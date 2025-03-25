In a MASSIVE Win for Trump Admin, NASA Reveals Stranded Astronauts Wouldn't Have Made It Home Without Him

A little over a week ago, the two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) finally returned to terra firma, thanks to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, were left stranded because the Biden-Harris administration played politics with their lives and wouldn't authorize SpaceX to retrieve them (so glad the adults were in charge!).

Now NASA admits they never would've made it back without President Trump and Elon Musk:

NASA reveals astronauts’ return 'would not have happened' without Trump’s intervention https://t.co/01juDMXlCl — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 25, 2025

More from Fox News:

NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens credited President Donald Trump for securing the return of two astronauts stranded for more than nine months on the International Space Station. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Stevens said the mission to rescue astronauts Barry 'Butch' Wilmore and Suni Williams was a 'huge win for the Trump administration.' The success is just the beginning, she said, as Trump's nominee to become NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, looks to 'Mars and beyond.'

This is a huge win for the Trump administration, and few will give him (and Musk) the credit they deserve.

Biden hardest hit. If he even knows — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) March 25, 2025

Biden has no clue what's going on.

I’m pro Elon and even Pro Trump this time around but no way would any admin leave astronauts up there indefinitely. If Harris had won, they would have come down pretty soon too. — James (@James__3213) March 25, 2025

They'd been up there since June, when Kamala Harris was chair of the National Space Council.

Color us skeptical.

Should be one of the biggest stories of the year. A great American patriot saving two NASA astronauts from space that Biden abandoned. — wayne (@KennyHu54881953) March 25, 2025

It will not be a big story, sadly.

There were even freakin' dolphins around the landing capsule.

Who doesn't love astronauts and dolphins?

... did they not plan this at all or something? How is it they sent people to space without a solid return plan? https://t.co/XiUz4la3zh — Anime is Unstoppable (@bad_tits) March 25, 2025

Their original return capsule malfunctioned.

NASA couldn’t guarantee a safe return, they had no business sending astronauts up in the first place. That’s not exploration, it’s negligence. Stranding people in space is basically murder. Crazy how more people aren’t outraged by this. https://t.co/flEOPhqp90 — Purpleskys (@Purpleskys82) March 25, 2025

Stuff goes wrong.

We've sadly had astronauts die trying to explore space. It comes with inherent risks.

The bigger issue here is why the Biden-Harris administration dragged its feet on this.

And we all know why they did.

You won't see this in legacy media https://t.co/5dW7Hoask2 — mike o’roke (@mikeoroke1) March 25, 2025

It'll show up only if they can make President Trump/Elon Musk look bad.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.