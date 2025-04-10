Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and...
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until...
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee
Was He ALWAYS This Crazy? Watch Tim Walz Smear Elon Musk As 'Greedy'...
Let THIS Sink In: Democrat Senator Van Hollen LIES When He Says Trump...
VOTER FRAUD: Georgia Democrat Says the Quiet Part Out Loud by Calling Proof...
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM...
Judge Allows Trump Administration to Require All Illegals to Register With the Government
DOGE and the IRS Login Button: A Sordid Tale of Government Inefficiency Run...
'Straight to El Salvador!' Scott Jennings Shares HILARIOUS List of Deport-Worthy Offenses...
LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There...
Anderson Cooper Should Be CANCELED for Using the Wrong Pronouns During CNN's Bernie...
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You...

MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting Shoplifters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on April 10, 2025
Journalism meme

The media are masters at using the passive voice in headlines to hide the actual story behind semantics. 

We've seen it whenever a terrorist drives a vehicle into a crowd of innocents: they'll say some variation of 'car plows into crowd' as if there are sentient vehicles targeting pedestrians.

Advertisement

Here's another terrible headline to add to the pile, courtesy KTLA:

'Died' how, KTLA?

Why'd you leave that part out, knowing most people don't read past the headline (or the post)?

We all know why.

They do admit why the man died in the body of the article, of course.

They write:

A man was killed Wednesday after he confronted a group of shoplifters in the parking lot of a South El Monte shopping center.

Around 12:20 p.m., Kourosh “Steve” Yaghoubi, 60, was helping at his brother’s shop, Giant Discount on the 2000 block of Durfee Avenue, when a group of people entered the store and stole a box of disposable masks.

Yaghoubi chased after the shoplifters, who, according to witnesses, attacked him, hitting him in the head and knocking him to the ground. The suspects’ getaway vehicle then ran over him as he lie defenseless in the middle of the parking lot, the victim’s family said.

Pathetic.

X users took KTLA to task for this shameful post.

So weird.

Recommended

Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We're not supposed to ask those questions.

Those poor shoplifters were just trying to get bread to feed their families, right, AOC?

Doesn't fit the narrative, and highlights California's ongoing shoplifting crime problem.

Yep.

Just like the rest of the media.

A big joke.

This is 'journalism' in 2025.

Advertisement

So strange.

We sure do.

It's not the first time it's happened, but it is glorious.

The Left is the party of the working class until the working class gets hurt in a politically inconvenient way.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME JOURNALISM LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Congressman on Plane Clipped by Another's Wing Blames Trump's FAA Cuts
Brett T.
David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee
Brett T.
HOT ROD: Jay Leno Goes to Sacramento to Save California's Classic Car and Mechanic Industries (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)
Sam J.
Crash in NYC Has Rep. Eric Swalwell Wondering How Long It'll Be Until Trump Takes Responsibility
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement