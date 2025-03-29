Let's GO! Speaker Mike Johnson Says the Adults Are Back In Charge and Will Turn the Economy Around

President Donald Trump was elected with a mandate to fix the economy. Inflation was insane, egg prices were through the roof, and Americans were struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement

Now, egg prices are plummeting, gas prices are coming down, and Americans are feeling pretty darned optimistic. About 45% of Americans say the country is on the right track, up significantly from before the election when only 28% felt that way.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has vowed to keep the wins coming.

WATCH:

Speaker Johnson: The adults are back in the room and we are going to turn this economy around pic.twitter.com/acaRr8D2QP — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 29, 2025

What a refreshing change of pace.

This will become an instant trigger for the Left. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 29, 2025

Everything triggers them.

The economy is already turning around, as Speaker Johnson suggests. — Aaron Johnson (@johnson_aaronr) March 29, 2025

Yes it is.

They already turned it around. Was moving up when they were gifted it. — Trading Is Funny 😂 (@TradingIsFunny) March 29, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

That's a massive level of cope right there.

The economy is drunk on government spending and free money.



It’s going to take some pain to break the addiction — FIRE Guy (@TheTrueFIREGuy) March 29, 2025

That's what Elon and DOGE are doing.

Let us see if you can get Congress to support President Trump because without legislation these EO will become toast. https://t.co/NH2PIMA6jR — Jody Roffi (@tulipfrog) March 29, 2025

We need Congress to act and pass legislation to keep the agenda on track.

Make America Great Again! https://t.co/WXISmy3nTl — Andrew Alvarez (@theOGalv) March 29, 2025

Amen.