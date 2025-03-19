Fiction Addiction: Hakeem Jeffries and the Dems Crank Up the Lies as Egg and Gas Prices Fall

EDS Sufferer Tim Walz Roots for Tesla Stock to Crash and Its 70,000...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrats have no plan for dealing with President Donald Trump other than to lie and then lie some more and hope voters are dumb enough to fall for it. Tuesday we watched House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries roll out that plan. Split video shows Jeffries lying from start to finish. 

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

That’s true. Gas is down about 40 cents a gallon.

Remember, this is the same Democrat Party that lied saying the Biden economy was all happiness and rainbows. Posters haven’t forgotten.

The economy is showing signs of improving and Democrats are saying it’s getting worse.

Commenters say the Dems are out of ideas which explains why Jeffries changed the subject to Project 2025 at the end.

Dollar Store Obama needs to pivot to something that resonates with voters or Dems will be buried in the midterms.

Jeffries is estranged from the truth and divorced from reality. Looks like the Democrat Party’s relationship with voters is on the rocks, too. Voters are starting to split over all the lies.

