Canadian Politicians Can Complain About Trump All They Want, but Look at What THEY Do to the Elderly

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 01, 2025
Various

This writer has been sounding the alarm about Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) programs and how they're being used in place of social welfare programs, and used to end the lives of veterans and those with non-terminal conditions like depression.

As it stands, the per capita rate of MAiD deaths exceeds American gun deaths.

They're also using MAiD to euthanize those with dementia and memory disorders:

More from LifeNews:

An article that was written by Angelo Bottone and published by thinkspot.com on March 25, 2025 examining Canada’s 2023 euthanasia statistics.

Article: Canada – 15,343 reported euthanasia deaths in 2023 (Link).

Bottone reports on Canada’s basic euthanasia statistics. He writes:

In 2023, 15,343 Canadians died by euthanasia or assisted suicide, according to the ‘Fifth Annual Report on Medical Assistance in Dying’. This marks a 15.8% increase over 2022 and represents 4.7% of all deaths in 2023. Since its legalisation in 2016, there have been 60,301 cases of assisted suicide and euthanasia cases in Canada that we know of.

Bottone writes about some of the contentious concerns such as:

Dementia was cited as a medical condition in 241 euthanasia recipients in 2023, and in 106 of these cases, dementia was their sole condition.

Euthanasia for dementia is significant because Canada’s law permits euthanasia for people with dementia if the person is competent and if there are other co-morbities (another medical condition). The 106 euthanasia deaths where the sole condition was dementia should be investigated by the RCMP or the College’s of Physicians.

This is shameful.

This is what at least on MP called a 'success' and 'enhanced freedom.'

Orwell would be appalled.

God bless you. That's not easy.

This is the Left. And they'll call it 'compassion' and 'death with dignity.'

It's neither of those things.

YUP.

We are. And that's a hard path to get off of once we start down it.

Tags: CANADA SOCIALIZED MEDICINE SUICIDE UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE

