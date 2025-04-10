MEDIA SPIN: KTLA Gets DRAGGED for Headline About Store Worker Who 'Died' Confronting Shoplifters

The media are masters at using the passive voice in headlines to hide the actual story behind semantics.

We've seen it whenever a terrorist drives a vehicle into a crowd of innocents: they'll say some variation of 'car plows into crowd' as if there are sentient vehicles targeting pedestrians.

Here's another terrible headline to add to the pile, courtesy KTLA:

#BREAKING: A retail worker died Wednesday after he confronted a group of shoplifters in South El Monte, authorities said. https://t.co/sRg7jj3L9W pic.twitter.com/FddzLVL09C — KTLA (@KTLA) April 9, 2025

'Died' how, KTLA?

Why'd you leave that part out, knowing most people don't read past the headline (or the post)?

We all know why.

They do admit why the man died in the body of the article, of course.

They write:

A man was killed Wednesday after he confronted a group of shoplifters in the parking lot of a South El Monte shopping center. Around 12:20 p.m., Kourosh “Steve” Yaghoubi, 60, was helping at his brother’s shop, Giant Discount on the 2000 block of Durfee Avenue, when a group of people entered the store and stole a box of disposable masks. Yaghoubi chased after the shoplifters, who, according to witnesses, attacked him, hitting him in the head and knocking him to the ground. The suspects’ getaway vehicle then ran over him as he lie defenseless in the middle of the parking lot, the victim’s family said.

Pathetic.

X users took KTLA to task for this shameful post.

Just died? Like spontaneously? That's weird. — Eric H. (@ericinva) April 10, 2025

So weird.

So, Heart Attack? Natural Causes? Liver Failure? Brain Freeze? Or did the Shoplifters do something, maybe, to help him shuffle from this mortal coil? — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) April 9, 2025

We're not supposed to ask those questions.

Those poor shoplifters were just trying to get bread to feed their families, right, AOC?

“died”



They murdered him.

Why are avoiding that phrasing? And their demographic? pic.twitter.com/bihXyYeQNK — Winteroomba (@ctdonath) April 10, 2025

Doesn't fit the narrative, and highlights California's ongoing shoplifting crime problem.

- No description of the suspect

- Use of passive language—“worker died”

- “group of shoplifters”



Based on the information in this headline, there is a 98.76% chance that the suspects are black/brown and the victim is white/asian. — BRCooper⚡🔋🚀 (@_BRCooper) April 10, 2025

Yep.

He died, like from some mystery illness or something?



KTLA is such a joke. — Michael Oxford - AKA The Santa Cruz Mountain Goat (@SCMountainGoat) April 10, 2025

Just like the rest of the media.

A big joke.

The worker died? This is a pretty poor excuse for journalism. You might want to include how the worker died in the story guessing that maybe the shoplifters murdered him. — Isaac Seliger (@SeligerGrants) April 10, 2025

This is 'journalism' in 2025.

wow, just died? that’s funny. gosh, he keeled over? out of nowhere? that’s funny. how strange that he just died like that https://t.co/mRhXHceskI — David Hines (@hradzka) April 9, 2025

So strange.

When the scumbag journalists leave out all the details of a killing, you know exactly what happened. https://t.co/kbmoE1F0Pd — Lease Violator (@LeaseViolator) April 10, 2025

We sure do.

This is the first time I’ve ever seen someone get community noted with their own article 😂😂😂 https://t.co/JvEWJR84c5 — zaco (@unclezaco) April 10, 2025

It's not the first time it's happened, but it is glorious.

Man I love that the entire propaganda industry runs interference with the kind of toxic human waste that will murk some dude making minimum wage for having the temerity to ask them to maybe not steal https://t.co/L3CygE6Ftu — Drew (@onefiftyfivemm) April 10, 2025

The Left is the party of the working class until the working class gets hurt in a politically inconvenient way.