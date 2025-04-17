Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for...
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of...
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illeg...
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back...
States Sneak CDLs to Illegals, Leaving American Truckers Ready to Rage
VIP
Feminist Group 'Smashing the Patriarchy' Puts Up Poll Pitting Trump Against Obama and...
FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC...
Hakeem Jeffries: Dems Sympathize With Rachel Morin's Family, BUT...
Thread Drops MAJOR Receipts Showing How Judges and Media Got DUPED About Kilmar...
REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect...
Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene...

CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 17, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrats have made a martyr of 'Maryland dad' Kilmar Ábrego García, with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen currently in El Salvador aiming to bring Garcia back 'home' to the United States.

Advertisement

As always, Democrats find the worst people to turn into their sympathetic heroes. Not only has 

 As our colleague Aaron explained yesterday:

But in any case, in 2019, he was as an illegal immigrant and the first Trump administration attempted to throw him out. After living here for years, he suddenly decided that he needed asylum, not because the government of El Salvador was going to persecute him, but because allegedly these gangs would persecute him and somehow another country’s inability to control crime is our problem. So, an immigration judge put a hold on his deportation. He wasn’t supposed to be deported—although our understanding is that this was only until the judge could hold a hearing to determine if he could validly invoke an anti-torture treaty in order to stay.

That was part of a column in which we learned Garcia's wife took out a protection order against him in 2021, citing domestic violence.

Give Aaron's piece a read, because it's thoughtful, and concludes with the following:

He shouldn’t have been deported but as a practical matter, he won’t come back unless the government of El Salvador releases him and even if he does return, it doesn’t seem like he is likely to stay here in America. None of those facts change if he is a wife-beater, or if he isn’t.

But maybe we can stop with the canonization?

Recommended

Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Amen. 

The Left has turned him into this poor victim and have failed -- once more -- to read the room. People are fed up with the unfettered immigration and the unwillingness of the government to do anything about it before President Trump came along.

But CBS News, late to the game as always, decided to report on the domestic violence allegations, too.

And now they're getting absolutely ratioed for it.

We went from 'believe all women' to ... well, not believing certain women at lightning speed.

They keep saying that.

Even though it's a lie.

And again, and again, and again. It's all they do.

Advertisement

It sure is.

You can never go wrong with a Paulie Walnuts gif.

Democrats continually refer to him as their 'constituent.' Chris Van Hollen got wrecked by Rachel Morin's mother, because Morin -- a Maryland woman and an actual constituent of Van Hollen's -- was ignored by Democrats.

In other words: Democrats don't care about us.

This is correct.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CBS CBS NEWS DEPORTATION DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Brett T.
Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of Civil War
Grateful Calvin
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Brett T.
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illegals
Doug P.
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS Against Harvard
Amy Curtis
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back to Sanity
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’ Brett T.
Advertisement