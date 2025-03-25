So What? Ayanna Pressley Warns President Trump's Cabinet Is One of the Whitest In History

This is a theme with Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, apparently.

Back in February, she scolded Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds about her state being 'too white' (you mean the state Kamala was supposed to win by three percentage points?) and railed about white men 'failing upwards' last year.

Advertisement

Now she's found another thing that's just too white for her liking: President Trump's Cabinet.

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley: “The Trump Cabinet is on track to be one of the Whitest Cabinets in modern history!” pic.twitter.com/afzCs4BGCq — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 25, 2025

This is so tiresome.

By the way, Barack Obama's first Cabinet was pretty darned white, too.

As we said, they need to find some new talking points.

Or keep using these. They're working so well.

Not.

And? What's her point? — Tidefan73 🇺🇸 (@tidefan73) March 25, 2025

She has no point.

Tell me how they are unqualified though... That's what matters. — Michael V. Pearce (@ushistorynut) March 25, 2025

Not to Democrats.

Qualifications aren't as important as optics.

Why is it always about color and not just based on merit! — Yochana (@quiltingismyjam) March 25, 2025

Democrats are inherently racist.

Well, after watching the last administration's constant failures and all their DEI hires, could one blame them? — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) March 25, 2025

Right?

We saw how well DEI worked under Biden. Maybe hiring the most qualified, regardless of race, is the key here.

She hates the idea that not everyone is as obsessed with race as she is. https://t.co/RKrfVFx415 — Greg Casey (@GregCaseyMA) March 25, 2025

It has to be a miserable existence to think about race in every aspect of life.

And also the least bald. I object. https://t.co/mpnW5BLbzq — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) March 25, 2025

Follicle justice now!

I'm just going to stop listening to Democrat politicians. https://t.co/a8NUMEq6v4 — Jake James (@JakeJames79) March 25, 2025

Lots of voters are doing the same.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.





Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.