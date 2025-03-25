What Parental Rights? Thread Details How LGBTQ Teacher Took In 'Trans' Student Against...
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess
Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Know if Pete Hegseth Has Resigned Yet
When Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is! Remember When DIETS Were Added to List...
Jennifer Newsom Screeches About the Oligarchy, Blind to Her Own Smug Mug In...
President Trump Says He'd 'Love' to Defund NPR and PBS
Reports That Rich Americans Are Moving Assets to Swiss Banks Are ANOTHER Media...
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash...
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right...
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone A...
President Trump to Cut Off Planned Parenthood Funding and We Can Hear the...
Scott Jennings SLAMS 'Face of the Democratic Party' Jasmine Crockett Over Childish Greg...

In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have Made It Home Without Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 25, 2025
NASA via AP

A little over a week ago, the two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) finally returned to terra firma, thanks to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Advertisement

The astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, were left stranded because the Biden-Harris administration played politics with their lives and wouldn't authorize SpaceX to retrieve them (so glad the adults were in charge!).

Now NASA admits they never would've made it back without President Trump and Elon Musk:

More from Fox News:

NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens credited President Donald Trump for securing the return of two astronauts stranded for more than nine months on the International Space Station.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Stevens said the mission to rescue astronauts Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Suni Williams was a 'huge win for the Trump administration.'

The success is just the beginning, she said, as Trump's nominee to become NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, looks to 'Mars and beyond.'

This is a huge win for the Trump administration, and few will give him (and Musk) the credit they deserve.

Biden has no clue what's going on.

They'd been up there since June, when Kamala Harris was chair of the National Space Council.

Recommended

Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Color us skeptical.

It will not be a big story, sadly.

There were even freakin' dolphins around the landing capsule.

Who doesn't love astronauts and dolphins?

Their original return capsule malfunctioned.

Stuff goes wrong.

We've sadly had astronauts die trying to explore space. It comes with inherent risks.

The bigger issue here is why the Biden-Harris administration dragged its feet on this.

And we all know why they did.

It'll show up only if they can make President Trump/Elon Musk look bad.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK NASA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tries to Clean Up Her 'Governor Hot Wheels' Mess
Brett T.
Meghan Markle: From Royal Wife to Affiliate Link Shill ... How to Torch a Golden Gig
justmindy
Oakland Mayor Nailed with Corruption Charges, Faces 100 Years - Blames ‘Radical Right Wing’ for Woes
justmindy
Wait, Is That ASSAULT? Jasmine Crockett Physically Attacks DC Correspondent, Slaps Phone AWAY (Watch)
Sam J.
WHOA! Sam Stein Just Broke the BIGGEST Most BREAKING Story Ever About Kash Patel (Seriously SO BREAKING!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not EVEN Hiding It! Hakeem Jeffries Spells Out the Left's Plan If They Win WI Supreme Court Seat Amy Curtis
Advertisement