, 2025

We went from 'believe all women' to ... well, not believing certain women at lightning speed.

Seriously?



“Maryland man”? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 17, 2025

They keep saying that.

Even though it's a lie.

Fake news strikes again. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 17, 2025

And again, and again, and again. It's all they do.

This is why everyone hates you — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) April 17, 2025

It sure is.

You can never go wrong with a Paulie Walnuts gif.

If CBS covered the crimes committed by this man including wife beating, and trafficking of humans there might be more of an effort from he politicians to get off their a***s and get the criminals out before they harm more Americans. https://t.co/CA1IHHWCjb — Wolverine (@brianhock35) April 17, 2025

Democrats continually refer to him as their 'constituent.' Chris Van Hollen got wrecked by Rachel Morin's mother, because Morin -- a Maryland woman and an actual constituent of Van Hollen's -- was ignored by Democrats.

In other words: Democrats don't care about us.

Not. A. Maryland. Man.

An illegal alien MS-13 terrorist from El Salvador. https://t.co/fQ9Wmgibq0 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 17, 2025

This is correct.

