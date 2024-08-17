Daily Mail Gets WRECKED by Brutal Community Note on Slimy Simone Biles Story

Brian Stelter Stomps on a Ratio Rake in Rush to Defend Kamala Harris...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 17, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Serious question: do editors and writers at major media outlets ever look back at their old stories? Because they could avoid a lot of humiliation if they did this once in a while.

In the meantime, their failure to do basic research means we get to generate content, and that's what we'll do.

The Daily Mail wrote a pretty slimy headline about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Check it out:

The story isn't much better:

With seven Olympic gold medals, over two dozen world championships, and multiple endorsement deals under her belt, Simone Biles is now one of the most decorated – and highly paid – female athletes in the world. 

The accomplished gymnast is reportedly sitting on a $25million fortune – a figure that will only grow thanks to her impressive showing at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

But while the 27-year-old sporting sensation enjoys the well-earned, very valuable fruits of her labor, her birth mother Shanon still lives close to the poverty line in Simone's birthplace of Columbus, Ohio.

But never fear. Community Note users dropped a truth bomb on the outlet.

Her Mom abandoned her. 

Source: Literally You 

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/olympics/article-13735535/simon-biles-birth-mother-shanon-relationship-abandoned.html

BRUTAL.

Also, there are three days between the story linked in Community Notes and the hit piece posted above. THREE. DAYS.

This is the consensus.

A major success story.

Oof.

Seriously.

If Biles was working as anything other than a top-tier Olympic athlete, would her mom have reached out? It's a question that should be asked.

Lots of people agree.

Right? Short, sweet, and to the point.

No lies detected.

Really. Hang it in the Louvre.

It truly is.

Bingo.

