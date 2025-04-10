David Corn Thinks He Spots a Nazi Tattoo on Trump Nominee
Let THIS Sink In: Democrat Senator Van Hollen LIES When He Says Trump Is Starving People Across the Globe

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on April 10, 2025
AngieArtist

The Left really, really want there to be a body count from the USAID cuts.

They're already blaming President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for the death of a woman in Thailand and kids who died in Sudan.

Now the Senator from Maryland, Chris Van Hollen, is blaming Elon Musk, President Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for literally starving people 'across the globe.'

This writer has a hard time believing that all the money we've spent over the years is gone minutes after the funding is cut. If it is, where did all that money go? 

And why is it America's responsibility to feed the world?

We're racist, white supremacist colonizers, according to the Left, and we shouldn't try to impose our ideology or culture on other nations.

Except for our tax dollars, of course.

When Democrats crash Social Security and Medicare -- and with it, our economy -- which of these nations would step up to bail us out?

Few, if any.

They should.

The good Senator from Maryland doesn't seem to care about those deaths.

Democrats always believed charity meant 'taking money from other people, not our own pockets.'

Few of us do.

People in North Carolina got kicked out of hotels in winter, thanks to the Biden-Harris administration.

And -- once again -- where did all that money go if there are still people at risk for starvation the second we cut it off? What was it used for?

Van Hollen is really mad those warlords aren't getting their 80% cut, it seems.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Tags: AID DEMOCRATIC PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FOOD USAID

