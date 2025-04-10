Let THIS Sink In: Democrat Senator Van Hollen LIES When He Says Trump Is Starving People Across the Globe

The Left really, really want there to be a body count from the USAID cuts.

They're already blaming President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for the death of a woman in Thailand and kids who died in Sudan.

Now the Senator from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen, is blaming Elon Musk, President Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for literally starving people 'across the globe.'

Let this sink in: Trump, Musk and Rubio are cancelling food assistance for starving people across the globe — many people will die because of this. So sickening. Is this who we are as a nation? https://t.co/lnHj161CqA — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 9, 2025

This writer has a hard time believing that all the money we've spent over the years is gone minutes after the funding is cut. If it is, where did all that money go?

And why is it America's responsibility to feed the world?

How many years have each of these 14 countries been receiving “emergency food assistance” ?

Why is the U.S. responsible for them? — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) April 10, 2025

We're racist, white supremacist colonizers, according to the Left, and we shouldn't try to impose our ideology or culture on other nations.

Except for our tax dollars, of course.

We are not, should not, nor can we be the saviors of the world. If we can't keep this nation fiscally solvent, the world will suffer immeasurably.

Your pathetic emotional manipulation only works on simpletons. — Shashi (@shashigalore) April 10, 2025

When Democrats crash Social Security and Medicare -- and with it, our economy -- which of these nations would step up to bail us out?

Few, if any.

I guess the other 150 or so countries that can afford it should step up no? — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) April 10, 2025

They should.

People die in America because of this, dingus. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 10, 2025

The good Senator from Maryland doesn't seem to care about those deaths.

This world food program is a charity? Sounds good. Show me how much you donated personally this year. Or are you relying solely on money you can take from other people? — Arthur Welling (@Carteach0) April 10, 2025

Democrats always believed charity meant 'taking money from other people, not our own pockets.'

Few of us do.

When we have people in our own country going hungry, it seems stupid to worry about feeding the rest of the world.



Feel free to write a check, Chris. https://t.co/laXVCUlTZq — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 10, 2025

People in North Carolina got kicked out of hotels in winter, thanks to the Biden-Harris administration.

Seems weird after 80 years of America supporting other countries, the second we stop they go into starvation mode. It’s almost as if they didn’t bother to do the most basic thing a country does and take care of their own people because they knew Uncle Sucker was going to do it. https://t.co/e3iOSrudRZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 10, 2025

And -- once again -- where did all that money go if there are still people at risk for starvation the second we cut it off? What was it used for?

80% of that money goes to warlords, 19% is a kickback to politicians (warlords in a different way). https://t.co/rdG3MHrra9 — Rob from Jersey (@NewJersey_Rob) April 10, 2025

Van Hollen is really mad those warlords aren't getting their 80% cut, it seems.

