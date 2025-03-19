Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg and Gas Prices Fall

The Democrats have no plan for dealing with President Donald Trump other than to lie and then lie some more and hope voters are dumb enough to fall for it. Tuesday we watched House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries roll out that plan. Split video shows Jeffries lying from start to finish.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

HAKEEM: Costs are going up. Inflation is going up.



FACTS: Inflation down. Gas prices down. Egg prices down.



Another thing that’s down? Democrat approval ratings.



Maybe the constant lying from their House leader doesn’t help. pic.twitter.com/LvTRD305SL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

Dear Hakeem: It'll interest you to know that gas prices have fallen about .40 per gallon since last year. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) March 18, 2025

That’s true. Gas is down about 40 cents a gallon.

Remember, this is the same Democrat Party that lied saying the Biden economy was all happiness and rainbows. Posters haven’t forgotten.

These are the same people that gaslit us about the economy during the Biden administration. They continue to be out of touch.

This is reason #457 of why the Democrats approval rating is so low. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 18, 2025

They’re trying to say Trump inherited a booming economy and has ruined it in two months



Not serious people — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

The economy is showing signs of improving and Democrats are saying it’s getting worse.

Commenters say the Dems are out of ideas which explains why Jeffries changed the subject to Project 2025 at the end.

Keep the momentum going! They're on the ropes and have absolutely nothing left. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 18, 2025

The best part of this clip may be when he pivoted to Project 2025 — total clown show — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

Dollar Store Obama needs to pivot to something that resonates with voters or Dems will be buried in the midterms.

Trump fixed it. You’re lying again @RepJeffries — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 18, 2025

It's second nature for TEMU Obama! — Poke | King (@PokeKingSauce) March 18, 2025

Hakeem and the truth have an adversarial relationship — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

He’s not even on speaking terms w/the truth. — Philvis Presley (@PhilvisPresley) March 18, 2025

Jeffries is estranged from the truth and divorced from reality. Looks like the Democrat Party’s relationship with voters is on the rocks, too. Voters are starting to split over all the lies.