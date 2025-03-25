So What? Ayanna Pressley Warns President Trump's Cabinet Is One of the Whitest In History

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 25, 2025
ImgFlip

This is a theme with Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, apparently.

Back in February, she scolded Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds about her state being 'too white' (you mean the state Kamala was supposed to win by three percentage points?) and railed about white men 'failing upwards' last year.

Now she's found another thing that's just too white for her liking: President Trump's Cabinet.

WATCH:

This is so tiresome.

By the way, Barack Obama's first Cabinet was pretty darned white, too.

As we said, they need to find some new talking points.

Or keep using these. They're working so well.

Not.

She has no point.

Not to Democrats.

Qualifications aren't as important as optics.

Democrats are inherently racist.

Right?

We saw how well DEI worked under Biden. Maybe hiring the most qualified, regardless of race, is the key here.

It has to be a miserable existence to think about race in every aspect of life.

Follicle justice now!

Lots of voters are doing the same.

