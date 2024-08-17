Daily Mail Gets WRECKED by Brutal Community Note on Slimy Simone Biles Story

Serious question: do editors and writers at major media outlets ever look back at their old stories? Because they could avoid a lot of humiliation if they did this once in a while.

In the meantime, their failure to do basic research means we get to generate content, and that's what we'll do.

The Daily Mail wrote a pretty slimy headline about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Check it out:

Simone Biles flaunts her Birkins, Range Rover and Texas mansion - but the $25million Olympic gymnast has given no hand outs to her penniless birth mom who works as a cashier to make ends meet https://t.co/ACjtIdOtrz pic.twitter.com/KgE5O9jzbm — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 16, 2024

The story isn't much better:

With seven Olympic gold medals, over two dozen world championships, and multiple endorsement deals under her belt, Simone Biles is now one of the most decorated – and highly paid – female athletes in the world. The accomplished gymnast is reportedly sitting on a $25million fortune – a figure that will only grow thanks to her impressive showing at the Paris 2024 Olympics. But while the 27-year-old sporting sensation enjoys the well-earned, very valuable fruits of her labor, her birth mother Shanon still lives close to the poverty line in Simone's birthplace of Columbus, Ohio.

But never fear. Community Note users dropped a truth bomb on the outlet.

Her Mom abandoned her. Source: Literally You https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/olympics/article-13735535/simon-biles-birth-mother-shanon-relationship-abandoned.html

BRUTAL.

Also, there are three days between the story linked in Community Notes and the hit piece posted above. THREE. DAYS.

She was abandoned by that woman, who deserves nothing. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 16, 2024

This is the consensus.

She abandoned her to the foster system, by the grace of god or the universe, she was a success story. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 16, 2024

A major success story.

Oof.

F**k off with this headline



Her mother abandoned her and never tried to get back in touch until now



We all know what she is reaching out for — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) August 16, 2024

Seriously.

If Biles was working as anything other than a top-tier Olympic athlete, would her mom have reached out? It's a question that should be asked.

Now that Simone has money the birth mother is interested. I wouldn’t make contact with her either. — Liz 🪼🌞🏝️ (@Xandrigity) August 16, 2024

Lots of people agree.

Right? Short, sweet, and to the point.

You are a garbage outlet for this clickbait framing. https://t.co/maksi0b10a — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) August 16, 2024

No lies detected.

Really. Hang it in the Louvre.

This Community Note is pure comedy gold https://t.co/V8JHlrGIhx — Prof Jennifer L. Rohn (@JennyRohn) August 17, 2024

It truly is.

if you abandon your child and they turn out to be successful as an adult you don’t get to be like “whoops, I’d like to unabandon you now” https://t.co/OviYnGBWJX — katie (@focusfronting) August 16, 2024

Bingo.