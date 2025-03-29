Pete Hegseth: 'The Only Box That Gets Checked in This Defense Department if...
Let's GO! Speaker Mike Johnson Says the Adults Are Back In Charge and Will Turn the Economy Around

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump was elected with a mandate to fix the economy. Inflation was insane, egg prices were through the roof, and Americans were struggling to make ends meet.

Now, egg prices are plummeting, gas prices are coming down, and Americans are feeling pretty darned optimistic. About 45% of Americans say the country is on the right track, up significantly from before the election when only 28% felt that way.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has vowed to keep the wins coming.

WATCH:

What a refreshing change of pace.

Everything triggers them.

Yes it is.

Hahahahahahaha.

That's a massive level of cope right there.

That's what Elon and DOGE are doing.

We need Congress to act and pass legislation to keep the agenda on track.

Amen.

